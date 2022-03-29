Next up for Dennis Gates: Maybe a point guard?

Who wants to run our offense? Pretty please?

Dennis Gates has already filled a big need on his first Mizzou Tigers roster by grabbing JUCO star Mohamed Diarra. He also curbed some potentially sticky roster attrition by snagging Milwaukee transfer DeAndre Gholston out of the transfer portal.

There’s still some work to do, though. Most notably, Mizzou could use a point guard.

There are plenty of options available on that front, too! Missouri is deep in the waters with several key point guards, but a few are standing out at the moment. Obviously Sean East II was on campus this past weekend, and he represents an early coup for Gates. After all, landing the top two JUCO recruits in the country would be quite a way to jumpstart the rebuild. But if East chooses one of his many other suitors, who else could be on the docket?

Could I interest you in a familiar face?

Former Mizzou & LSU guard Xavier Pinson posts on IG that he’s “highly considering it,” presumably a return to Missouri. pic.twitter.com/BC59BCcdDo — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 28, 2022

Pinson caused some chuckles during the NCAA Tournament during Bubble Coat Gate, and then raised some eyebrows when he immediately entered the transfer portal following LSU’s exit. Now that we know Missouri has reached out, it’s starting to feel like a real possibility. Pinson, at the very least, seems to enjoy the prospect of teasing it out.

But if you don’t want to retread the X-rated path, there are others willing to listen.

Bradley transfer Terry Robert’s talks schools involved and his process with @247SportsPortal.



Averaged 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.



Story: https://t.co/fihL3Zenpj pic.twitter.com/2Mec3Z1krO — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) March 28, 2022

Terry Roberts is going to be one of the more coveted players in the portal, so Missouri’s chances here seem long. But Roberts would fill a few needs, both in a primary ball handler and a scorer. The Tigers are trying at least.

One more option of note: Once again, it’s a name Missouri fans will know well.

This is a great piece on The Andre Curbelo Experience. https://t.co/r0XM1C0wwY — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) March 29, 2022

Andre Curbelo is leaving Illinois after a few tumultuous years, and he has his admirers on the Rock M staff (as you can tell). Curbelo’s talent is immense, even if it’s couched in a host of inefficiencies. Would Missouri once again pluck an old Illini guard to increase the overall talent level? Gates does have connections in the state...

We’ll be monitoring Mizzou’s activity closely.

Mizzou Women’s Basketball hasn’t had the best offseason thus far, but they finally got some good news to start the week.

Troup isn’t a star, but she’s a solid rotational piece that should shore up Robin Pingeton’s roster for a pivotal season.

More news on the women’s hoops front, as Tiger assistant Ashleen Bracey has been hired as University of Illinois-Chicago’s new head coach. Best of luck to Coach Bracey going forward!

#mizzouwbb assistant Ashleen Bracey heads to the Missouri Valley Conference to become a head coach. She spent five years as an assistant with the Tigers. @CoMoSports https://t.co/GbjAQyDAkD — Nate Marcus (@natemarcus1) March 28, 2022

Braggin’ Rights are up for grabs on the diamond today. Can Mizzou get off to a good start against Illinois this week after a tough weekend against Arkansas?

Mizzou Track & Field is ranked! And check out their performance over the weekend at various different events!

UNC may be in the Final Four, but they’re looking up at Mizzou in Outdoor Track!