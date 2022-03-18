NCAA Wrestling Championship: Day One Results

The first day of wrestling is in the books and Mizzou finished the day with a 9-9 record. It was a tough opening round for the Tigers as they fell in some close bouts and had two wrestlers knocked out of the tournament. Friday will be a big test for this team in moving closer to medals and a team trophy. Here are day one results and where everyone stands going into day two!

Noah Surtin - 125lbs - Team Points: 0.5

Champ Round 1: Loss by Decision (5-3) to No. 15 Brody Teske (UNI)

Consolation Round 1: Win by Decision (2-1) over No. 31 Antonio Lorenzo (CP)

Consolation Round 2: Match-up vs. No. 17 Anthony Noto (LHU)

Allan Hart - 141lbs - Team Points: 1.0

Champ Round 1: Win by Decision (7-3) over No. 24 Stevan Micic (MICH)

Champ Round 2: Loss by Decision (TB-1, 3-1) to No. 8 Grant Willits (ORST)

Consolation Round 2: Match-up vs No. 7 Clay Carlson (SDSU)

Josh Edmond - 149lbs (No Day 2 Advancement)

Champ Round 1: Loss by Major Decision (8-0) to No. 7 Joshua Heil (CAMP)

Consolation Round 1: Loss by Decision (9-3) to No. 23 Jaden Abas (STAN)

Jarrett Jacques - 157lbs (No Day 2 Advancement)

Champ Round 1: Loss by Decision (SV-2, 4-2) to No. 8 Will Lewan (MICH)

Consolation Round 1: Loss by Decision (TB-1, 2-1) to No. 24 Doug Zapf (PENN)

Keegan O’Toole - 165lbs - Team Points: 4.0

Champ Round 1: Win by Fall (0:52) over No. 31 Caleb Fish (MSU)

Champ Round 2: Win by Decision (7-0) over No. 18 Anthony Valencia (ASU)

Quarterfinal match-up vs. No. 7 Carson Kharchala (OHST)

Peyton Mocco - 174lbs - Team Points: 1.5

Champ Round 1: Loss by Decision (3-1) No. 22 Mason Kauffman (NIU)

Consolation Round 1: Win by Major Decision (16-6) over No. 27 Sal Perrine (OHIO)

Consolation Round 2: Match-up vs. No. 12 Cade DeVos (SDSU)

Jeremiah Kent - 184lbs - Team Points: 2.5

Champ Round 1: Loss by Fall (6:26) to No. 16 Dakota Geer (OKST)

Consolation Round 1: Win by Fall (0:42) over No. 32 Colin McCracken (KENT)

Consolation Round 2: Match-up vs. No. 15 Hunter Bolen (VT)

Fastest pins of the tournament are both from your —

(1) Jeremiah Kent: 0:42

(2) Keegan O'Toole: 0:52#TigerStyle x #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/dQhw71ne57 — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 18, 2022

Rocky Elam - 197lbs - Team Points: 2.0

Champ Round 1: Win by Decision (4-2) over No. 26 Michial Foy (MINN)

Champ Round 2: Win by Decision (1-0) over No. 10 Yonger Bastida (ISU)

Quarterfinals: Match-up vs. No. 2 Stephan Buchanan (WYO)

Zach Elam - 285lbs - Team Points: 1.0

Champ Round 1: Win by Decision (5-4) over No. 17 Trent Hillger (WIS)

Champ Round 2: Loss by Tech Fall (23-8) to No. 1 Gable Steveson (MINN)

Consolation Round 2: Match-up vs. No. 15 Taye Ghadiali (CAMP)

Team Scores:

FRIDAY

10 am: Session 3 - Eight Mat Configuration

Quarterfinals, Second and Third Round Consolation

7 pm: Session 4 - Six Mat “Dog Bone” Configuration

Semifinals, Fourth & Fifth Round Consolation

SATURDAY

10 am: Session 5 - Three Mat Configuration

Consolation Semifinals, Third, Fifth, and Seventh place medal round matches.

6 pm: Session 6 - One Championship Mat

Championship weight class finals.