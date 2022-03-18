Mizzou Classic Preview / Game Thread: Softball welcomes Northwestern, Ball State, Stanford to CoMo

I’m short on time, y’all, so this is going to be a mini-sized preview (by my standards anyway, she says as the story currently sits at 1800 words) for this weekend’s Mizzou Classic. I’m not even going to include my custom team graphics— the horror! But the good news is, I’ll be be testing out doing some game notes within this post on Saturday and the final game on Sunday, so stay tuned! Please?

The weather has already knocked out Mizzou’s slate of games against Northwestern and Ball State on Friday, but hopefully it’ll be okay [fingers crossed] for the remaining 4 game set this weekend. When we last saw the Tigers, they were in scenic Champaign-Urbana, showing their rivals who’s the best team in the region. I did not recap the games — see said “busy” excuse above — but you can read all about it on MUTigers.com and/or press box friend Chris Blake over at the Missourian. Long story short— they swept them, one in extras and one in run-rule fashion, and the second game became basically a home run derby. The Tigers hit eight homers on the day, led by Brooke Wilmes and Kara Daly, who each had multiple long balls. Kara “Long Ball” Daly hit two in the first game — her first career multi-homer game — while Wilmes had one in the first and two in the second.

2021 RECORD: 42-17 (ranked #8 nationally)

2022 RECORD: 18-6

LAST 4 GAMES: Illinois (W 10-2, 5 innings), Illinois (W 7-6, 8 innings), #14 Tennessee (L 5-4), #14 Tennessee (L 14-3, 6 innings)

PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 5th in SEC

RANKING: #17 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #16 (D1 Softball), #17 (Softball America), #18 (NFCA), #19 (RPI)

2022 TOP PERFORMERS:

Casidy Chaumont, OF: .423 BA / 1.222 OPS / 16 R / 22 H/ 5 2B / 1 3B / 4 HR / 17 RBI / .788 SLG%

Brooke Wilmes, OF: .365 BA / 1.196 OPS / 20 R / 27 H / 1 2B / 1 3B / 8 HR / 18 RBI / .730 SLG% / .466 OB%

Kim Wert, DP: .358 BA / 1.206 OPS / 15 R / 24 H / 4 2B / 8 HR / 25 RBI / .776 SLG% / .430 OB%

Kara Daly, 3B: .356 BA / 1.221 OPS / 11 R / 21 H / 1 2B / 8 HR / 17 RBI / .780 SLG% / .441 OB%

Jenna Laird, SS: .342 BA / .856 OPS / 17 R / 26 H / 4 2B / 1 3B / 1 HR / 7 RBI / .461 SLG% / .395 OB% / 13-14 SB

Alex Honnold, OF: .333 BA / .990 OPS / 13 R / 22 H / 6 2B / 3 3B / 1 HR / 7 RBI/ .561 SLG% / .429 OB%

Jordan Weber, P: 2.09 ERA / 0.95 WHIP / 53.2 IP / 6-1 / 3 CG / 30 H / 16 ER / 21 BB / 49 SO / .168 Opp BA

Laurin Krings, P: 2.41 ERA / 1.11 WHIP / 64 IP / 8-3 record / 6 CG / 51 H / 22 ER / 20 BB / 85 SO / .214 Opp BA

Here’s how the teams this weekend match up overall against our Tigers:

And now… let’s look at some specifics.

Northwestern

WHEN: Saturday 3/19 at 3pm

TV/STREAMING: SEC Network+2021 RECORD: 30-17

2022 RECORD: 15-4LAST 4 GAMES: Northern Kentucky (W 7-2), Ball State (W 10-4), SIU-C (W 1-0), Murray State (W 7-0)

RANKING: #12 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #9 (D1 Softball), #7 (Softball America), #14 (NFCA), #16 (RPI)

PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 2nd in Big Ten

2022 TOP PERFORMERS:

Nikki Cuchran: .356 BA / .940 OPS / 7 R / 21 H / 4 2B / 2 HR / 15 RBI / .525 SLG% / .415 OB%

