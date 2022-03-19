2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Keegan O’Toole Finishes Undefeated as National Champ

Keegan O’Toole came into the national tournament 19-0 and left as a national champion in Detroit. He won a 6-5 decision over last year’s champion Shane Griffith of Stanford. A freshman from Wisconsin, Keegan becomes Mizzou’s ninth national champ.

In a back-and-forth match, Keegan was actually down 4-2 in the second period after he gave up two takedowns. Keegan then scored reversal and rideout to change the momentum however, and another takedown in the third period earned him the win.

Keegan came to Mizzou as an undefeated four-time state champ from Wisconsin and a protégé of former Tiger Style standout Ben Askren. Not only did he get his first title here, he didn’t even give up a point during the tournament until the finals match. As a dominant wrestler with three more years of eligibility, O’Toole is quickly building his resumé as a Mizzou legend.