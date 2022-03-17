Aidan Shaw re-opens his recruitment

Another domino has tipped in the fallout of the Cuonzo Martin firing.

Aidan Shaw, Missouri’s top rated recruit to sign with the school out of high school since Martin’s initial class, has opted to ask out of his Letter of Intent with Missouri and look around.

Such is life when you change coaches.

Shaw is an intriguing prospect. At 6’8 and 190 pounds he’s a natural wing with great athleticism. Much of his game is still a bit raw but he has the kind of 3&D potential NBA teams covet these days. Missouri beat out Kansas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma State for Shaw in the last round. It will be interesting to see which of those schools jump back into the mix for Shaw now that he’s a free agent.

Much like Anton Brookshire entering the portal, there’s still a chance Shaw ends up at Missouri. But Mizzou has to hire a coach first. You can get all the latest on the search by following the story stream, but it doesn’t appear Missouri is any closer to hiring a coach than they were a few days ago. If they want to keep Shaw on board and heading to Columbia, the sooner a coach is hired and the sooner they can get into the living room of the Shaw family in Stilwell, Kansas the better.

The latest scholarship count leaves Missouri with 3 official spots open for next year. But realistically more are likely to follow.