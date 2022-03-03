It’s Game Day for Mizzou WBB at the SEC Tourney

GAME DAY!
It’s GAME DAY for the Mizzou Women’s Basketball team, as they begin their postseason run as the calendar turns to March. Here’s a hype video to get you ready:
HELLO NASHVILLE— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 2, 2022
It's #SECWBB tourney time! pic.twitter.com/XqS5AM47YE
The SEC Tournament got started yesterday with Vanderbilt beating Texas A&M 85-69 and Alabama beating Auburn 75-68.
Mizzou will start the day off with the second round at noon as the nine seed, against eight seed Arkansas, on the SEC Network.
Here’s the full schedule for Day Two at the SEC Tourney:
With No. 11 Alabama’s victory, the #SECTourney field is set for tomorrow.— Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) March 2, 2022
12PM: 9 #Mizzou vs 8 #Arkansas
2:30PM: 13 #Vanderbilt vs 5 #Florida
6:00PM: 10 #HailState vs 7 #Kentucky
8:30PM: 11 #Alabama vs 6 #Georgia
It’ll be a fun day of SEC women’s basketball.
One would think after their road win over a Top 25 Florida team in the regular season finale, Mizzou would have upgraded out of a bubble spot, but the Tigers are still among the Last Four In, according to ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Creme, making this game loom especially large for their NCAA Tournament hopes.
Currently, the Tigers sit at No. 49 in the latest NET rankings.
We’ll keep you updated on Aijha Blackwell’s status [update: she is in Nashville, as are Kiya and Skylah], and Lauren Rosenberg will have a more in-depth preview coming up later.
They have arrived in Nashville!
Hello, Nashville! #OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/eicOqqpCeD— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 3, 2022
It’s tourney time. Let’s Go!
Tourney time.#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/WTDwJIdz8F— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 3, 2022
Onto the links! M-I-Z!
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- On the men’s side, Mizzou is locked into playing the dreaded Wednesday night game in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers will look to three-game sweep Ole Miss.
With the results of last night’s games, #Mizzou and Ole Miss are locked into playing in the 12/13 game at the SEC Tournament at 5 pm on Wednesday March 9— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) March 2, 2022
- Here’s the updated rankings for the gymnastics squad!
One week at a time!!#RiseUp | #MIZ pic.twitter.com/sCWULuQG7O— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 2, 2022
- Brian Smith is PUMPED for the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament
How pumped is #Mizzou Wrestling Coach Brian Smith to be back in the @Big12Conference Tournament?— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 2, 2022
His shirt says it all
"We're back!" ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0oCcAAcG8Z
- Pack Taylor Stadium this weekend for the home opening series!
Come get yourself a front row seat to watch your @MizzouBaseball Tigers all weekend long at Taylor Stadium!— Mitch Plassmeyer (@Mitch_Plazz40) March 2, 2022
Trust me…you don’t want to miss out on seeing this squad! #PackTaylor #C2E #BD pic.twitter.com/gHRjwSOrfw
- Here’s the latest episode of Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago. Give it a listen!
This Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast jumps in (or is it up?) with @MizzouTFXC star @robertovilches0 - on his #SEC Indoor High Jump win, how he clears the bar, & crushing his fave American food.— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) March 2, 2022
Plus Matt & Brad preview a busy tourney season for #Mizzou:https://t.co/1GB6VtcVPy
- Here’s a list of the NCAA Qualifiers for the Mizzou Swim team! Congrats to Sarah, Megan, and Meredith!
5️⃣ has a nice ring to it— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 2, 2022
Senior Sarah Thompson earns NCAA bids in the 50 free, 100 back & 100 fly❗️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/YnJ7jQxeBr
— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 2, 2022
Senior Megan Keil becomes a 3️⃣ time NCAA qualifier with a bid in the 50 free. She’s also invited to swim in the 100 free❗️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/dRS1TAJZgA
— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 2, 2022
Junior Meredith Rees is now a 3️⃣ time NCAA Qualifier with bids in the 100 back & 200 back. She’s also invited to swim in the 50 free❗️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Fae89zGvtm
