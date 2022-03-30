PREVIEW/LINKS: Softball Heads to that School Who Shall Not Be Named for a weekday matchup

It’s hybrid Links/kU Preview Time!

Rather than go through the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend for Mizzou Softball again, you can just read my very thorough recap that came out Monday night? That sounds like a TERRIFIC idea.

One thing to remember about Ole Miss before we move on to today’s game; I saw a lot of people thoroughly disgusted that Mizzou would lose to Missississippi of all teams:

Ole Miss is not a bad team. They are undefeated at home (14-0) and only have 7 losses on the season. They also, if you read my preview, matched up pretty evenly with the Tigers, so I wouldn’t consider losing these games to be as bad as losing to say, Ball State. They returned 11 starters from a team that made the tourney last year.

Now, let’s get on with it.

2021 RECORD: 42-17 (ranked #8 nationally)

2022 RECORD: 19-12 (last in SEC)

PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 5th in SEC

RANKING: #25 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #26 (D1 Softball) , #22 (Softball America) , #24 (USA Today/NFCA) , #30 (RPI)

LAST 8 GAMES: @ Ole Miss (L 5-1, L 5-3, L 5-1), no. 27/29 Stanford (W 5-0, L 7-4 in 8 inn.), Ball State (L 4-3), no. 6/9 Northwestern (L 9-6 in 10 inn.)

2022 TOP PERFORMERS:

Casidy Chaumont, OF**: .441 BA / 1.231 OPS / 18 R / 26 H/ 5 2B / 1 3B / 4 HR / 17 RBI / .763 SLG%

Jenna Laird, SS: .350 BA / .862 OPS / 20 R / 35 H / 6 2B / 1 3B / 1 HR / 9 RBI / .460 SLG% / .402 OB% / 16-17 SB

Kim Wert, DP: .333 BA / 1.067 OPS / 17 R / 29 H / 4 2B / 8 HR / 25 RBI / .655 SLG% / .412 OB%

Kendyll Bailey, 2B: .330 BA / .997 OPS / 9 R / 30 H / 3 2B / 7 HR / 19 RBI / .593 SLG% / .404 OB%

Alex Honnold, RF: .321 BA / .984 OPS / 15 R / 27 H / 7 2B / 3 3B / 2 HR / 13 RBI/ .548 SLG% / .436 OB%

Laurin Krings, SP: 2.76 ERA / 1.21 WHIP / 83.2 IP / 9-5 record / 7 CG / 73 H / 33 ER / 28 BB / 107 SO / 21 XBH / 10HR / 6 WP / 4 HBP / .232 Opp BA

Jordan Weber, SP: 2.90 ERA / 1.17 WHIP / 67.2 IP / 6-3 / 3 CG / 50 H / 28 ER / 29 BB / 64 SO / 16 XBH / 6 HR / 5 WP / 8 HBP / .209 Opp BA

Megan Schumacher, RP: 3.18 ERA / 1.42 WHIP / 33 IP / 3-2 record / 35 H / 15 ER / 12 BB / 23 SO / 7 XBH / 1 HR / 3 WP / 1 HBP / .261 Opp BA

**Casidy Chaumont has not played since Game 1 of the Mizzou Classic/Northwestern game

HISTORY BETWEEN MIZZOU/OPPONENT:

Mizzou leads the all-time series over the Jayhawks 70-44, but the Tigers’ 13-game win streak was snapped during the 2021 season in a 4-3 defeat, when the Tigers were ranked no. 18 nationally.

Let’s go in-depth on that team, shall we? Because it’s kU, they don’t get a pretty handmade graphic from me, lol.

kANSAS JAYHAWKS

WHEN: Wednesday, March 30 at 5pm

WHERE: Arrocha Ballpark, Lawrence, Kan.

