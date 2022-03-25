Awards SZN continues for TigerStyle, Gymnastics

It may be Oscar season, but more importantly...

it's Awards SZN for some spring sports. As Sammy pointed out in the links yesterday, the women's gymnastics program is cleaning up in the honors department.

On Thursday, gymnastics All-American honors were released, so OF COURSE we saw multi-apparatus star, Siena Schreiber, receive several honors.

She is joined by Jocelyn Moore, who was First Team All-American on vault.

And of course, when you’re a NATIONAL CHAMPION, it should come as no surprise to also be named a conference wrestler of the year, right?

Big congrats to TigerStyle’s Keegan O’Toole, who was named Big Twelve Conference Wrestler of the Year for his natty and undefeated season.

From MUTigers.com, on the two-time All American and 2021 MAC Freshman of the Year’s impressive season/career:

In Big 12 action, O’Toole finished the regular season a spotless 8-0. He picked up three more wins at the Big 12 Championships to win the 165-pound class and finish undefeated. Against conference opponents, O’Toole had a 73% bonus-percentage with eight bonus-point victories. At the NCAA Championships, O’Toole became the only unbeaten wrestler in the conference and the only Big 12 wrestler to take home an individual national championship. The only freshman to compete in a finals, he ascended to the top of the podium following his win in a 6-5 match against Stanford’s reigning champion Shane Griffith. The five points O’Toole gave up against Griffith were the only points allowed throughout the entire tournament.

Football

UPDATE, 9am Friday: Rock M’s own Parker Gillam is on hand #scoops

Pro Day for Mizzou’s athletes set to start soon. pic.twitter.com/JR8fdqtKQq — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) March 25, 2022

Hoops

Dennis Gates... D-WADE APPROVED. [I squealed when I saw this. Big Dwyane Wade fan]

Dwyane Wade weighs in on Mizzou hiring Dennis Gates: pic.twitter.com/ZRQXsyV9WY — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) March 25, 2022

The Voice of the Tigers, Mike Kelly, sat down for an exclusive chat with our new Whitten Family Head Coach, @coachdgates! pic.twitter.com/IxNGjSEpKN — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 24, 2022

Matter’s new chat at STLToday had a lot of hoops questions, and I thought this one about the state of women’s hoops and Coach P was interesting:

DRF’s not paying more than $1 million to buy out a coach in a sport that operates at a revenue deficit... If more people cared about the women’s basketball program and the program had a chance to profit financially, then maybe there’d be more motivation to make a coaching change, but that’s not reality... Are there problems internally? Perhaps. But nobody is talking. We reach out to players when they transfer. Almost 100 % of the time they don’t respond. Keep in mind: This is what college athletes do now. They transfer. It’s never been easier to change schools. And for a lot of them, this is nothing new. They transfer high schools all the time. They change AAU teams every summer. It’s also never been easier to add impact transfers. That’s Pingeton’s challenge now. Kiya Dorroh was a top 100 recruit but barely got off the bench this year. LaDazhia Williams went through a senior day ceremony, so no one seemed to figure she’d come back next year. As of today, Aijah Blackwell has not officially entered the portal or announced her plans to my knowledge, even though it’s been reported she plans to transfer. If she leaves, that’s a blow. But don’t forget, athletes are motivated by NIL deals, too. If she can get more endorsements in the short term in another market, who’s to fault her for looking around, regardless of any issues at Mizzou?

And in former Mizzou player news, Xavier “X-Man” Pinson has likely bid adieu to LSU. While he’s open to returning to a new coach, he’s checking out his opportunities as a possible grad transfer (or he may be able to get a waiver since his coach — HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHA — was canned?). Best wishes, XP!

This is not surprising. Heard this was possible before Wade was fired. https://t.co/ttDcA48nrc — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 24, 2022

Crootin’ Time

Aidan Shaw, Blue Valley (yes, we want him back at The Zou). Go vote for him in the two categories mentioned, and his little sis, Aubrey!

