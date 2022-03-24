Mizzou Gymnastics Racks up a Bunch of Conference Awards

Big day for Mizzou Gymnastics!
Wednesday was a banner day for the Mizzou Gymnastics team as the league announced their postseason awards.
Coach of the Year sounds pretty good, right? That’s what Shannon Welker was named, leading the Tigers to their best score and finish at the SEC Championships last weekend.
2022 . #RiseUp | #MIZ pic.twitter.com/66HZhPKF7U— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 23, 2022
In addition to Welker being named SEC Coach of the Year, junior Sienna Schreiber was named SEC Co-Specialist of the Year.
2022 #RiseUp | #MIZ pic.twitter.com/UKkXqflZfZ— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 23, 2022
It was a deserving recognition for Schreiber with the season she had. Here’s more from MUTigers.com.
“Schreiber has been a consistent force for the Tigers. On beam, Schreiber has not scored under a 9.875 all season, with an average of 9.920 and a National Qualifying Score (NSQ) of 9.935. She is currently ranked 13th overall. At SEC Championships Schreiber notched a 9.95 on beam, tying her for second. This year, Schreiber has earned a team-high nine event titles, five on beam and four in the all-around. During her career as a Tiger, Schreiber has collected 19 event titles.”
Two Tigers (Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore) have landed on the SEC All-Freshman team, and five Tigers (Amari Celestine, Jocelyn Moore, Sierra Schreiber, Helen Hu, and Alisa Sheremeta) have landed on the All-SEC team.
So proud of the young women in this thread. Five on the All-SEC team and two on the SEC All-Freshman team. Keep your eye on this team for NCAA Regionals! #MIZ | #RiseUp https://t.co/jnUfM8g87E— Matt Jakobsze (@MattJakobsze) March 23, 2022
Missouri (deservingly so) racked up a bunch of conference honors and they will continue their postseason run, earning a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Raleigh Regional Second Round next Thursday at noon in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Moving on to football recruiting, Mizzou has made the top five cut for 2023 four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green from Lee’s Summit North High School. Green is rated as the second-best player in the state of Missouri’s 2023 class, according to Rivals and 247Sports. The Tigers will be competing with Nebraska, Miami, Michigan, and Oklahoma for Green’s services.
Letting go and letting God… pic.twitter.com/C5FQOOikoP— Cayden Green (@CaydenGreen3) March 23, 2022
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Nate Edwards looks at the defense in Missouri’s 2022 Returning Production
- PODCAST: The Dennis Gates is OUR Head Coach Episode, with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Benjamin Hochman: What we learned about Mizzou coach Gates from his audacious and astounding turnaround at Cleveland State
- From Dave Matter: With draft looming, Mizzou’s Badie relished NFL Combine experience
(Columbia Missourian)
- JuCo defensive lineman Davis walks on at Missouri, writes Kenny Van Doren
- From Jack Soble: MU football starting lineup: Horn could claim QB job
- Gates named finalist for Ben Jobe Award, writes Matt Brolley
- JuCo products: New MU coach Gates has success recruiting junior colleges, writes Anthony Kristensen
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Welcome, coach Gates. Here’s a good place to start with Mizzou Basketball
- Mizzou’s LaDazhia Williams, Kiya Dorroh enter transfer portal; Aijha Blackwell reportedly will, too
- How Desiree Reed-Francois zeroed in on Dennis Gates as Mizzou basketball coach, writes Chris Kwiecinski
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- This is the list of schools Trevon Brazile has heard from ever since entering the transfer portal. Oh boy, Dennis Gates will have his work cut out for him as Mizzou tries their best to retain him.
Trevon Brazile tells me that he has heard from the following schools since entering the transfer portal: Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Cincy, & more.— Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) March 23, 2022
Freshman (F) from Missouri. Former three-star prospect. Averaged 6.6 PPG & 5.1 RPG this season. pic.twitter.com/BJHX80SPi0
- Congrats to Dennis Gates, one of 25 finalists up for the Ben Jobe Award, for the top NCAA Division 1 minority coach. You can read more here on MUTigers.com!
Your new head coach AND a Ben Jobe Award Finalist.— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 23, 2022
- Here’s the welcome video for Dennis Gates!
Cinematic Welcome for Coach Gates pic.twitter.com/jxfEJoMiqN— Ryan Ortegon (@ROrtegon14) March 23, 2022
- National Champion, Keegan O’Toole. Still awesome.
️ M-I-Z, Z-O-U— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 23, 2022
- Recruiting update from PowerMizzou’s Sean Williams: Mizzou makes big impression for RB target Jeremiyah Love on recent visit
- From Oliver Hodgkinson on Pro Football Network: Missouri NFL Draft prospect Akayleb Evans aiming to be more than just a great cornerback
- Aidan Shaw tells Mitchell Forde that Missouri is “still in the mix” after hearing from Dennis Gates.
Former #Mizzou signee Aidan Shaw told me he has heard from new coach Dennis Gates and Missouri is "still in the mix." The four-star wing out of KC received a release from his NLI last week.— Mitchell Forde (@Mitchell4D) March 23, 2022
- Another one......Izzy Higginbottom has announced that she is entering the transfer portal...and already committed to Arkansas State. That was quick. (She’s from about 70mi away from her new school)
March 23, 2022
I’m coming HOME. pic.twitter.com/XEDs3ynPww— Izzy Higginbottom (@izzymoney30) March 24, 2022
- In brighter news for the women’s basketball team, Averi Kroenke was named Class 6 Co-Player of the Year for Rock Bridge!
Congratulations to @akswish1 MBCA Class 6 All-State and co-Player of the Year!! A tremendous senior year and career! Way to go, Averi!! pic.twitter.com/HTFTqNOybJ— Rock Bridge GBK (@RockBridgeGBK) March 23, 2022
- Welcome to Seattle, Drew Lock!
#MizzouMade https://t.co/hkr3nstD9t— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 23, 2022
- On MUTigers.com, Tigers Open Outdoor Season at Raleigh, Texas Relays and Ole Miss Classic
- On MUTigers.com, Mizzou Opens NCAAs with 200 Medley, 800 Free Relays
