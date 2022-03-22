Javon Pickett enters the transfer portal

Javon Pickett has entered the transfer portal, per Travis Branham of 247sports.com:

Averaged 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season. | @247SportsPortal — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 22, 2022

Pickett was the first commitment of the Cuonzo Martin era for the class of 2018. He was originally in the 2017 class but took a post-graduate year after being released from his National Letter of Intent to Illinois, when the Illini changed coaches from John Groce to Brad Underwood. In his four seasons at Missouri, Pickett started 84 of 119 games, and averaged 8.0 points per gameand 2.2 rebounds. He averaged a career best 11.1 ppg as a senior despite shooting a career low of 25% from 3-point range.

Pickett gained a season of eligibility due to the COVID season granted by the NCAA, and was a candidate to return had former Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin been retained for another season. Pickett was a vocal proponent of Martin in press conferences as the disappointing season wore on.

Though Pickett would not have counted against the 13 allotted scholarships for the 2022-23 season, it seemed unlikely he would come back and play for a different coach. Now he takes his chances in the transfer portal, looking for a program fit to finish out his College Basketball career in the same way Mark Smith did. Any team looking for a rugged, tough, and emotional leader on the wing, Pickett will be a good fit.

Pickett marks the 4th player to enter the transfer portal since the start of the year. Sean Durugordon, Anton Brookshire, and Trevon Brazile are all also in the transfer portal. None have announced a destination as of yet.