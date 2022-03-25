SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Tigers head to Oxford for three game SEC road series

FUN FACT: Mizzou led in every game this past weekend against (now) no. 9 Northwestern, (now) no. 25 Stanford x 2, and Ball State.

NOT-SO-FUN FACT: Mizzou only won one of those games (2nd game against Stanford, 5-0).

Rather than focus too much on the weekend’s recap, though, I’ll just provide some links to the inning-by-inning game threads I wrote during the series and Chris Blake’s Missourian recap. Instead, I’ll share what the players and Coach Anderson had to say in the Sunday postgame after the Mizzou Classic had concluded.

After the first three games — two extra innings affairs that resulted in Tiger losses on Saturday, followed by an uncharacteristic loss to Ball State on Sunday morning, Megan Moll had this to say.

“We [the team] were a little bit down. We didn’t have same personality and happy go lucky energy after the earlier losses. After the first loss that morning [against Ball State] we came together as a group and said, ‘You know what, let’s get back to playing Mizzou Softball. Let’s have a lot of energy, whether we’re playing great or not’ and just get back to who we are and our true identity as a team.”

Anderson elaborated, saying the Tigers played “14 good innings” (out of 28) in the first three games. If you call, the wheels really fell off in both extra innings affairs on Saturday (I blame the lights - or lack thereof - in the second one) and they were missing that extra “umph” on Sunday morning against Ball State.

Sunday afternoon’s Stanford rematch was a different game, however, and it appeared the Tigers were back to their normal selves, with Laurin Krings tossing a complete game shutout.

What may have accounted for the pitching shift? Well, it seems that a meeting with former All-American turned Mizzou grad assistant Amber Fiser and the pitching staff might’ve done the trick. Anderson said during the meeting, Fiser talked with the pitchers about what they need to do to compete at the highest level, and how they need to put the team on their shoulders, even when it’s so hard to do at times.

“That comes with a lot of pressure,” Anderson said, “but that comes with the territory and comes with the role and you have to be able to handle it.”

Some pitchers, like Krings, want it. “Laurin has always wanted the ball,” she said.

In regard to her ace’s performance on Sunday specifically, Coach Anderson said:

“This past game, Krings threw outstanding. She had great composure, and that’s really what she has been missing recently. She’s had good stuff and good velocity all season long, but her composure and mental side hasn’t been as strong as I’ve seen it in practice.”

Let’s hope this meeting did the trick for everyone, and we’ll see the true abilities of this pitching staff and offense going forward.

M-I-Z!

2021 RECORD: 42-17 (ranked #8 nationally)

2022 RECORD: 19-9

PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 5th in SEC

RANKING: #19 (ESPN.com/USA Softball) , #20 (D1 Softball) , #19 (Softball America), #21 (USA Today/NFCA), #21 (RPI)

LAST 6 GAMES: Stanford ( W 5-0, L 7-4 in 8 innings), Ball State ( L 4-3), #14/12 Northwestern ( L 9-6 in 10 innings), @Illinois ( W 10-2 in 5 innings, W 7-6 in 8 innings)

2022 TOP PERFORMERS:

Casidy Chaumont, OF: .441 BA / 1.231 OPS / 18 R / 26 H/ 5 2B / 1 3B / 4 HR / 17 RBI / .763 SLG%

Jenna Laird, SS: .356 BA / .879 OPS / 19 R / 32 H / 5 2B / 1 3B / 1 HR / 9 RBI / .467 SLG% / .412 OB% / 15-16 SB

Kim Wert, DP: .346 BA / 1.112 OPS / 17 R / 28 H / 4 2B / 8 HR / 25 RBI / .691 SLG% / .421 OB%

Alex Honnold, OF: .338 BA / 1.030 OPS / 15 R / 26 H / 7 2B / 3 3B / 2 HR / 13 RBI/ .584 SLG% / .446 OB%

Brooke Wilmes, OF: .318 BA / 1.054 OPS / 20 R / 28 H / 1 2B / 1 3B / 8 HR / 19 RBI / .625 SLG% / .429 OB%

Kara Daly, 3B: .311 BA / 1.070 OPS / 13 R / 23 H / 1 2B / 9 HR / 20 RBI / .689 SLG% / .381 OB%

Jordan Weber, P: 2.49 ERA / 1.11 WHIP / 64.2 IP / 6-2 / 3 CG / 1 SHO / 46 H / 23 ER / 26 BB / 60 SO / 14 XBH / 5 HR / .204 Opp BA

Laurin Krings, P: 2.27 ERA / 1.10 WHIP / 77 IP / 9-3 record / 7 CG / 4 SHO / 62 H / 25 ER / 23 BB / 97 SO / 19 XBH / 8HR / .217 Opp BA

NOTES:

We are still on “Wert Alert”, as Kim Wert remains one single home run away from breaking Mizzou’s home run record. While we’re obviously hoping she knocks the cover off the damn ball this weekend, it’d be better for your beloved softball writers if she’d wait and break the record in front of us.

While Kara Daly’s bat didn’t really get hot until Sunday, she’s still got 9 home runs on the season, which is tied for second in the country.

Moving forward, if the Tigers are going to accomplish what they want to accomplish, they’re going to need to improve upon their at-bats. Anderson said they were very very susceptible to the change up and need to work on recognizing the off-speed pitches and the change up. “We need to recognize which pitches we can take and the pitches we need to take,” Anderson said. “Bad pitches = bad results. We need to put a good swing on a good pitch.”

