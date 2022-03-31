Mizzou Baseball tops SIUE 12-2 to match last season’s win total

Well, at least baseball got the W.
After their Braggin’ Rights win over Illinois in Sauget, Ill. on Tuesday night, the Mizzou Baseball team was right back at it in another mid-week game yesterday vs SIUE in COMO.
With a 12-2 run-rule win in seven innings over the Cougars from the OVC, the Tigers improved to 15-7 on the season, matching their win total from last season — with 30 games remaining this season.
Stay rollin' in 7️⃣#MIZ | #C2E ⚾ pic.twitter.com/E58WloJqiD— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 31, 2022
12 runs on four hits is well, interesting— but a win is a win, nonetheless. According to the game notes, Missouri drew 16 (!!) walks, their most in a game since March 20, 2005 against North Dakota State. It was also Mizzou’s fourth run-rule win of the season.
The Tigers improved to an impressive 14-2 in non-conference play.
Steve Bieser on the win, via MUTigers.com.
“We did a good job I thought with our plate discipline and took what the pitcher gave us. That allowed us to score those 12 runs with few hits, but tough conditions, tough night to play. I really liked the way that the team kind of came out and responded.”
Up next for Mizzou is a three-game series at home against South Carolina Friday through Sunday as they get back into SEC play, with all games available to watch on SEC Network Plus.
The Gamecocks are a weird team. Despite a .500 record at 12-12, South Carolina has series wins over nationally ranked Texas and Vanderbilt — but they are currently 0-5 on the road this season. If the Tigers have their eyes set on making a regional, taking two out of three at the very least is a must this weekend.
On D1 Baseball, Mizzou’s RPI is 13th in the country, so the Tigers are sitting pretty in that category. However, getting the right amount of SEC wins in the best conference in the country is going to be quite the challenge.
In other news, a certain player transferred to another school in-conference and a certain softball game actually didn’t happen. Yep.
Well, onto the links. Anyways, M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In his latest Recruiting Reset, Brandon Kiley writes that Jahkai Lang brings a physical presence to Missouri’s defensive line
- Report: DaJuan Gordon enters the transfer portal, from Josh Matejka
- SOFTBALL PREVIEW/GAME THREAD from Karen Steger: Mizzou Faces That School That Shall Not Be Named
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Dave Matter, Mizzou loses Trevon Brazile to Arkansas
(KCStar)
- From Lila Bromberg: DaJuan Gordon is latest Mizzou Tigers men’s basketball player to transfer this offseason
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Anthony Kristensen: Former MU men’s basketball forward commits to Arkansas, Gordon enters portal
- MU softball continues skid with loss to kansas, writes Chris Blake
- Missouri baseball dominates Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, writes Tanner Ludwig
- From Chad Silvey: MU women’s golf finishes sixth at Golfweek AGT Collegiate
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Mizzou Basketball Coach Dennis Gates joined our own Brandon Kiley and Alex Ferrario on 101 ESPN. Give it a listen!
- On D1Baseball, Mizzou’s Joshua Day makes the list at No. 28 in their Week 6 Power Rankings of Top 30 Shortstops
- An update on Aidan Shaw, according to Lila Bromberg. Bromberg will also be leaving the KC Star to cover UConn Women’s Basketball. We will certainly miss her Mizzou coverage!
Aidan Shaw told me that he is considering "roughly 7 schools," but #Mizzou is still in the mix.— Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) March 30, 2022
The four-star small forward has talked with new head coach Dennis Gates a couple of times, including a zoom call. They are planning an in-person visit soon.
✨Life Update ✨ pic.twitter.com/YY19Bbz9yR— Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) March 30, 2022
- Mizzou Commit Mohamed Diarra and target Sean East have been named JUCO First Team All-Americans. Congrats to both!
Outstanding efforts on the court receive top honors— NJCAA Basketball (@NJCAABasketball) March 30, 2022
The 2021-22 #NJCAAmbb Division I All-America Teams have been announced.
Full List ➡️ https://t.co/DGMeIi8S5m pic.twitter.com/kOyJkJVpGf
- Mizzou Men’s Golf is currently tied for 1st in their tournament this week!
Lots of time, effort and discipline went into earning this finish. More work to come.— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) March 30, 2022
M-I-Z! #liquid pic.twitter.com/4b6Y07KooB
- Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois is in Raleigh for Mizzou’s Gymnastics Regional
Mizzou AD/colleague and friend @DRFrancois1 in Raleigh for NCAA Regional Gymnastics. State is hosting tourney. Talented AD. Better person. Best wishes to you guys. Go Pack. pic.twitter.com/60tGydzQR8— Debbie Yow (@gopacknow) March 31, 2022
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...