This is voted on by the fans only. Vote for me for POY and DPOY. Oh and my sis for rookie @AubreyShaw23 let me see who my real fans are….who got me https://t.co/Zl3igexPkU — Aidan Shaw (@Aidan_Shaw24) March 25, 2022

Drexel’s Camren Wynter

Wynter has heard from Ohio State, Michigan, and Missouri this week.



Full list of schools that have reached in the link below. @iamcamrenwynter https://t.co/YaRTFMSXxx — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 23, 2022

Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq

Should Fardaws decide to leave Utah Valley, he'll still go through the NBA Draft process and evaluations so his timeline might be a little longer than other transfers.



Still, this would be an incredible get for Gates. https://t.co/lSjkTC3fMI — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) March 24, 2022

Northern Iowa’s Noah Carter

UPDATE, 8am Friday : My, how the turntables...

X already has that puffy jacket, you know? https://t.co/xBdvb1zqs9 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) March 25, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Mizzou hosts no. 3 Arkansas in baseball this weekend. The Missourian’s Tanner Ludwig has the preview. So does MUTigers.com, where they stated the Tigers are 31-28-1 all-time (four Tiger wins were vacated) against the Razorbacks, and this will be their 65th overall meeting. Arkansas has won four straight in the series, including a sweep in 2019.

First pitch in the series opener is set for 6 p.m. on Friday with the matchup streaming on SEC Network +. Saturday’s game will air on SEC Network in a 2 p.m. first pitch before the series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on SECN +.

Personal records abound at the Raleigh Relays! Big congrats to Martin Prodanov for his school record in the 1500m and Marquette Wilhite in the 5000m for his second all-time time.

AND ANOTHER ONE ‼️@gomomiles runs a 13:53.98 in the men's 5,000m to earn the second-best mark in Mizzou history #Compete4Missouri pic.twitter.com/TTKEmLZjWr — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 25, 2022

Congrats to the First Year Letterwinners from 2020-21! In a cool store for MUTigers.com, they talked with former Mizzou AD of Compliance, Mitzi Clayton, about the significance of women earning actual letter jackets of their own. Before 1992, the women letter winners were awarded windbreakers, not the actual jackets the men received. Former AD Mack Rhodes changed that during his tenure though, and with his help - along with the Varsity M Foundation - they tracked down all the prior letter winners from the late 70s- early 90s who hadn’t yet received a jacket and awarded them in a ceremony during Homecoming 2015.

Mizzou in the Pros

With the draft looming, Dave Matter writes that Mizzou’s Tyler Badie is relishing his NFL Combine experience.

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz (45-28, 1st place in Northwest) took on the Celtics (go Jayson Tatum!) on Sunday and lost 125-97. Jordan Clarkson played 27 minutes off the bench, and had 10 points on 4-12 shooting (1-5 from three), with 4 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 5 TO and 2 PF. He was -19 (not even the worst!) on the night. NEXT UP: vs. Charlotte, tonight at 6pm.

Last Game(s):

March 21 L over the Nets, 114-106: 37 min (bench), 19 pts on 7-19 shooting (4-8 from three), 6 REB, 3 STL, 2 PF, +10 (2nd best) March 20 W over the Knicks, 108-93: 39 min (bench), 23 pts on 10-18 shooting (1-5 from three), 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 TO, 2 PF, +16 (2nd best) March 18 W vs Clippers, 121-92: 29 min (bench), 20 pts on 8-17 shooting (2-5 from three), 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 4 TO, 2 PF, +27 (tied for 2nd best) March 16 W vs Bulls, 125-110: 35 min (bench), 26 pts on 11-18 shooting (1-5 from three) and 3-4 FT, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3 TO, 2 PF, +17 (team high)

TILLY and the Lakeland Magic (9-18) took on the Swarm on Wednesday and lost, 123-112. Jeremiah played 23 minutes off the bench, and had 8 points on 2-6 shooting and 2-3 FT, with 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 TO and 6 PF. He was -11 on the night. NEXT UP: vs. Capital City Go-Go, tonight at 6pm

Last Game(s):

March 18 W over the Celtics, 106-103: 16 min (bench), 4 pts (2-3 FG), 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 TO, 4 PF, -8

