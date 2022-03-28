 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preparing for (maybe) a busy Mizzou Hoops week

New, 211 comments

Mizzou Links for March 29, 2022.

By Josh Matejka

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Slow day on the Mizzou beat!

Happy Monday, everyone!

It was a slow Sunday on the Mizzou beat, a comedown from the previous two days of recruiting excitement. I’m not about it, though. Gave me more time to watch Will Smith wreck Chris Rock’s face the Oscars ceremony!

Anyway, Sam recapped the weekend’s happening in the Sunday pourover, in which he figured out how DeAndre Gholston and Mohamed Diarra fit into Dennis Gates’ roster plan moving forward.

Having Gholston filling into the senior class works well because it keeps things open for the 2023-24 roster. Which right now is still WIDE open with 7 open scholarships. Before this is over I’d expect that number to drop down closer to 3 or 4 spots. Mainly because the freshman class is light, but so is the junior class. Any additional JUCO targets may end up in the Junior class, and I’d think another transfer or two, plus Aidan Shaw, are always possibilities.

We likely won’t have to wait long for more news to drop about the roster. If Gates’ moves are any indication, he’s anticipating some roster turnover, which could also be followed by more additions. Looks like we could be in for a wild few weeks! Buckle up!

While the rest of the world debates the form and technique of Will Smith’s forehand, Dennis Gates moves in silence.

More Links:

  • We’ve got a fun recruiting piece coming from BK this week. If you want a sneak preview (really on any of the pieces he writes!), give him a follow on Twitter.
  • An extremely tough weekend for Mizzou Softball ended on Sunday with a 5-1 loss — and series sweep — to Ole Miss.

The Tigers have now lost six of their last seven and are just 19-12 on the season. Larissa Anderson officially has a mess to clean up.

  • Mizzou Baseball, on the other hand, was much more competitive against No. 5 Arkansas. But they couldn’t take the series win in Sunday’s rubber match, dropping Game Three 6-4 after an emotion-filled win on Saturday.

The Tigers are now 13-7 and 1-5 in SEC play. Kortay’s recap is coming today.

  • Brock Olivo is coaching football in the US again after another stint in Italy.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...