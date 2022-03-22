Trevon Brazile enters the transfer portal

Freshman forward Trevon Brazile, who came back from an early-season health issue to become an essential building block, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Missouri F Trevon Brazile has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/L7ndjDdAkl — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 22, 2022

Brazile, a Springfield native, started the final 23 games of the season for the Tigers and posted 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor. Brazile’s rim protection, especially rotating from the weak-side of the floor, became essential insurance for a roster lacking size and struggling at times defensively. His 10.1 block percentage ranked 28th nationally, per KenPom. However, the 6-foot-9 newcomer eventually found his footing as a perimeter defender when opponents hunted him in switches.

Brazile became the second Springfield Kickapoo product to explore his options elsewhere after Anton Brookshire announced that he was entering the portal last Monday. Earlier this winter, freshman wing Sean Durugordon transferred but has yet to find a landing spot.

Brazile’s immense upside was evident to anyone who watched Mizzou this season and other high-major programs. Brazile will likely field interest from top-25 level programs — including pair of notable Big 12 squads — who covet a toolset that makes him a switchable defender and lob threat. In addition, they’ll hope his mechanically sound jumper becomes more consistent with time.

Like Brookshire, there’s also the possibility that MU’s next coach could coax him to stick around Columbia. Retaining Brazile and convincing Aidan Shaw, a four-star wing from the Kansas City area, to stick with the Tigers will be pressing business for Dennis Gates. Although, a source told Rock M Nation that it’s unlikely Brazile could be coaxed into returning. Likewise, it’s unclear whether East St. Louis point guard Christian Jones, a three-star prospect, will remain in the fold.

As it stands, Missouri has four open scholarships to fill this spring in the wake of Cuonzo Martin’s firing. Senior Javon Pickett also has an extra year of eligibility for next season, but he’s also reportedly entered the portal.

There’s a reasonable chance more roster moves take place as Gates continues to assess the roster and gets a staff into place. But there is reason to hope Gates can retain Brazile, and Brookshire. Sources have indicated a previous relationship exists between Gates and the Springfield duo, and both are open to listening to a new Missouri staff.

We will continue to monitor the situation as we learn more.