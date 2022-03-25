Baseball Preview: Arkansas

Last week the Tigers ran into a buzzsaw in Nashville against Vanderbilt, and this week it won’t get any easier. The Tigers will be hosting the No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks at Taylor Stadium this weekend, and the Hogs are coming in fresh off a sweep of Kentucky. Arkansas is a perennial power in the college baseball landscape, so let’s take a look at the talent they’ll be bringing to Taylor Stadium this year.

Pitching

Last year the Arkansas pitching staff was led by super reliever Kevin Kopps, this year they look a little different. On Friday, Connor Noland gets the ball as he has shifted from his role as a reliever into a weekend starter. In 5 appearances, Noland has a 3.07 ERA and 38 Ks in 29.1 innings. He will also be coming into Taylor Stadium off possibly his best outing of the year against Kentucky.

While Noland has put up solid numbers and is one of the best arms on one of the best teams in the country, his stuff doesn’t wow you. He’s a good pitcher, but he sits around 90 mph with his fastball and really makes his living with great breaking pitches. Others on this Arkansas staff have more velocity, but Noland has given a solid start every time he’s toed the rubber this year for the hogs.

The 90 mph fastball may be deceiving, but don’t get it twisted, Noland has a filthy breaking ball:

On Saturday, the Razorbacks will turn the ball over to Texas native Hagen Smith. Smith is the only left-hander and freshman in the weekend rotation for the Hogs, and in his young career he’s quickly carved out an important role for himself in the Hogs rotation.

On the year, Smith has a 3.08 ERA and 32 Ks in 26.1 innings. Contributing to those numbers are Smith’s elite stuff. His abilities had him very high on draft boards in high school, but he chose to take his talents to Fayetteville instead. From the left side, Smith sits low 90s with his heater and a wipeout breaking ball. His delivery is also difficult for hitters to pick up coming from a Chris Sale-esque release point.

Here’s a look at what I’m talking about when it comes to Smith:

Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith, a TRUE FRESHMAN, gets the start today for the Hogs. He threw SIX no-hitters in high school. Had a ton of draft interest. He's through two innings and it's been nasty. pic.twitter.com/ZZdNx33xyo — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) February 19, 2022

Finally, we are at Sunday, and let me tell you, I LOVE the Hogs Sunday starter. Jaxon Wiggins is your prototypical right-handed power arm that scouts just salivate over. The sophomore from Oklahoma, recently hit 98 mph against Kentucky.

Anyways, Wiggins doesn’t just have the big fastball, he has good numbers, too. A 3.38 ERA with 29 Ks in 26.2 innings are great numbers and with stuff like his, you know MLB scouts are always watching. With a fastball as dominant as Wiggins’ he can have a tendency to rely on it a little too much, and that may have hindered his development of secondary pitches. His changeup and breaking ball have shown flashes of greatness, but are both still a work in progress. The Tigers will know they’re going to a get a good amount of heaters from this guy, it’s just a matter of if they can turn them around.

Just look at this heater from Wiggins, it’s almost unhittable:

Jaxon Wiggins ⛽️ [T97 mph in the 1st] pic.twitter.com/7U2uO2SrZG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 20, 2022

Hitting

The Hogs biggest bat is Michael Turner. The grad transfer from Kent State has quickly made himself a household name in Fayetteville with all his early season success so far this year. Turner catches and can play some infield, but his bat is what you can’t help but notice about him. To this point in the season, Turner and is slashing .369/.463/.662 and leads the team in almost every category including HR and RBI.

If the Tigers leave the ball up to Turner, he’ll likely add some more to those tallies. He’s a great hitter on balls up in the zone, and does much less damage when the ball is down. Nevertheless, he doesn’t have many real weaknesses at the dish and is very patient. If the Tigers want to be successful this weekend, they’ll need to limit Turner.

Here’s a look at just how dangerous Turner’s smooth lefty swing can be:

“We saw in the fall this offense was going to be special this year…I think a game like today is definitely going to loosen everybody up a little bit.”



- Michael Turner on Arkansas’ 15-run day against Omaha pic.twitter.com/YreZLNVNro — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) March 3, 2022

Turner typically hits third, and his protection in the cleanup spot, Chris Lanzilli is having a fantastic year for Dave Van Horn’s team as well. Lanzilli, like Turner, is another grad transfer that has made instant impact at Baum Stadium. He’s slashing .364/.481/.515 and has 2 HR and 14 RBI this year.

There’s no denying Lanzilli’s ability, but if you had to pick a flaw of his approach at plate it’d be his tendency to pull the ball. He almost always gets his hands extended and tries to pull the ball down the left field line as a right-handed hitter. Even so, he’s flirting with a near 1.000 OPS, so I think he’s doing just fine this year.

Here’s a look at a walk-off bomb that Lanzilli hit earlier this season:

Hogs do indeed walk it off via a Chris Lanzilli long ball. Transfers are coming up huge for Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/z39RWKBld8 — SEC Baseball (@SECbaseball) March 13, 2022

While Arkansas has a number of great bats, the last one I’m going to highlight is one of my favorite players in college baseball. Robert Moore is a KC native and has been an important bat for the hogs for a couple seasons now. Moore slots in right behind Turner and Lanzilli in the order to form a terrifying middle of the order.

The switch-hitting 2B is slashing .292/.439/.523 and has 2 HR and 15 RBI, and plays with enough swagger for the entire Arkansas team. He’s an extremely aggressive hitter who has a tendency to swing at first pitches and pulls the ball at both sides of the plate, but it most definitely works for him as he hammered 16 HR last year.

Take a look at this clip of Moore from last year, it was easily my favorite batflip of the year:

Robert Moore. Banishing baseballs and bats.



10/10 bat flip.pic.twitter.com/qMoZQlox1U — College Baseball Nation (@CollegeBallNat) April 23, 2021

Game Schedule

Friday | 6 pm | SEC Network +

Saturday | 2 pm | SEC Network

Sunday | 1 pm | SEC Network +