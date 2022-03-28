Preparing for (maybe) a busy Mizzou Hoops week

Slow day on the Mizzou beat!
Happy Monday, everyone!
It was a slow Sunday on the Mizzou beat, a comedown from the previous two days of recruiting excitement. I’m not about it, though. Gave me more time to watch
Will Smith wreck Chris Rock’s face the Oscars ceremony!
Anyway, Sam recapped the weekend’s happening in the Sunday pourover, in which he figured out how DeAndre Gholston and Mohamed Diarra fit into Dennis Gates’ roster plan moving forward.
Having Gholston filling into the senior class works well because it keeps things open for the 2023-24 roster. Which right now is still WIDE open with 7 open scholarships. Before this is over I’d expect that number to drop down closer to 3 or 4 spots. Mainly because the freshman class is light, but so is the junior class. Any additional JUCO targets may end up in the Junior class, and I’d think another transfer or two, plus Aidan Shaw, are always possibilities.
We likely won’t have to wait long for more news to drop about the roster. If Gates’ moves are any indication, he’s anticipating some roster turnover, which could also be followed by more additions. Looks like we could be in for a wild few weeks! Buckle up!
Good morning.— Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) March 27, 2022
Here’s an updated list of players in the portal #Mizzou has been linked to. If I’m forgetting anyone, please let me know. pic.twitter.com/HO9nGsondS
While the rest of the world debates the form and technique of Will Smith’s forehand, Dennis Gates moves in silence.
More Links:
- We’ve got a fun recruiting piece coming from BK this week. If you want a sneak preview (really on any of the pieces he writes!), give him a follow on Twitter.
#Mizzou DE commit Jahkai Lang is a fun player to watch. Super physical at the point of attack, excellent at playing through contact and stringing out runs to the outside. pic.twitter.com/QWEyttSb3W— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) March 27, 2022
- An extremely tough weekend for Mizzou Softball ended on Sunday with a 5-1 loss — and series sweep — to Ole Miss.
Final from Oxford.— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 27, 2022
OM 5, MIZ 1
The Tigers have now lost six of their last seven and are just 19-12 on the season. Larissa Anderson officially has a mess to clean up.
- Mizzou Baseball, on the other hand, was much more competitive against No. 5 Arkansas. But they couldn’t take the series win in Sunday’s rubber match, dropping Game Three 6-4 after an emotion-filled win on Saturday.
Tigers drop the finale#MIZ | #C2E pic.twitter.com/qOyIBzJ3NX— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 27, 2022
The Tigers are now 13-7 and 1-5 in SEC play. Kortay’s recap is coming today.
- Brock Olivo is coaching football in the US again after another stint in Italy.
An all-star staff— Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) March 17, 2022
Our 2022 coaching staff ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L5Pn0QOa9U
