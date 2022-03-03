 clock menu more-arrow no yes

It’s Game Day for Mizzou WBB at the SEC Tourney

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 3

By Sammy Stava

GAME DAY!

It’s GAME DAY for the Mizzou Women’s Basketball team, as they begin their postseason run as the calendar turns to March. Here’s a hype video to get you ready:

The SEC Tournament got started yesterday with Vanderbilt beating Texas A&M 85-69 and Alabama beating Auburn 75-68.

Mizzou will start the day off with the second round at noon as the nine seed, against eight seed Arkansas, on the SEC Network.

Here’s the full schedule for Day Two at the SEC Tourney:

One would think after their road win over a Top 25 Florida team in the regular season finale, Mizzou would have upgraded out of a bubble spot, but the Tigers are still among the Last Four In, according to ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Creme, making this game loom especially large for their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Currently, the Tigers sit at No. 49 in the latest NET rankings.

We’ll keep you updated on Aijha Blackwell’s status [update: she is in Nashville, as are Kiya and Skylah], and Lauren Rosenberg will have a more in-depth preview coming up later.

They have arrived in Nashville!

It’s tourney time. Let’s Go!

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

  • On the men’s side, Mizzou is locked into playing the dreaded Wednesday night game in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers will look to three-game sweep Ole Miss.
  • Here’s the updated rankings for the gymnastics squad!
  • Brian Smith is PUMPED for the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament
  • Pack Taylor Stadium this weekend for the home opening series!
  • Here’s the latest episode of Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago. Give it a listen!
  • Here’s a list of the NCAA Qualifiers for the Mizzou Swim team! Congrats to Sarah, Megan, and Meredith!

