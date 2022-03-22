Dennis Gates officially named new Head Coach of Mizzou Basketball

Mizzou Athletics announced on Tuesday morning that Dennis Gates has been hired as the new men’s basketball coach.

Gates’ hiring was ratified by the MU Board of Curators in a public Zoom session this morning and announced by the school shortly after.

“After a comprehensive and efficient national search, during which we had the privilege of speaking with an impressive group of coaches, it became clear Coach Gates was what we needed in the next leader of our basketball program,” [Athletic Director Desiree] Reed-Francois said. “He’s smart, driven and focused on winning. He’s a proven recruiter, a strong evaluator of talent, an innovative teacher of the game and has a unique enthusiasm and passion for his work and for his student athletes that draws people in.

“He shares our vision of where Mizzou basketball can and will go. It is our privilege to welcome Coach Gates, his wife Jocelyn, and their family to Mizzou.”

Gates arrives at Missouri after three seasons at Cleveland State, where his teams won two regular season Horizon League titles, earned one NCAA Tournament bid and Gates was named the conference’s Coach of the Year twice.

“I have been so fortunate throughout my career to work at some outstanding institutions with incredible people, and after doing my research and speaking with Desiree and President Choi, it is clear that Missouri is a tremendous opportunity with unlimited potential,” said Gates. “We will build a program that all Mizzou fans will be proud of, for how we play, how our student-athletes represent the University of Missouri and how our togetherness and work ethic will lead to on-court victories.”

The hiring has been met with skepticism from some fans, a fact that at least one curator seemed to acknowledge during the session.

Curator Greg Hoberock says he understands the public sentiment is 50-50 on Gates - I'm not sure he's unaware this Zoom is public - but says, paraphrasing here, the fans don't decide, we decide. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 22, 2022

Gates will be formally introduced to the fans and media at a press conference this afternoon.