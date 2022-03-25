Keegan O’Toole Takes Big XII Wrestler of the Year

The 2021-22 NCAA wrestling season has come to an end and the awards are starting to pour in for all the major standout wrestlers. This year Mizzou’s own Keegan O’Toole walks away with the Big XII Wrestler of the Year honors. This award is followed up by his MAC Freshman of the year he won in the previous season.

O’Toole is coming of a dominant season where he won his first NCAA title at the 165lbs weight class in this years NCAA Championship. A title run that included an undefeated season in which he won with bonus points in 64% of his matches. O’Toole is on pace to become one of Mizzou’s most dominant wrestlers in the programs history and there have been no indications of him slowing down.

Not only has he been awarded Big XII wrestler of the year but O’Toole is also one of eight nominees to win this years Dan Hodge Award. The Dan Hodge Award goes to the top wrestler in the nation for the current season. Mizzou has only had two individuals nominated for this award, J’Den Cox and Ben Askren, with Askren being the only one to win it (two times).

Hey, #Mizzou Nation, let's make Keegan O'Toole Missouri's Dan Hodge Award winner‼️



Voting goes until Friday at 5 p.m. CT ⬇️⬇️⬇️@KeeganOtoole x #TigerStyle — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 22, 2022

Keegan O’Toole gives the Mizzou fanbase much to look forward to in years to come. His exciting wrestling style and never give up attitude is infectious and the nation is being put on notice! You can vote for him HERE