TV/STREAMING: ESPN+,live stats on StatBroadcast

2021 RECORD: 22-26 (2-16 in Big XII)

2022 RECORD: 10-18 (4-9 at home)

LAST 7 GAMES: Texas ( L 11-2, L 9-2, L 7-6), Tulsa ( L 3-2, L 6-5), South Dakota ( W 6-1, W 14-6)

PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 7th in Big XII (last)

RANKING: #96 (RPI)

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

L. Moore: .405 BA / 17 R / 30 H / 10 2B / 1 3B / 1 HR/ 10 RBI / .608 SLG% / .450 OB% / 2-4 SB

A. Anderson: .371BA / 23 R / 33 H / 11 2B / 1 3B / 8 HR / 26 RBI / .787 SLG% / .472 OB%

S. DesRochers: .313 BA / 9 R / 21 H / 3 2B / 1 3B / 4 HR / 18 RBI / .567 SLG% / .333 OB%

S. Espy: .301 BA / 12 R / 22 H / 7 RBI / .301 SLG% / .393 OB% / 3-5 SB

K. Brooks, SP: 4.48 ERA / 3-5 record / 1 CG / 61 IP / 54 ? H / 39 ER / 27 BB / 35 SO / 19 XBH / 4 HR / 4 WP / 5 HBP / .317 Opp BA

K. Hamilton, SP: 4.67 ERA / 5-8 record / 3 CG / 63 IP / 83 H / 42 ER / 31 BB / 54 SO / 16 XBH / 3 HR / 3 WP / 8 HBP / .301 Opp BA

O. Bruno, RP: 3.79 ERA / 2-3 record / 24 IP / 24 H / 13 ER / 8 BB / 6 SO / 7 XBH / 6 HR / 2 WP / .258 Opp BA

S. DesRochers, RP: 4.53 ERA / 0-1 record / 29 IP / 38 H / 19 ER / 18 BB / 15 SO / 11 XBH / 4 HR / 6 WP / 4 HBP / .299 Opp BA

NOTES/ACCOLADES:

Starting pitcher Kasey Hamilton was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team in 2021. She appeared in 24 games last season, making 11 starts, and led the Jayhawks with 59 K through 78.2 innings pitched. She had a CG against no. 23 Wichita State last year, in which she also had a career-high 9 K.

Notable Roster Losses: Morgyn Wynne, NFCA All-Midwest Region and All-Big 12 Second team in 2021, transferred to Oklahoma State; Brittany Jackson, NFCA All-Midwest Region in 2021, transferred to NC State. Wynne posted a .355 BA, 17 HR, 49 RBI, 9 2B while Jackson posted a .365 BA, 46 H, 10 2B, 10 SB, 21 RBI, 29 R, 81 PO in cf.

The Jayhawks opened up Big XII play over the weekend against Texas, and were subsequently swept. In the first game of the series, they actually were on track to win the ranked Longhorns after storming back from a five run deficit over two innings after giving up a big inning in the third (sound familiar, Tiger fans?).

While the Jayhawks have yet to beat a ranked team this season— they’ve faced Texas and UCLA — they beat a bunch last year, according to kuathletics.com, including Oklahoma State, Missouri (ranked 18th at the time), and Wichita State.

Kansas is led by Jennifer McFalls, who is in her third season with the Jayhawks. Prior to coming to Lawrence, McFalls served as a defensive coach and recruiting coordinator for the Texas Longhorns for eight seasons (2011-18), helping to lead the team to a SuperRegional in 2012 and WCWS in 2013.

FUN FACT: McFalls was a member of the gold medal winning Olympic softball team in Sydney in 2000. That’s super cool, even if she is a Jayhawk.

TEAM COMPARISONS:

On to the links! DOWN WITH JAYHAWKS!!!!!

Football

After being given larger roles due to injury, Carnell and Charleston make the most of spring opportunities (Mitchell Forde, PowerMizzou)

Markus Golden came to the Spring game!

Had a great time back home last weekend. Big things coming this season! Thanks @CoachDrinkwitz @MizzouFootball #MIZZOUMADE pic.twitter.com/l6mMtP1Lpa — Markus Golden (@markusgolden) March 29, 2022

Hoops

This is super cool. Congrats, Coach!

A pair of accomplished leaders!



Missouri's Dennis Gates and Liberty's Ritchie McKay will serve as coaches at the 2022 NABC-Reese's Division I College All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/aaMMhTC9EI — NABC (@NABC1927) March 29, 2022

Here’s who he’ll be coaching. I spy a former Tiger! Lila wrote about this as well.

Dennis Gates will be coaching in the 2022 NABC Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game at the Final Four. He will be head coach of the West team.



The game is April 1 at 3:30 p.m. and will air on CBS Sports Network. pic.twitter.com/uZHpAT0VVR — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) March 29, 2022

Former Mizzou Hoops GA (and my absolute favorite mental health advocate) Nafis Ricks met up with Zo at the NCAA Tournament last weekend.

