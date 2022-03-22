It’s Dennis Gates Day!

There’s a new sheriff in town and his name is...

Whitten Family Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates!

Today, of course, is the day that we expect Gates to be officially enshrined as the 20th head coach in Mizzou Men’s Basketball history. Early yesterday morning, a Board of Curators session was called for later this morning, a step that must occur so that the curators can ratify the terms of an important contract. That contract, of course, evidently belongs to Mr. Gates, who (allegedly) arrived late yesterday morning at Columbia Regional Airport.

Dennis Gates has arrived in Columbia. He is expected to be approved as the new #Mizzou men’s basketball coach at a Board of Curators meeting tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/lDo39Kg3Bm — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) March 21, 2022

Today will likely be a day of fanfare and pressers and quotes, so this is our last chance to soak in some of the analysis that comes with a coaching hire before said hire is stamped and approved.

You may have heard that friend of Rock M Nation Podcasts and Southeastern 14 host Blake Lovell is a big fan of Gates. But even if you’ve listened to his exploits on Dive Cuts, I strongly suggest you take a listen to his discussion with Chris Lee on their coaching carousel episode. I’ve cued up the link to start right when they begin their discussion on Gates. Overly sensitive (and pessimistic) Missouri fans may require a content warning: Lovell and Lee are going to make fun of you.

Gates also has a big fan (understandably) in Ben Braun, who coached Gates at the University of California-Berkeley. Braun spoke with Dave Matter at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about Gates, whom he pegged as a future coach early on, and told Matter a number of interesting stories about Gates’ time as a Golden Bear.

Braun’s favorite Gates story comes from another Arizona State game. Late in the second half, Cal was awarded free throws for a technical foul. Braun told Gates to shoot the pivotal foul shots. “He says, ‘No, Coach. You got Ryan Forehan-Kelly sitting on the bench. He’s a way better free throw shooter. You need to put him in,’” said Braun, who did just that and watched Forehan-Kelly clinch the win from the line. “Dennis was coaching the team back then — and at his own expense. How about that?”

We’re sure to hear a lot of anecdotes like that in the coming days. As for today, it’s time to settle into the new reality that is Dennis Gates, Head Basketball Coach.

Stay tuned with us throughout the day and the coming weeks, where we’ll have breaking news, analysis and maybe even a take or two on the earliest days of Gates’ (hopefully long and fruitful) tenure.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

You may have heard that Keegan O’Toole is a newly minted National Champion. Did you also know he’s about to win an award from USA Wrestling?

.@MizzouWrestling @KeeganOToole to receive Amateur Wrestling News' Hammer Award for winning most competitive weight class — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) March 21, 2022

O’Toole wasn’t the only big winner for Mizzou Wrestling this weekend. Junior Jarrett Jacques got himself engaged at some point after the NCAA Championships were over! Congrats Jarrett!

There was more than one big winner for ⁦@mutigerstyle⁩. ⁦@KeeganOtoole⁩ won the championship and shortly thereafter ⁦@jjacques157⁩ got engaged to the love of his life. #bigwinners! pic.twitter.com/jB0uQeUB5N — Rob Hill (@MURentDoctor) March 21, 2022

The first defection of the offseason has come for Mizzou Women’s Hoops.

SOURCES: Mizzou freshman forward Kiya Dorroh has entered her name into the transfer portal. She averaged 1.1 points and 1 rebound in 27 games off the bench. Was ranked no. 47 in class of 2021 per ESPN. @RockMNation — Lauren Rosenberg says Free Brittney Griner ️‍ ✡️ (@lrosenberg101) March 21, 2022

Dorroh was one of three players suspended for key games at season’s end due to a “violation of team standards.”

You want some trophies? Swim and Dive have some trophies.

brought home some , and ready to add this weekend #MIZ pic.twitter.com/uT5CRwxMcu — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 21, 2022