Men’s Hoops Falls Just Short, Softball Rises in the Polls [AS THEY SHOULD!!]

So close…

They almost did it, y’all. I know many of you are completely apathetic to Mizzou Hoops at this point, but I am still in it, for better or worse, and always will be. I just don’t see that changing. I will admit, when they were down something like 14 in the second half though, frustrated with the horrible audio, the unprepared announcers and the suboptimal play, my attention waned a bit. I’m currently juggling a lot and running out of time to get everything done, so I tried to make a dent in my work while listening to the game.

Thankfully (though not for my pile of work), the Tigers mounted a ferocious comeback and I was in it with them til the end. Even though they couldn’t ultimately get it done [deep sigh] I am proud of this team for not giving up. Javon had a career high in points (23) and had his first 14th consecutive SEC game in double-digits, Trev keeps looking better and better, and Kobe KILLED it in the second half. For more in-game, please check out Kortay’s recap. I’m really enjoying seeing his progression as a writer; he’s really made some big steps forward.

Next up… my other favorite sport. SOFTBALL!

The new polls are out, and as expected, after the Tigers’ very successful road trip to California — read my recap of the first four games — they’re movin on up!

Tigers in the polls pic.twitter.com/HFGYRdRHxz — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 1, 2022

Prior to this weekend, the Tigers were no. 16 in the NFCA rankings, no. 19 ESPN/USA Softball, no. 14 D1 Softball, and no. 18 in Softball America, in case you had forgotten.

This play from Brooke Wilmes was named one of the top plays of the week, as it should have been. She bounced off that fence!

Additionally, as Josh mentioned yesterday, Casidy “the arm” Chaumont was awarded Co-SEC Player of the Week for her weekend performance. Y’all, she was on FIRE, throwing people out while also going 8 for 13 (.615) at the plate with two home runs, including a walk-off against San Diego State.

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops

and as good as they are defensively created major problems for us today. We couldn't run any offense. But somehow, someway we figured out a way to win the game and that's what counts.” — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 2, 2022

Way to go, Aijha!! And way to go, Hayley! Read more about their lengthy list of accomplishments at MUTigers.com.

As Shannon Mia Belt wrote in her piece for the Missourian, both Blackwell and Frank have surpassed 1,000 career points as juniors, making them the 38th and 39th players to do so within the program.

Other Mizzou Sports

The Tigers’ schedule has been altered a bit for this weekend’s Mizzou Tournament. I’m going to be so busy on Saturday between the double header AND basketball… whew.

Mizzou Gymnastics, as well as other women’s sports around the university and country as a whole, are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The landmark federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in educational programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance was signed in 1972. The NCAA will celebrate this important anniversary throughout the championships this season, including the Women’s Final Four in Dallas.

A social at a brewery while watching the Tigers in the Big XII Tourney? If I lived in the area, I’d go for sure!

We want to see you in Tulsa this weekend! Join us at the Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing on Sunday from 3-6 p.m.#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/djOJGHHkpU — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 1, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros / Mizzou News

From Dave Matter, the 2001-02 team will be honored at halftime of the Georgia game on Saturday. What a great group of players— Kareem Rush, Clarence Gilbert, Arthur Johnson, Rickey Paulding, Travon Bryant….

Mizzou's 2001-02 hoops team is having a 20-year reunion this weekend. Handful of those players, including some fan favorites, expected to be in CoMo and will be honored at the MU-Georgia game on Saturday. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 1, 2022

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Suns on Sunday and won, 118-114. Jordan Clarkson played 26 minutes off the bench, and had 22 points on 10-17 shooting (2-7 from three), with 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 TO, and 3 PF. He was +20 (team high) on the night. NEXT UP: Utah vs. Houston Rockets tonight at 7pm.

Friday’s W over the Mavs, 114-109: 22 min (bench), 13 pts on 5-13 shooting (2-6 from three), 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1 TO, 1 PF, +0

TILLY and the Lakeland Magic took on the Mad Ants on Monday and won, 122-111. Jeremiah played 25 minutes off the bench, and had 12 points on 5-6 shooting, with 5 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TO, and 3 PF. He was +9 on the night. NEXT UP: Magic vs. Memphis Gold tonight at 6pm on ESPN+.

and the Lakeland Magic took on the Mad Ants on Monday and won, 122-111. Jeremiah played 25 minutes off the bench, and had 12 points on 5-6 shooting, with 5 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TO, and 3 PF. He was +9 on the night. NEXT UP: Magic vs. Memphis Gold tonight at 6pm on ESPN+. MPJ NEWS! MPJ perhaps could be returning to the Nuggets soon after he completes a recap G-League stint.

Michael Malone watched carefully as MPJ went through his first 1-on-1 work Tuesday afternoon. Here’s the latest on where Porter stands.https://t.co/UaUi5yIfkf pic.twitter.com/UgTQSyFqsM — Mike Singer (@msinger) March 1, 2022

Former Mizzou player and coach, Kim Anderson, is officially retiring. He’s been serving as the head coach of Pittsburg State since being let go at Mizzou.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)