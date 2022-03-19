NCAA Championship Wrestling: Day Two Results

The second day of wrestling is in the books and Mizzou finished with two wrestlers receiving All-American status. It was a day full of mixed emotions and a slightly disappointing end. Here are day two results and where everyone stands going into the final day.

Noah Surtin - 125lbs - Total Team Points: 3.5

Consolation Round 2: Win by Fall (6:40) over No. 17 Anthony Noto (LHU)

Consolation Round 3: Win by Decision (8-4) over No. 23 Dylan Shawver (RUT)

Consolation Blood Round: Loss by Fall (5:31) to No. 11 Brandon Kayler (ORST)

(No Advancement, 3-2)

Allan Hart - 141lbs - Total Team Points: 1.0

Consolation Round 2: Loss by Decision (SV-1, 7-5) to No. 7 Clay Carlson (SDSU)

(No Advancement, 1-2)

Josh Edmond - 149lbs

(No Advancement, 0-2)

Jarrett Jacques - 157lbs

(No Advancement, 0-2)

Keegan O’Toole - 165lbs - Total Team Points: 18

Quarterfinal: Win by Decision (2-0) over No. 7 Carson Kharchala (OHST)

Semi-Finals: Win by Decision (4-0) over No. 6 Cameron Amine (MICH)

Championship Finals: Match-up vs No. 5 Shane Griffith (STAN)

Peyton Mocco - 174lbs - Total Team Points: 2.5

Consolation Round 2: Win by Decision (6-2) over No. 12 Cade DeVos (SDSU)

Consolation Round 3: Win by Decision (2-1) over No. 13 Matt Finesilver (DUKE)

Consolation Blood Round: Loss by Decision (6-3) to (No. 10 Clay Lautt (UNC)

(No Advancement, 3-2)

Jeremiah Kent - 184lbs - Total Team Points: 3.0

Consolation Round 2: Win by Decision (4-2) over No. 15 Hunter Bolen (VT)

Consolation Round 3: Loss by Decision to No. 10 Taylor Venz (NEB)

(No Advancement, 2-2)

Rocky Elam - 197lbs - Total Team Points: 5.5

Quarterfinals: Loss by Decision (4-0) to No. 2 Stephan Buchanan (WYO)

Consolation Blood Round: Win by Decision (6-1) over No. 5 Nino Bonaccorsi (PITT)

Consolation Round 5: Win by Decision (3-2) over No. 3 Eric Schultz (NEB)

Consolation Semi-Finals: Match-up vs No. 21 Gavin Hoffman (OHST)

Zach Elam - 285lbs - Total Team Points: 6.0

Consolation Round 2: Win by Fall (5:58) over No. 15 Taye Ghadiali (CAMP)

Consolation Round 3: Win by Fall (0:32) over No. 8 Matt Stencel (CMU)

Consolation Blood Round: Loss by Decision (4-0) to No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (IOWA)

(No Advancement, 3-2)

Team Scores:

Penn State - 108 Michigan - 84.5 Arizona State - 63.5 Iowa - 62 Nebraska - 54 Northwestern - 49 Virginia Tech - 48 Cornell - 45 Missouri - 42 Ohio State - 42

SATURDAY

10 am: Session 5 - Three Mat Configuration

Consolation Semifinals, Third, Fifth, and Seventh place medal round matches.

6 pm: Session 6 - One Championship Mat

Championship weight class finals.