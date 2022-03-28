Jordan Wilmore enters the transfer portal

Jordan Wilmore has entered the transfer portal, per Verbal Commits:

This news isn’t surprising. After starting six of the first 10 games, Wilmore struggled to find the court and had DNPs in the final 18 games, failing to appear in 20 games total. Due to a nagging back injury, Wilmore did not even dress out for participation down the stretch, and many wondered if we had seen the last of 7’3” development post player.

Wilmore saw action in just 5 games as a freshman last season, playing behind Jeremiah Tilmon the opportunities were scarce. Whatever plans the previous Missouri staff had for Wilmore were quickly thrown aside this season after a rough start, and poor efficiency around the rim. Wilmore was only 12 for 27 on 2FG, had a 29.1% turnover rate, and didn’t seem to move well at all in space.

With Wilmore officially in the portal it would give Missouri another scholarship for new Head Coach Dennis Gates to play with as he tries to transform the roster. Missouri now has 3 open scholarships for the 2022-23 season.