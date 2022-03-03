It’s Game Day for Mizzou WBB at the SEC Tourney

GAME DAY!

It’s GAME DAY for the Mizzou Women’s Basketball team, as they begin their postseason run as the calendar turns to March. Here’s a hype video to get you ready:

The SEC Tournament got started yesterday with Vanderbilt beating Texas A&M 85-69 and Alabama beating Auburn 75-68.

Mizzou will start the day off with the second round at noon as the nine seed, against eight seed Arkansas, on the SEC Network.

Here’s the full schedule for Day Two at the SEC Tourney:

One would think after their road win over a Top 25 Florida team in the regular season finale, Mizzou would have upgraded out of a bubble spot, but the Tigers are still among the Last Four In, according to ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Creme, making this game loom especially large for their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Currently, the Tigers sit at No. 49 in the latest NET rankings.

We’ll keep you updated on Aijha Blackwell’s status [update: she is in Nashville, as are Kiya and Skylah], and Lauren Rosenberg will have a more in-depth preview coming up later.

They have arrived in Nashville!

It’s tourney time. Let’s Go!

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Plenty at stake for Mizzou in SEC women’s tournament, writes Dave Matter

Mizzou women’s basketball enters SEC Tournament with March Madness hopes on the line, writes Lila Bromberg.

Chris Kwiecinski digs into what Mizzou has left to prove in the SEC Tournament vs Arkansas

On the men’s side, Mizzou is locked into playing the dreaded Wednesday night game in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers will look to three-game sweep Ole Miss.

With the results of last night’s games, #Mizzou and Ole Miss are locked into playing in the 12/13 game at the SEC Tournament at 5 pm on Wednesday March 9 — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) March 2, 2022

Here’s the updated rankings for the gymnastics squad!

Brian Smith is PUMPED for the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament

How pumped is #Mizzou Wrestling Coach Brian Smith to be back in the @Big12Conference Tournament?

His shirt says it all

"We're back!" ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0oCcAAcG8Z — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 2, 2022

Pack Taylor Stadium this weekend for the home opening series!

Come get yourself a front row seat to watch your @MizzouBaseball Tigers all weekend long at Taylor Stadium!



Trust me…you don’t want to miss out on seeing this squad! #PackTaylor #C2E #BD pic.twitter.com/gHRjwSOrfw — Mitch Plassmeyer (@Mitch_Plazz40) March 2, 2022

Here’s the latest episode of Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago. Give it a listen!

This Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast jumps in (or is it up?) with @MizzouTFXC star @robertovilches0 - on his #SEC Indoor High Jump win, how he clears the bar, & crushing his fave American food.



Plus Matt & Brad preview a busy tourney season for #Mizzou:https://t.co/1GB6VtcVPy — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) March 2, 2022

Here’s a list of the NCAA Qualifiers for the Mizzou Swim team! Congrats to Sarah, Megan, and Meredith!

5️⃣ has a nice ring to it



Senior Sarah Thompson earns NCAA bids in the 50 free, 100 back & 100 fly❗️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/YnJ7jQxeBr — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 2, 2022





Senior Megan Keil becomes a 3️⃣ time NCAA qualifier with a bid in the 50 free. She’s also invited to swim in the 100 free❗️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/dRS1TAJZgA — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 2, 2022





Junior Meredith Rees is now a 3️⃣ time NCAA Qualifier with bids in the 100 back & 200 back. She’s also invited to swim in the 50 free❗️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Fae89zGvtm — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 2, 2022