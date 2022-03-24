Mizzou Gymnastics Racks up a Bunch of Conference Awards

Big day for Mizzou Gymnastics!

Wednesday was a banner day for the Mizzou Gymnastics team as the league announced their postseason awards.

Coach of the Year sounds pretty good, right? That’s what Shannon Welker was named, leading the Tigers to their best score and finish at the SEC Championships last weekend.

In addition to Welker being named SEC Coach of the Year, junior Sienna Schreiber was named SEC Co-Specialist of the Year.

It was a deserving recognition for Schreiber with the season she had. Here’s more from MUTigers.com.

“Schreiber has been a consistent force for the Tigers. On beam, Schreiber has not scored under a 9.875 all season, with an average of 9.920 and a National Qualifying Score (NSQ) of 9.935. She is currently ranked 13th overall. At SEC Championships Schreiber notched a 9.95 on beam, tying her for second. This year, Schreiber has earned a team-high nine event titles, five on beam and four in the all-around. During her career as a Tiger, Schreiber has collected 19 event titles.”

Two Tigers (Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore) have landed on the SEC All-Freshman team, and five Tigers (Amari Celestine, Jocelyn Moore, Sierra Schreiber, Helen Hu, and Alisa Sheremeta) have landed on the All-SEC team.

So proud of the young women in this thread. Five on the All-SEC team and two on the SEC All-Freshman team. Keep your eye on this team for NCAA Regionals! #MIZ | #RiseUp https://t.co/jnUfM8g87E — Matt Jakobsze (@MattJakobsze) March 23, 2022

Missouri (deservingly so) racked up a bunch of conference honors and they will continue their postseason run, earning a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Raleigh Regional Second Round next Thursday at noon in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Moving on to football recruiting, Mizzou has made the top five cut for 2023 four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green from Lee’s Summit North High School. Green is rated as the second-best player in the state of Missouri’s 2023 class, according to Rivals and 247Sports. The Tigers will be competing with Nebraska, Miami, Michigan, and Oklahoma for Green’s services.

Letting go and letting God… pic.twitter.com/C5FQOOikoP — Cayden Green (@CaydenGreen3) March 23, 2022

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

This is the list of schools Trevon Brazile has heard from ever since entering the transfer portal. Oh boy, Dennis Gates will have his work cut out for him as Mizzou tries their best to retain him.

Trevon Brazile tells me that he has heard from the following schools since entering the transfer portal: Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Cincy, & more.



Freshman (F) from Missouri. Former three-star prospect. Averaged 6.6 PPG & 5.1 RPG this season. pic.twitter.com/BJHX80SPi0 — Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) March 23, 2022

Congrats to Dennis Gates, one of 25 finalists up for the Ben Jobe Award, for the top NCAA Division 1 minority coach. You can read more here on MUTigers.com!

Your new head coach AND a Ben Jobe Award Finalist.



https://t.co/ZjSOoI8O9B pic.twitter.com/MPfggX9htT — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 23, 2022

Here’s the welcome video for Dennis Gates!

Cinematic Welcome for Coach Gates pic.twitter.com/jxfEJoMiqN — Ryan Ortegon (@ROrtegon14) March 23, 2022

National Champion, Keegan O’Toole. Still awesome.

Former #Mizzou signee Aidan Shaw told me he has heard from new coach Dennis Gates and Missouri is "still in the mix." The four-star wing out of KC received a release from his NLI last week. — Mitchell Forde (@Mitchell4D) March 23, 2022

Another one......Izzy Higginbottom has announced that she is entering the transfer portal...and already committed to Arkansas State. That was quick. (She’s from about 70mi away from her new school)

In brighter news for the women’s basketball team, Averi Kroenke was named Class 6 Co-Player of the Year for Rock Bridge!

Congratulations to ⁦@akswish1⁩ MBCA Class 6 All-State and co-Player of the Year!! A tremendous senior year and career! Way to go, Averi!! pic.twitter.com/HTFTqNOybJ — Rock Bridge GBK (@RockBridgeGBK) March 23, 2022

