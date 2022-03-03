Missouri Faces Arkansas In First Round of SEC Tournament

Welcome to one of the most exciting weeks in basketball! The SEC conference tournament is in full swing with the first round complete. Vanderbilt and Alabama defeated their opponents and thus move onto the second round. But you’re not here for that; you’re here for the matchup between No. 8 Arkansas and No. 9 Missouri today at 12pm on SECN.

Mizzou and Arkansas have faced off twice this season, both resulting in losses for the Tigers. The first matchup in January was a 83-73 loss, while the second matchup in February was a 88-71 loss. Those two matchups came at way different times for Missouri.

In the first matchup, LaDazhia Williams played only 11 minutes before leaving the game with an injury. Somehow, they were able to keep the game manageable but couldn’t come up with the win. In the second contest, Mizzou was in the midst of what became a four-game losing streak. They played super well in the first half but disappeared in the second half.

Dwelling on the past is not an option. Postseason basketball is a different beast where you never know what is going to happen. Arkansas beat Mizzou twice this season, but this is March. It’s a whole new ballgame.

Here are the keys to the matchup between Mizzou and Arkansas.

1. Limit turnovers.

A consistent problem this season has been turnovers. A lot of times it hasn’t really been an issue because Mizzou somehow came out of the games victorious. The difference in this matchup in particular is how good Arkansas is at forcing turnovers.

On the season, the Razorbacks have forced 15.5 turnovers per game. Out of those 15.5, 7.4 of them come from steals. That’s not the shiniest number in the world, but when facing a team like Mizzou who turns the ball over around 14.8 times per game, it’s an extreme benefit for Arkansas that the Tigers will have to overcome.

Let’s flash back to the two games these teams already played. The Tigers turned the ball over 13 times in the first matchup, with six coming from steals. Really, that’s not bad, especially considering Mizzou only lost by ten. But, when you look at how many points Arkansas got off those TO, that’s an issue. The Hogs got 13 points that game off of Missouri mistakes.

In the second game, the Tigers turned it over 14 times, with seven being from steals. Again, it’s not something to hang your head over… until you look at how many points they got off of the Tigers’ miscues. In game two, it was 12.

Preventing those points could’ve easily helped Mizzou either stay in the game or secure the win. Limiting turnovers and protecting the ball is absolutely crucial, especially with an Arkansas team that is fast in transition.

2. Force turnovers.

On the other side, Mizzou absolutely must force Arkansas to turn the ball over. This is probably the toughest ask for the Tigers. Not because their perimeter defense isn’t good, though, because it is. It’s because Arkansas sits last in the SEC with only 11.2 turnovers per game (325 total).

All season long, Arkansas has prided themselves on ball handling and making smart passes. For example, in the first game against Mizzou, Arkansas turned the ball over a season low two times. Yes, you read that right. TWO. Mizzou, however, is tied for last with Texas A&M in total steals with 165 and last in steals per game with 5.7. They’ve only forced 12.7 turnovers per game, which is towards the bottom of the SEC.

This isn’t to say Mizzou isn’t capable of forcing Arkansas turnovers. In the second game, they forced 13. Their defense played tough that day and they were able to figure out a way to disrupt Arkansas’ offensive flow despite losing by 15. The Tigers absolutely need to pressure the ball and force the Razorbacks into uncomfortable situations that will more than likely result in some turnovers and maybe, just maybe, some points off their turnovers will occur.

3. Shoot the three.

Mizzou remains comfortably at the top in three-point percentage with 38.9% despite the brief moment to A&M. Mizzou also has an individual player atop the SEC ranks in three point field goal percentage— Hayley Frank. Frank is converting 47.5% of her threes. Lauren Hansen, the other half of the “Splash Sisters,” is eighth in the SEC with 39.1%.

The duo has really come to life towards the latter part of the season. Obviously, the Tigers are going to shoot the three like there is absolutely no tomorrow as long as they get the open looks.

Offensive execution will determine whether or not Mizzou gets their good looks. A good look for Frank is practically every single time she gets the ball on the perimeter. We’ve seen her hit logo threes, deep threes, corner threes and basically every single three possible within the half court line. Same goes with Hansen. Lately their success from three has come off of trailers in transition, pick and pops and back screens. If any of the shooters can get open and if they can keep their confidence from beyond-the-arc, their offense will lead the way to the quarterfinals.

