JT Daniels Expected to Visit Missouri This Weekend

Another Daniels on the market?

The Mizzou Football Spring Game is coming up on Saturday, and the Tigers are still in the market for a transfer at the quarterback position. So, it seems.

After losing out on Jayden Daniels to LSU, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported last week that Georgia transfer JT Daniels was on a visit to Oregon State, but Mizzou and West Virginia remained in the mix. Interesting.

Source: Georgia transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels is on a visit to Oregon State. He’s still expected to decide his eventual destination after spring ball, as he graduates from UGA later this spring and will enroll after that. Missouri and WVU are still expected to be in the mix. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 10, 2022

The interest in Daniels perhaps gets a little more serious now, as he’s expected to visit Missouri this weekend, according to Mike Griffith from Dawg Nation.

“The Tigers were the first program to call Daniels after he entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal in January after meeting with Coach Kirby Smart,” writes Griffith.

Obviously, that can’t be a bad thing in Mizzou’s pursuit of Daniels.

Daniels was a former five-star recruit in the 2018 class and ranked as the second-best quarterback in the country, only behind Trevor Lawrence. Daniels has spent two seasons at USC and Georgia, making this upcoming season his last year of eligibility.

Who knows what Missouri’s actual chances are of landing Daniels, but we’ll see what comes of it after the visit. Stay tuned.

On the diamond, it was a successful Wednesday for Mizzou Softball. After a tough weekend SEC opening series against Tennessee, the Tigers bounced back nicely with a BRAGGIN’ RIGHTS sweep over Illinois.

Tigers win in extras! pic.twitter.com/CBNGQfWrQp — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 16, 2022

You can read more about the doubleheader sweep with a recap on MUTigers.com.

The Tigers improved to 18-6 on the season and will host the Mizzou Classic this weekend with games Friday through Sunday against Northwestern, Ball State, and Stanford.

And the NCAA Tournament (really) starts today. If you haven’t already, you can join our Rock M Nation Tournament Challenge on ESPN. There’s still time!

If you haven't already you can still join our "OFFICIAL ROCK M NATION TOURNAMENT CHALLENGE" bracket group: https://t.co/zpR4ovvLqf — #NEWZOU22 NATION (@RockMNation) March 15, 2022

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

Why Scott Drew thinks top Baylor assistant Jerome Tang would win at K-State or Mizzou, writes Kellis Robinett

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Rest In Peace, John Cleek. It’s a sad day in the Mizzou program.

Sad to hear about TIGER John Cleek! What a wonderful man, father and grandfather you were! We will always remember him. TIGER John lost his battle with #ALS but fought till the end. And no one loved #Mizzou more than him!! pic.twitter.com/yc4vrYpf1C — Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) March 16, 2022

Impressive stat here from our wrestling contributor James Hackney

Cool stat from @jasonmbryant 2022 NCAA Fan Guide: In the last 10 years @MizzouWrestling has the second most total qualifiers of any school with 91. That includes sending all 10 wrestlers four different times, one of two teams to do so. — James Hackney (@FFJames94) March 16, 2022

Cool video here from Mizzou Wrestling. This will get you ready for the championships this weekend.

in all the sacrifices you've made to get to this point in your life.



Our #TigerStyle alumni have a message for our nine Tigers competing in the NCAA Championships this weekend ️ #NCAAWR pic.twitter.com/mm2w4PTIsy — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 17, 2022

#ICYMI last night on @550KTRS: Former Missouri Tiger Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) joined @bwiese16 to discuss all things #Mizzou Basketball, including the latest candidates on the ongoing coaching search and the current state of the program.



LISTEN at https://t.co/1KJIkD3QGu — KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) March 16, 2022

Coach Drink will be speaking at the MMCA Coaches Football Clinic April 22-23 in St. Louis if you’re into that kind of thing.

.@CoachDrinkwitz will be speaking at this year's MMCA Football Clinic April 22-23,2022 in St.Louis on the campus of Harris-Stowe State University. pic.twitter.com/2znibr8mpj — Missouri Minority Coaches Association (@MissouriMCA) March 12, 2022

Here are Mizzou’s rosters set for their Spring Game on Saturday. Team Missouri vs Team Tigers. Makes sense.

SEC Network plus has picked up Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s NIT game against Drake coming up tonight.

It’s official! Mizzou wbb’s WNIT game vs Drake will be broadcast on SECN+ at 7 pm! pic.twitter.com/DnEbJDRKe5 — Lauren Rosenberg says Free Brittney Griner ️‍ ✡️ (@lrosenberg101) March 16, 2022

• Drew Lock is officially a Seattle Seahawk!