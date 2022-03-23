Dennis Gates, new Mizzou Head Basketball Coach, Roster, Recruiting, News

Mizzou hired a new head basketball coach away from the two time Horizon League Champion Cleveland State Vikings. Dennis Gates spent 9 years as an assistant under Leonard Hamilton. Here we’re going to follow all the news and updates on what is sure to be a busy spring for Missouri Basketball.
March 23
PODCAST: The Dennis Gates is OUR Head Coach Episode.
This episode is all about Mizzou’s new head coach, Dennis Gates, the roster, and potential coaching staff.
March 22
Raising the bar at Missouri
Dennis Gates has a full plate as he takes over the head coaching job at Mizzou, and that includes changing how skeptics view the program.
March 22
Looking back on some of Dennis Gates’ biggest recruiting successes
Mizzou’s new coach has a reputation as an ace recruiter, so let’s look at some of the best players he’s helped sign.
March 22
Dennis Gates officially named new Head Coach of Mizzou Basketball
Gates is the 20th head coach in the history of the program.
March 20
Dennis Gates is a lot more in the box hire than you think
There seems to be some unrest about Dennis Gates, but no hire is a good or a bad hire until they’ve had a chance to do the job.
March 19
Report: Mizzou is hiring Dennis Gates for their head coaching position
Pete Thamel broke the news, Dave Matter has confirmed now, and we all reacted.
March 19
PODCAST: Discussing the Mizzou coaching search and Dennis Gates(!?!)
While Sam and the Matts recorded a conversation about coaching candidates, news broke about Dennis Gates and Mizzou.