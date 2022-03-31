 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mizzou Baseball tops SIUE 12-2 to match last season’s win total

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 31

By Sammy Stava

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Well, at least baseball got the W.

After their Braggin’ Rights win over Illinois in Sauget, Ill. on Tuesday night, the Mizzou Baseball team was right back at it in another mid-week game yesterday vs SIUE in COMO.

With a 12-2 run-rule win in seven innings over the Cougars from the OVC, the Tigers improved to 15-7 on the season, matching their win total from last season — with 30 games remaining this season.

12 runs on four hits is well, interesting— but a win is a win, nonetheless. According to the game notes, Missouri drew 16 (!!) walks, their most in a game since March 20, 2005 against North Dakota State. It was also Mizzou’s fourth run-rule win of the season.

The Tigers improved to an impressive 14-2 in non-conference play.

Steve Bieser on the win, via MUTigers.com.

“We did a good job I thought with our plate discipline and took what the pitcher gave us. That allowed us to score those 12 runs with few hits, but tough conditions, tough night to play. I really liked the way that the team kind of came out and responded.”

Up next for Mizzou is a three-game series at home against South Carolina Friday through Sunday as they get back into SEC play, with all games available to watch on SEC Network Plus.

The Gamecocks are a weird team. Despite a .500 record at 12-12, South Carolina has series wins over nationally ranked Texas and Vanderbilt — but they are currently 0-5 on the road this season. If the Tigers have their eyes set on making a regional, taking two out of three at the very least is a must this weekend.

On D1 Baseball, Mizzou’s RPI is 13th in the country, so the Tigers are sitting pretty in that category. However, getting the right amount of SEC wins in the best conference in the country is going to be quite the challenge.

In other news, a certain player transferred to another school in-conference and a certain softball game actually didn’t happen. Yep.

Well, onto the links. Anyways, M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Commit Mohamed Diarra and target Sean East have been named JUCO First Team All-Americans. Congrats to both!
  • Mizzou Men’s Golf is currently tied for 1st in their tournament this week!
  • Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois is in Raleigh for Mizzou’s Gymnastics Regional

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...