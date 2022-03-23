 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream

Dennis Gates, new Mizzou Head Basketball Coach, Roster, Recruiting, News

Our one stop shop for all the new surrounding new Missouri head basketball coach, Dennis Gates.

Contributors: Rock M Nation Staff

Mizzou hired a new head basketball coach away from the two time Horizon League Champion Cleveland State Vikings. Dennis Gates spent 9 years as an assistant under Leonard Hamilton. Here we’re going to follow all the news and updates on what is sure to be a busy spring for Missouri Basketball.

7 Total Updates Since
Mar 19, 2022, 12:34pm CDT