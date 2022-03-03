SBN Reacts: Surprise! Most of you are ready to move on

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

After more than 2600 votes, we have the results. There has been a lot — read A. LOT. — of discussion about the status and job performance of Cuonzo Martin as head coach of the mens basketball team at the University of Missouri. No matter the commenting forum, there are plenty of people with opinions on Martin.

Some of the takes range from reasonable to idiotic, but they’re all there. But there does seem to be a consensus on what 83% of the fans think the Mizzou Administration should do at the end of the season.

And it’s not cheap... or good news for Cuonzo Martin.

83% of the votes went towards not retaining Martin as head coach.

Which means 17% voted to keep him for at least another year. And honestly... I’m surprised the 17% was that high. Roughly 450 votes went towards retention.

The reasons for retention are few at this point. I’ll contend forever that Cuonzo Martin could have withstood a lot this year. It’s not even the record. It’s how uncompetitive they’ve been in rivalry games. Kansas = blowout, Arkansas = blowouts, Illinois = blowout. They weren’t close with teams who they play each year and are in the region.

The contract is a problem, but it’s a problem from now until May 1st of 2023. So a move now is roughly the same as a move later.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.