My guy @CuonzoMartin . I have learned a lot from this man. Way more than basketball. Just life skills and holding myself accountable. Nothing but love and respect. pic.twitter.com/k0aU8Vcp0x — Nafis Ricks (@NafisRicks) March 29, 2022

I’ll include this here, but could go anywhere... According to Ross Dellenger of SI, there is currently a bipartisan bill in Congress seeking an overhaul of the NCAA infractions process. WHAT? YOU MEAN IT DOESN’T WORK CORRECTLY!?! Well, color me surprised.

Crootin News

If you’re a PowerMizzou subscriber ( I think it’s subscriber-only, anyway ), you can look at Gabe DeArmond’s Transfer Tracker: Who we know has heard from Dennis Gates.

), you can look at Gabe DeArmond’s Transfer Tracker: Who we know has heard from Dennis Gates. My Missourian twitter friend Anthony provided this lovely update:

Good morning. I’ve decided I’m going to do this every few days.



I’ve seen 18 different players linked with transfers to #Mizzou on this bird app so far. If I’m missing anyone or if I missed a commitment, please let me know. Definitely some interesting names on the list. pic.twitter.com/3PwR34AULo — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) March 29, 2022

Hey, Trev. Come back.

Trevon Brazile is No. 8 on this list of the best uncommitted players in HS and college.



I was told by multiple sources earlier this month that he is exploring all options: transferring, coming back to #Mizzou and testing the draft evaluation process. https://t.co/FxIGmYvWUV — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) March 29, 2022

Aidan won a dunk contest! You can watch him in action on Sunday!

Other Mizzou Sports

Torin Montgomery went 4-4 with four RBI. Three of his RBI came on one swing in the sixth inning when he hit a no-doubter to right-center field. He didn’t hit the only home run for Missouri — Fox Leum knocked one out of the stadium in the second. The Tigers added more runs in the third, fifth and eighth innings making sure they didn’t allow the Illini to come back.

Could be related to Mizzou down the road, but this is SUPER COOL. The 2024 US Olympic Team Trials for swimming is moving back to Indy, but with one important difference.. They will hold it at Lucas Oil Stadium!

“From day one, I truly believed that there was no bigger, more exciting, everything-on-the-line Olympic event in this country than the Swimming Trials and envisioned the heights that we could take it to,” USA Swimming President & CEO Tim Hinchey III said. “Given their track record, we are incredibly confident and excited in Indianapolis’ ability to conduct a technically flawless competition and to stage a world-class event. We are also proud of Indiana Sports Corp’s commitment to partnering with us in giving back to the local community and leaving a legacy far beyond our nine-day meet.”

Mizzou in the Pros

UH OH. Per the Denver Post’s Mike Singer, it appears MPJ has faced a setback in his rehab. According to Singer’s source, the setback stemmed from overcompensation and overwork amid his rehab, though they’re calling it “nothing major.” The Nuggets only have six games remaining in the regular season, and it’s yet to be determined if he’ll be back.

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz (45-30, 1st place in Northwest) took on the Mavs on Sunday and lost 114-100 Jordan Clarkson played 29 minutes off the bench, and had 14 points on 5-12 shooting (3-5 from three), with 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 TO and 2 PF. He was -5 on the night. NEXT UP: vs. LA Clippers, tonight at 9pm on TNT.

Last Game(s):

March 25 L over the Hornets, 107-101: 35 min (bench), 19 pts on 7-18 shooting (2-9 from three), 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 2 PF, -11 (team worst)

TILLY and the Lakeland Magic (9-20) took on the Go-Gos on Saturday and lost, 114-103. Jeremiah played 19 minutes off the bench, and had 9 points on 4-10 shooting and 1-1 from three (TILLY MADE A THREE, Y’ALL) with 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 0 TO and 4 PF. He was -3 on the night. NEXT UP: vs. Skyhawks, tonight at 6pm

March 25 L (also) to GoGos, 120-82 (yikes): 18 min (bench), 2 pts on 0-3 shooting, 1-1 FT, 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 TO, 4 PF, -26 (not the worst)

Congrats to Sean Culkin, who’s officially retired from professional football. According to his IG, he’s starting a wellness company of sorts. Best wishes, Thor!

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

