JT Daniels Expected to Visit Missouri This Weekend

New, 65 comments

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 17

By Sammy Stava

Another Daniels on the market?

The Mizzou Football Spring Game is coming up on Saturday, and the Tigers are still in the market for a transfer at the quarterback position. So, it seems.

After losing out on Jayden Daniels to LSU, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported last week that Georgia transfer JT Daniels was on a visit to Oregon State, but Mizzou and West Virginia remained in the mix. Interesting.

The interest in Daniels perhaps gets a little more serious now, as he’s expected to visit Missouri this weekend, according to Mike Griffith from Dawg Nation.

“The Tigers were the first program to call Daniels after he entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal in January after meeting with Coach Kirby Smart,” writes Griffith.

Obviously, that can’t be a bad thing in Mizzou’s pursuit of Daniels.

Daniels was a former five-star recruit in the 2018 class and ranked as the second-best quarterback in the country, only behind Trevor Lawrence. Daniels has spent two seasons at USC and Georgia, making this upcoming season his last year of eligibility.

Who knows what Missouri’s actual chances are of landing Daniels, but we’ll see what comes of it after the visit. Stay tuned.

On the diamond, it was a successful Wednesday for Mizzou Softball. After a tough weekend SEC opening series against Tennessee, the Tigers bounced back nicely with a BRAGGIN’ RIGHTS sweep over Illinois.

You can read more about the doubleheader sweep with a recap on MUTigers.com.

The Tigers improved to 18-6 on the season and will host the Mizzou Classic this weekend with games Friday through Sunday against Northwestern, Ball State, and Stanford.

And the NCAA Tournament (really) starts today. If you haven’t already, you can join our Rock M Nation Tournament Challenge on ESPN. There’s still time!

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

  • Rest In Peace, John Cleek. It’s a sad day in the Mizzou program.
  • Impressive stat here from our wrestling contributor James Hackney
  • Cool video here from Mizzou Wrestling. This will get you ready for the championships this weekend.
  • Coach Drink will be speaking at the MMCA Coaches Football Clinic April 22-23 in St. Louis if you’re into that kind of thing.
  • Here are Mizzou’s rosters set for their Spring Game on Saturday. Team Missouri vs Team Tigers. Makes sense.
  • SEC Network plus has picked up Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s NIT game against Drake coming up tonight.

• Drew Lock is officially a Seattle Seahawk!

