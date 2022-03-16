Mizzou diamond sports face regional rivals

Tigers take on SLU, Illinois in diamond sports

While softball will have to wait til this afternoon to get their revenge over a regional rival — tune in to B1G+ if you have it at 12pm and 2pm to check it out — Bieser Ball took on a regional rival of their own, Saint Louis University, and took a battering ram to the Billikens.

Hot off wins against San Francisco and Arizona State in a surprise west coast road trip over the weekend (read Kortay’s recap), the Tigers returned home and erupted for 18 runs and 17 hits, sending the Bills back to The Lou (Happy 314 Day, y’all) in just 7 innings. According to MUTigers.com, Mizzou had 10 players record an RBI and 11 produce a base hit, including Nander De Sedas and Fox Leum, who were both 2-for-3. De Sedas has a triple and four RBI, while Leum had three RBIs.

The Tigers got started right away, dropping six runs on SLU in first inning, and then added eight more in the sixth, three of which came on a 3-run shot by Jackson Beaman, also the first hit of his career.

Up next, Missouri Baseball will open SEC play against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville. The last time we saw the ‘Dores, they were facing off against Mississippi State in the CWS, in Nashville.

As for softball, which I honestly feel I spend all my non-work hours covering [no complaints really]], is in Champaign-Urbana for Braggin Rights, Softball Style. From my own preview, which you can read today:

Missouri and Illinois have met up a grand total of 14 times since 2009 in Braggin Rights games, and Mizzou holds the overall lead, 10-4, but have Illinois has taken four of the last nine. They last met up on the softball diamond on March 11, and the Tigers lost 2-1. MUTigers.com was just full of fun facts on the matchup history, citing the March 25, 2015 game as the Tigers’ largest margin of victory when the they pummeled the Illini, 17-5. Mizzou’s scored 69 total runs against them in the past 13 years, and average roughly 4.93 runs a game.

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M

Coaching Search Bonanza!

Risk Tolerance Region Results

Power Players region bracket: Kyle Smith vs. The Field

PP region: Kevin Willard vs. Dana Altman

More Links:

Football

5. Trajan Jeffcoat would be Brady's first pick, purely because he does not want him chasing after him all game.



***Norwood is from Texas A&M, typo on that previous post.*** — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) March 15, 2022

Hoops

Excited to have my former teammate, roommate, a Tiger great, and someone I call a brother on the Border War podcast this week. We’ll go down memory lane, discuss NIL, recruiting, the transfer portal, as well as our thoughts on the direction of the program. #MIZ @KCSportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/HYPlN8IzpG — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) March 15, 2022

Go see the Tigers on Wednesday for the WNIT opening game!

Diamond Sports

Tanner Ludwig (Missourian) recapped the Tigers’ dominant victory over Saint Louis.

The Missourian’s Chris Blake recapped the SEC softball opening weekend, as many teams in the conference played each other this past weekend.

Join the Tribune’s bracket challenge and compete against sports editor Chris Kwiecinski, among others!

Other Mizzou Sports

Freshman Amari Celestine received SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors after a record-breaking meet on Saturday. According to MUTigers.com, Celestine competed on vault, bars and floor on Saturday. She earned a 9.925 on vault, 9.775 on bars and tied Mizzou program-high posting a 9.975 on floor. She’s currently tied for 25th in the country on floor, with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 9.925. Celestine has not scored under a 9.875 this season on floor. Congrats’ Amari!

For the seniors:

Good luck to women’s swim & dive, as they are set to compete at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships March 16-19 in Atlanta. According to MUTigers.com, four Tigers will appear in individual events:

Mizzou in the Pros

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Bucks on Monday and lost, 117-111. Just a game after scoring a record high 45 points, Jordan Clarkson didn’t have a great game. In his 32 minutes off the bench, and had 8 points on 3-14 shooting (2-9 from three), with 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TO, and 3 PF. He was a team high -21 on the night. NEXT UP: Utah vs. Chicago, tonight at 8pm.

From the other night:

The previous record had been standing since March 1984 #ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/0iqkt76r5b — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 14, 2022

TILLY and the Lakeland Magic took on the Bulls on Tuesday and won, 116-107. Jeremiah was the player of the game, and was INCREDIBLE. In 23 minutes off the bench, he had 24 points on 12-15 shooting, with 10 REB — a DOUBLE DOUBLE!! —, 2 AST, 3 TO, and 5 PF. He was +5 on the night. NEXT UP: Magic vs. Celtics, Thursday at 6pm

and the Lakeland Magic took on the Bulls on Tuesday and won, 116-107. Jeremiah was the player of the game, and was INCREDIBLE. In 23 minutes off the bench, he had 24 points on 12-15 shooting, with 10 REB — a DOUBLE DOUBLE!! —, 2 AST, 3 TO, and 5 PF. He was +5 on the night. NEXT UP: Magic vs. Celtics, Thursday at 6pm Way to go, Mitch!

The #Bills are giving C Mitch Morse a two-year, $19.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed, source says. Morse is now under contract through 2024. His pay for this upcoming season increased from $8.5 million to $11.25 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

LEGEND STATUS.

Chase Daniel about to eclipse $50M in NFL salaries. He's taken 549 snaps in his entire career. $91k PER SNAP. — Jon (@Jon_Star) March 15, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)