Additionally, the Tigers need to work on manufacturing some runs. The home run ball does help you to win ball games, however, it can’t be the only thing a team has to offer. On Saturday, the Tigers only scored on home runs, so when that ball didn’t fly out of the park... ehhhhh. “We have to get runners in scoring position and utilize situational hitting,” Anderson said. “We have to hit more balls hard.. and then more balls will fall for us.”

The Tigers will hopefully have the services of Casidy “The Glove/The Almighty” Chaumont again, as she sat out Sunday’s slate of games to rest. Those diving catches and such really take a toll on your body, I’d imagine.

HISTORY:

Missouri and Ole Miss have met up 19 times, with Mizzou leading the series, 14-5 (6-3 in Oxford). The Tigers have won the last five games they’ve played.

Let’s go in-depth on Mizzou’s second SEC opponent , shall we?

WHEN: Friday, 3/25 @ 8PM, Saturday, 3/26 @4pm, Sunday, 3/27 @1pm

WHERE: Ole Miss Softball Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV/STREAMING: ESPNU (Fri), SEC+ (Sat-Sun), live stats on StatBroadcast

2021 RECORD: 36-22 (picked last in preseason, finished 8th)

2022 RECORD: 21-7

LAST 6 GAMES: @ Mississippi State ( L 0-6, L 3-7, L 8-9), Stephen F Austin ( W 7-4, W 12-2 in 5, W 6-2)

RECORD VS RANKED TEAMS: 0-0

PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 9th in SEC

RANKING: #33 (RPI)

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Tate Whitley: .500 BA / 1.102 OPS / 26 R / 45 H/ 4 2B / 1 3B / 16 RBI / .567 SLG% / .535 OB% / led team with .370BA and 30R in 2021

Bre Roper: .398 BA / .989 OPS / 15 R / 33 H / 7 2B / 1 HR / 19 RBI / .518 SLG% / .471 OB%

Angelina DeLeon: .385 BA / 1.044 OPS / 13 R / 20 H / 7 2B / 1 HR / 10 RBI / .577 SLG% / .467 OB%

Abbey Latham: .277 BA / .808 OPS / 15 R / 18 H / 4 2B / 2 HR / 16 RBI / .431 SLG% / .377 OB%

Savannah Diederich, P : 1.56 ERA / 1.13 WHIP / 4-1 record / 2 CG / 1 SHO / 3 SV / 45 IP / 39 H / 10 ER / 12 BB / 58 SO / 11 XBH / 4 HR / .227 Opp BA

Catelyn Riley, P: 1.73 ERA / .0.96 WHIP / 4-1 record / 2 CG / 1 SHO / 32.1 IP / 24 H / 8 ER / 7 BB / 23 SO / 5 XBH / 1 HR / .207 Opp BA

Brooke Vestal, P: 2.23 ERA / 1.18 WHIP / 5-1 record / 2 CG / 1 SHO / 31.1 IP / 24 H / 10 ER / 13 BB / 38 SO / 5 XBH / 3 HR / .205 Opp BA

NOTES/ACCOLADES:

Ole Miss was swept by Mississippi State over the weekend for the first time since 2013.

Key Additions: Autumn Gillespie, a former Ole Miss catcher-turned-student-assistant, who’s training the new blood behind the plate.They also added 9 true freshmen and 2 transfers. Brooke Vestal arrives from Oklahoma, where she was little-use (3H, 5K in 7.1 IP in 2021, 3-0 in 25IP in 2020). Utility player Bre Roper arrives from Georgia Tech, where she started 167 games and batted .298 with 9 HR and 42 R.

Key Losses: 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team, Blaise Blringer & SEC All-Defense to Arizona

Pitching: Aside from the three pitchers mentioned above, Ole Miss will also look to Anna Borgen (12-8 with 2.49 ERA, 89K, 30BB in 137.2 IP last season, but only 1-3 with a 4.77 ERA in 22 IP this season). Coach Traschel has talked about having a staff by committee that can focus on particular matchups, and that appears to be what they’re doing. There are six pitchers on staff, and four have pitched 30-45 innings (most are between 31-32 IP) and have won 4-5 games each.

2021 All-Freshman Team honoree, Aynslie Furbush, is off to a rough start this season, batting only .182 with 3 R and 8 H so far this season (44 AB).

Ole Miss has had their share of issues, per D1 Softball’s Fall Report. Jamie Traschel was hired in April 2020 to take over for an interim coach, who was hired when former coach Mike Smith resigned amidst an internal investigation into the program. Traschel came in and led the team to a 36-22 record, but her staff was then subjected to its own internal investigations over anonymous allegations of mistreatment by assistant coach Katie Browder and Traschel (they were cleared). After that mess was cleared up, it’s important to look at what she was able to do: lead the Rebels back to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament, earning a no. 2 seed in the Tucson Regional.

TEAM COMPARISONS:

As always, stay up to date on all things Mizzou Softball this season by following me, @KarenSteger, and @RockMNation. I’ll have previews for each of Missouri’s series, as well as recaps when available. When I’m at the ballpark or able to watch at home, I’ll also be firing off some tweets from both accounts and doing game threads.