Skyler Shellmyer: .348 BA / .799 OPS / 16 R / 24 H / 3 2B / 6 RBI / .391 SLG% / 10-12 SB-ATT

Jordyn Rudd : .333 BA / .939 OPS / 8 R / 18 H / 4 2B / 1 3B / 1 HR / 20 RBI / .500 SLG%

Rachel Lewis: .321 BA / 1.159 OPS / 19 R / 18 H / 2 2B / 6 HR / 13 RBI / .679 SLG% / 11-12 SB

Danielle Williams, P : 0.96 ERA / 0.73 WHIP / 9-1 record / 8 CG / 5 SHO / 73 IP / 35 H / 10 ER / 18 BB / 101 SO / 15 XBH / 6 HR / .146 Opp BA

Lauren Boyd, P: .78 ERA / 1.22 WHIP / 1-1 record / 1 CG / 1 SHO / 18 IP / 16 H / 2 ER / 6 BB / 25 SO / 4 XBH / 1 HR / .232 Opp BA

ACCOLADES/NOTES:

D1 Softball Preseason Big Ten player rankings: No. 6 Danielle Williams, no. 11 Rachel Lewis, No. 13 Skyler Shellmyer, no. 18 Jordyn Rudd

2021 First Team All-Big Ten Honorees: Skyler Shellmyer, Rachel Lewis (unanimous), Danielle Williams, Jordyn Rudd

2021 Defensive All-Big Ten: Rachel Lewis, Jordyn Rudd

Danielle Williams was the 2019 NFCA National Freshman of the Year and named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List, and has the tools to wreak havoc upon any opposing offense. Last season, she led the team in ERA (2.21), wins (17), WHIP (0.94), innings pitched (158.1), and strikeouts (191).

FUN FACT: I did a double-take when looking at the Wildcats’ coaching staff, as their head coach and associate head coach are twins?!? Kate and Caryl (assoc) have been with the program since the early 2000s, with Kate taking over at the helm in 2001. Caryl arrived in 2002 from Hofstra (Coach Anderson’s former school) . Another fun fact? The Wildcats’ TOO have an all-female staff, just like Mizzou.

From the Northwestern Fall Report, on the awesomeness of P, Danielle Williams:

“People really don’t understand how dominant Danielle Williams been. Our last complete full season, we were two wins away from the World Series. And that’s in large part because of Williams’ freshman year. … I think she’s really excited to play nationally and prove what we are about. She’s got great command, she’s an incredible competitor and the team loves playing behind her. Most of all, she’s so unselfish. She’s a great teammate and a joy to work with.” — Kate Drohan

Stanford

WHEN: Saturday 3/19 at 5:30pm and Sunday 3/20 at 5:30pm

TV/STREAMING: SEC Network

2021 RECORD: 33-22

2022 RECORD: 18-4

LAST 5 GAMES: Minnesota (W 11-3, 6 innings), Tulsa (W 1-0), DePaul (L 5-6, 9 innings), #8/10 OK State (W 5-1), #8/10 OK State (L 1-6)

RANKING: #27 (ESPN.com/USA Softball) #7 (Softball America), #40 (RPI)

PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 6th in PAC-12

2022 TOP PERFORMERS:

Taylor Gindlesperger: .481 BA / 1.230 OPS / 16 R / 26 H / 4 2B / 3 3B / 1 HR / 12 RBI / .722SLG% / .508 OB% 7-8 SB-ATT

Sydnee Huff: .400 BA / 1.075 OPS / 21 R / 28 H / 5 2B / 3 3B / 1 HR / 9 RBI / .600 SLG% / .475 OB%

Emily Young: .391 BA / 1.071 OPS / 13 R / 27 H / 6 2B / 3 3B / 2 HR / 25 RBI / .652 SLG% / .419 OB%

Kaitlyn Lim: .367 BA / 1.184 OPS / 11 R / 18 H / 4 2B / 5 HR / 18 RBI / .755 SLG% / .429 OB%

Regan Krause, P: 1.09 ERA / 0.98 WHIP / 5-1 record / 2 CG / 2 SHO / 38.2 IP / 24 H / 6 ER / 14 BB / 34 SO / 9 XBH / 0 HR / .162 Opp BA

