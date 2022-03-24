 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Gymnastics Racks up a Bunch of Conference Awards

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 24

By Sammy Stava

Big day for Mizzou Gymnastics!

Wednesday was a banner day for the Mizzou Gymnastics team as the league announced their postseason awards.

Coach of the Year sounds pretty good, right? That’s what Shannon Welker was named, leading the Tigers to their best score and finish at the SEC Championships last weekend.

In addition to Welker being named SEC Coach of the Year, junior Sienna Schreiber was named SEC Co-Specialist of the Year.

It was a deserving recognition for Schreiber with the season she had. Here’s more from MUTigers.com.

“Schreiber has been a consistent force for the Tigers. On beam, Schreiber has not scored under a 9.875 all season, with an average of 9.920 and a National Qualifying Score (NSQ) of 9.935. She is currently ranked 13th overall. At SEC Championships Schreiber notched a 9.95 on beam, tying her for second. This year, Schreiber has earned a team-high nine event titles, five on beam and four in the all-around. During her career as a Tiger, Schreiber has collected 19 event titles.”

Two Tigers (Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore) have landed on the SEC All-Freshman team, and five Tigers (Amari Celestine, Jocelyn Moore, Sierra Schreiber, Helen Hu, and Alisa Sheremeta) have landed on the All-SEC team.

Missouri (deservingly so) racked up a bunch of conference honors and they will continue their postseason run, earning a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Raleigh Regional Second Round next Thursday at noon in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Moving on to football recruiting, Mizzou has made the top five cut for 2023 four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green from Lee’s Summit North High School. Green is rated as the second-best player in the state of Missouri’s 2023 class, according to Rivals and 247Sports. The Tigers will be competing with Nebraska, Miami, Michigan, and Oklahoma for Green’s services.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • This is the list of schools Trevon Brazile has heard from ever since entering the transfer portal. Oh boy, Dennis Gates will have his work cut out for him as Mizzou tries their best to retain him.
  • Congrats to Dennis Gates, one of 25 finalists up for the Ben Jobe Award, for the top NCAA Division 1 minority coach. You can read more here on MUTigers.com!
  • Here’s the welcome video for Dennis Gates!
  • National Champion, Keegan O’Toole. Still awesome.
  • Another one......Izzy Higginbottom has announced that she is entering the transfer portal...and already committed to Arkansas State. That was quick. (She’s from about 70mi away from her new school)
  • In brighter news for the women’s basketball team, Averi Kroenke was named Class 6 Co-Player of the Year for Rock Bridge!
  • Welcome to Seattle, Drew Lock!

