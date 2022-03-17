Missouri Faces Drake in First Round of WNIT

It’s business time. No more regular season. No more SEC tournament. It’s postseason time in CoMo! Look y’all, I know it’s not the NCAA tournament. But which would you prefer? No postseason at all or a chance at a postseason even if it’s the WNIT? I vote the latter.

After not knowing where the game would be broadcast, I checked my handy dandy ESPN app on the off chance it’d have a place to watch. Mizzou will host Drake on March 17 at 7 pm central on SECN+.

It’s official! Mizzou wbb’s WNIT game vs Drake will be broadcast on SECN+ at 7 pm! pic.twitter.com/DnEbJDRKe5 — Lauren Rosenberg says Free Brittney Griner ️‍ ✡️ (@lrosenberg101) March 16, 2022

If you recall, the last time these two teams met was in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament where Mizzou narrowly defeated Drake 77-76 in overtime to advance to the second round.

Something that might’ve slipped your memory from that season though, was that one particular transfer — one Grace Berg — left the program in January 2019 right before Mizzou traveled to South Carolina for a matchup.

Berg’s from Iowa so transferring closer to home to play at Drake was probably the main reason. Due to transfer rules, she was unable to play in the tournament game against Mizzou. Over three years later, Berg gets the chance to face her former team on the hardwood instead of on the sidelines.

Mizzou and Drake have met each other five times previously, with Drake leading the series 2-3. Before the 2019 tournament game, they faced each other three times between 1979-1981. Obviously, basketball has changed from the 70s-80s to the 2020s. Both teams are coming into this matchup with their eyes on the prize. Here are the keys to the game for the Tigers.

1. Play team basketball.

In Coach Pingeton’s media availability, she said the team had a four day break after the SEC tournament loss. But after the break, the team came together and had some of the best practices of the season, like since November and December. And this was all before Selection Sunday. While she and the team felt they were snubbed (she didn’t use those exact words), they’re excited to play in a postseason and get the chance to host.

This is an extremely great sign. Something generally missing since the win against South Carolina in December has been the lack of team basketball. It wasn’t that they weren’t playing as a team; they definitely were. Something just seemed kind of “off” about the chemistry that didn’t allow them to execute to their true and full potential.

If the break was as beneficial as Coach P is implying and the team is improving their chemistry, then it will for sure be displayed on the court. Also, everyone except for Skylah Travis and Neci Trusty (who hasn’t dressed all season) will be fully available for the game.

2. Protect the paint.

Drake prefers to score down low rather than from beyond the arc. Mizzou’s seen that plenty of times this season in both non-con and conference play. Compared to Mizzou, they’re a bit undersized, but that won’t stop the Bulldogs from pounding the paint.

Two players to keep an eye out in the paint are Maggie Blair and Grace Berg. Both of them have attempted a combined total of 99 threes, so they’ll be living and breathing inside the paint. Berg is averaging 11.8ppg on 47.6% shooting from the field. Blair is averaging 12ppg on 52% shooting from the field.

Mizzou will need to be on their heels every single time the ball falls into those two’s hands in the paint.

3. Bring out all the energy.

One of the best aspects of this WNIT round is the fact Mizzou gets to host. Mizzou Arena is one of the most feared places to play in the country according to some former SEC women’s basketball players. Fans make this atmosphere so beyond exciting and hard for opponents.

Fan energy always seems to translate to on court energy for the players. Exhibit A: the South Carolina win. This team feeds off of each other’s energy in addition to the fans and vice versa. If the players come out refreshed, energized and ready to go, and the fans get into the game, Mizzou will cause a lot of disruption to Drake.

Also keep in mind, Mizzou is 11-4 at home while Drake is 5-6 away. Take that as you will!