Alana Vawter, P : 1.41 ERA / 0.73 WHIP / 10-2 record / 8 CG / 4 SHO / 69. 2 IP / 46 H / 14 ER / 5 BB / 64 SO / 9 XBH / 1 HR / .180 Opp BA

Molly Millar, P: 1.59 ERA / 0.55 WHIP / 2-1 record / 1 CG / 1 SHO / 22 IP / 8 H / 5 ER / 4 BB / 35 SO / 2 XBH / 1 HR / .111 Opp BA

ACCOLADES/NOTES:

Senior Emily Young was voted Third Team All-PAC 12 in 2019 & 2021. She was honored as a member of the All-PAC 12 Freshman Team in 2019.

The Cardinal didn’t add a transfer in the offseason, surprisingly enough, and instead added six freshmen, including Ella Nadeau and Johnna Schroeder, whose parents are former college softball/baseball players. In regards to Nadeau, Coach Allister said:

“She’s a great defender, great speed, triple threat offensively. She’s working at second base, a bit at third base, and playing outfield if need be. Just a really versatile defender.”

The Cardinal pitching is just... fire emojis. Just look at the stats above to see how it’s going so far. KCMO (Staley HS) native/All-PAC 12 First Teamer (as a RS-frosh, mind you) Alana Vawter ranked near the top in most of the PAC-12’s pitching categories last season: fourth in ERA (1.54), tied for second in wins (22) and sixth in strikeouts (155). Regan Krause, now a sophomore, figures to be another star in the making after being tossed to the wolves after only 10 days on campus. Lauren (Tatum) Boyd is just another piece of the Wildcats’ pitching puzzle, and she’s back to form after an injury took her out most of last season. In 2020, she had a 0.85 ERA, and it appears she’s on that same track this season, posting sizzling stats (0.78 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 1 CG, 1 SHO, 16 H, 2 ER, 25 SO in 18 IP).

Stanford was idle this past week, so all of their results are from the first full week in March.

Ball State

WHEN: Sunday 3/20 at 12:30pm

TV/STREAMING: SEC Network +

2021 RECORD: 37-18

2022 RECORD: 6-13

RANKINGS: #204 (RPI)

LAST 4 GAMES: #23 AZ State (L 2-9, 6 innings), Grand Canyon (W 5-1), BYU (L 5-14), New Mexico St (L 7-11)

PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 3rd in MAC

2022 TOP PERFORMERS:

Faith Hensley: .393 BA / 1.239 OPS / 12 R / 22 H / 1 2B / 6 HR / 14 RBI / .732 SLG% / .507 OB% / 2-4 SB-ATT

Haley Wynn: .338 BA / .888 OPS / 10 R / 22 H / 5 2B / 2 HR / 7 RBI / .508 SLG% / .380 OB% / 2-5 SB-ATT

Kayla Lissy: .313 BA / .777 OPS / 15 R / 20 H / 4 2B / 1 3B / 1 HR / 7 RBI / .453 SLG% / .324 OB% / 5-6 SB-ATT

Deborah Jones, P: 3.11 ERA / 1.44 WHIP / 1-4 record / 2 CG / 36 IP / 33 H / 16 ER / 19 BB / 41 SO / 6 XBH / .236 Opp BA

Angelina Russo, P: 5.17 ERA / 1.84 WHIP / 3-3 record / 1 CG / 44.2 IP / 59 H / 33 ER / 23 BB / 26 SO / 18 XBH / 2 HR / .306 Opp BA

ACCOLADES/NOTES:

Faith Hensley was voted 2021 First Team All-MAC and NFCA All-Great Lakes Region

Deborah Jones was voted 2021 Second Team All-MAC

Kayla Lissy was voted 2021 Second Team All-MAC and NFCA All-Great Lakes Region

Kennedy Wynn was voted to the 2021 MAC All-Defense team

A year ago, Ball State had a program-record 31 conference wins. However, they return just five position starters and one pitcher from last year’s roster.

NOTE: It was 1988 words…. Still short for me.

