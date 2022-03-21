Bracket Challenge Update: Our staff is failing miserably with one surprise exception

It was a mad, mad weekend in the world of college basketball. And no, I’m not talking about Missouri fans reacting to the hiring of Dennis Gates.

This year’s NCAA Tournament has proven a bit more mad than most. While three of the tournament’s No. 1 seeds are still in play — though all of them scraped by in round two — we’ve got chaos pretty much across the board. Four double digit seeds are moving on to the Sweet 16 (including one whose offense measured one spot higher than Missouri’s this year), last year’s champ has already gone home and the guy who got in trouble for punching a coach last month is now being praised for giving big ole bear hugs.

But you didn’t come here for me to wax rhapsodic about the tournament’s happenings. You came here to see who’s winning our annual bracket challenge! So let’s take a look at the leaderboard, shall we?

It would appear that, for the most part, the craziness hasn’t quite gotten the better of you all just yet. I see lots of percentiles in the 90’s over there, even if the max number isn’t as high as you’d like to see it. Still, I’m impressed! Way to put up some big numbers despite the crazy playing field!

The real shocker here is the guy on top of our leaderboard. That’s right — our resident wrestling aficionado Matt Smith is leading the pack by quite a wide margin. The only one who seems primed to catch him is Elenox21. That matchup will likely hinge on next round’s Villanova vs. Michigan game, as Matt has Michigan advancing while Elenox picked Nova.

When asked about his early success, Smith was quoted as saying, “Educated guessing lol. I don’t know much about college basketball.”

Inspiring. We could all learn something from this man.

How about the staff, I hear you wondering? How are the self-proclaimed experts faring? Not so well, it turns out! With the exception of Matt, of course.

1. Matthew Smith

T-12. Lauren Rosenberg

T-17. Levi, Matt Harris, Aaron, Nate

T-29. Parker, Sam

T-38. Sammy

T-80. Karen

T-90. Josh

T-96. Kortay

Truly brutal. I can’t believe you listen to us.

Check in next week, when we’ll have another update on how everyone is looking heading into the Final Four!