 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mizzou diamond sports face regional rivals

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, March 16

By Karen Steger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tigers take on SLU, Illinois in diamond sports

While softball will have to wait til this afternoon to get their revenge over a regional rival — tune in to B1G+ if you have it at 12pm and 2pm to check it out — Bieser Ball took on a regional rival of their own, Saint Louis University, and took a battering ram to the Billikens.

Hot off wins against San Francisco and Arizona State in a surprise west coast road trip over the weekend (read Kortay’s recap), the Tigers returned home and erupted for 18 runs and 17 hits, sending the Bills back to The Lou (Happy 314 Day, y’all) in just 7 innings. According to MUTigers.com, Mizzou had 10 players record an RBI and 11 produce a base hit, including Nander De Sedas and Fox Leum, who were both 2-for-3. De Sedas has a triple and four RBI, while Leum had three RBIs.

The Tigers got started right away, dropping six runs on SLU in first inning, and then added eight more in the sixth, three of which came on a 3-run shot by Jackson Beaman, also the first hit of his career.

Up next, Missouri Baseball will open SEC play against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville. The last time we saw the ‘Dores, they were facing off against Mississippi State in the CWS, in Nashville.

As for softball, which I honestly feel I spend all my non-work hours covering [no complaints really]], is in Champaign-Urbana for Braggin Rights, Softball Style. From my own preview, which you can read today:

Missouri and Illinois have met up a grand total of 14 times since 2009 in Braggin Rights games, and Mizzou holds the overall lead, 10-4, but have Illinois has taken four of the last nine. They last met up on the softball diamond on March 11, and the Tigers lost 2-1. MUTigers.com was just full of fun facts on the matchup history, citing the March 25, 2015 game as the Tigers’ largest margin of victory when the they pummeled the Illini, 17-5. Mizzou’s scored 69 total runs against them in the past 13 years, and average roughly 4.93 runs a game.

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M

  • Coaching Search Bonanza!

Risk Tolerance Region Results

Power Players region bracket: Kyle Smith vs. The Field

PP region: Kevin Willard vs. Dana Altman

More Links:

Football

Hoops

  • Go see the Tigers on Wednesday for the WNIT opening game!

Diamond Sports

Other Mizzou Sports

For the seniors:

Seniors Megan Keil and Sarah Thompson and junior Meredith Rees all earned bids as individual swimmers. Juniors Amy Feddersen and Alex Moderski, sophomore Sierra Smith and freshman Taylor Williams will swim in relays only. Senior Sarah Rousseau will be the Tigers’ lone diver at the Championships.

Mizzou in the Pros

  • Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Bucks on Monday and lost, 117-111. Just a game after scoring a record high 45 points, Jordan Clarkson didn’t have a great game. In his 32 minutes off the bench, and had 8 points on 3-14 shooting (2-9 from three), with 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TO, and 3 PF. He was a team high -21 on the night. NEXT UP: Utah vs. Chicago, tonight at 8pm.

From the other night:

  • TILLY and the Lakeland Magic took on the Bulls on Tuesday and won, 116-107. Jeremiah was the player of the game, and was INCREDIBLE. In 23 minutes off the bench, he had 24 points on 12-15 shooting, with 10 REB — a DOUBLE DOUBLE!! —, 2 AST, 3 TO, and 5 PF. He was +5 on the night. NEXT UP: Magic vs. Celtics, Thursday at 6pm
  • Way to go, Mitch!
  • LEGEND STATUS.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...