NCAA Wrestling Championship: Day One Results

The first day of wrestling is in the books and Mizzou finished the day with a 9-9 record. It was a tough opening round for the Tigers as they fell in some close bouts and had two wrestlers knocked out of the tournament. Friday will be a big test for this team in moving closer to medals and a team trophy. Here are day one results and where everyone stands going into day two!
Noah Surtin - 125lbs - Team Points: 0.5
Champ Round 1: Loss by Decision (5-3) to No. 15 Brody Teske (UNI)
Consolation Round 1: Win by Decision (2-1) over No. 31 Antonio Lorenzo (CP)
Consolation Round 2: Match-up vs. No. 17 Anthony Noto (LHU)
Allan Hart - 141lbs - Team Points: 1.0
Champ Round 1: Win by Decision (7-3) over No. 24 Stevan Micic (MICH)
Champ Round 2: Loss by Decision (TB-1, 3-1) to No. 8 Grant Willits (ORST)
Consolation Round 2: Match-up vs No. 7 Clay Carlson (SDSU)
Josh Edmond - 149lbs (No Day 2 Advancement)
Champ Round 1: Loss by Major Decision (8-0) to No. 7 Joshua Heil (CAMP)
Consolation Round 1: Loss by Decision (9-3) to No. 23 Jaden Abas (STAN)
Jarrett Jacques - 157lbs (No Day 2 Advancement)
Champ Round 1: Loss by Decision (SV-2, 4-2) to No. 8 Will Lewan (MICH)
Consolation Round 1: Loss by Decision (TB-1, 2-1) to No. 24 Doug Zapf (PENN)
Keegan O’Toole - 165lbs - Team Points: 4.0
Champ Round 1: Win by Fall (0:52) over No. 31 Caleb Fish (MSU)
Champ Round 2: Win by Decision (7-0) over No. 18 Anthony Valencia (ASU)
Quarterfinal match-up vs. No. 7 Carson Kharchala (OHST)
Peyton Mocco - 174lbs - Team Points: 1.5
Champ Round 1: Loss by Decision (3-1) No. 22 Mason Kauffman (NIU)
Consolation Round 1: Win by Major Decision (16-6) over No. 27 Sal Perrine (OHIO)
Consolation Round 2: Match-up vs. No. 12 Cade DeVos (SDSU)
Jeremiah Kent - 184lbs - Team Points: 2.5
Champ Round 1: Loss by Fall (6:26) to No. 16 Dakota Geer (OKST)
Consolation Round 1: Win by Fall (0:42) over No. 32 Colin McCracken (KENT)
Consolation Round 2: Match-up vs. No. 15 Hunter Bolen (VT)
Fastest pins of the tournament are both from your —— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 18, 2022
(1) Jeremiah Kent: 0:42
(2) Keegan O'Toole: 0:52#TigerStyle x #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/dQhw71ne57
Rocky Elam - 197lbs - Team Points: 2.0
Champ Round 1: Win by Decision (4-2) over No. 26 Michial Foy (MINN)
Champ Round 2: Win by Decision (1-0) over No. 10 Yonger Bastida (ISU)
Quarterfinals: Match-up vs. No. 2 Stephan Buchanan (WYO)
Zach Elam - 285lbs - Team Points: 1.0
Champ Round 1: Win by Decision (5-4) over No. 17 Trent Hillger (WIS)
Champ Round 2: Loss by Tech Fall (23-8) to No. 1 Gable Steveson (MINN)
Consolation Round 2: Match-up vs. No. 15 Taye Ghadiali (CAMP)
Team Scores:
- Penn State - 27.5
- Arizona State - 22.0
- North Carolina State - 21.5
- Michigan - 21.0
- Iowa - 20.5
- Northern Iowa - 15.0
- Nebraska - 14.5
- Virginia Tech - 14.5
- Cornell - 14.0
- Oregon State - 14.0
- Northwestern - 13.5
- Ohio State - 13.5
- Wisconsin - 12.5
- Missouri - 11.5
- Oklahoma State - 11.0
FRIDAY
10 am: Session 3 - Eight Mat Configuration
Quarterfinals, Second and Third Round Consolation
7 pm: Session 4 - Six Mat “Dog Bone” Configuration
Semifinals, Fourth & Fifth Round Consolation
SATURDAY
10 am: Session 5 - Three Mat Configuration
Consolation Semifinals, Third, Fifth, and Seventh place medal round matches.
6 pm: Session 6 - One Championship Mat
Championship weight class finals.
