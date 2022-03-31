Mizzou Baseball tops SIUE 12-2 to match last season’s win total

Well, at least baseball got the W.

After their Braggin’ Rights win over Illinois in Sauget, Ill. on Tuesday night, the Mizzou Baseball team was right back at it in another mid-week game yesterday vs SIUE in COMO.

With a 12-2 run-rule win in seven innings over the Cougars from the OVC, the Tigers improved to 15-7 on the season, matching their win total from last season — with 30 games remaining this season.

12 runs on four hits is well, interesting— but a win is a win, nonetheless. According to the game notes, Missouri drew 16 (!!) walks, their most in a game since March 20, 2005 against North Dakota State. It was also Mizzou’s fourth run-rule win of the season.

The Tigers improved to an impressive 14-2 in non-conference play.

Steve Bieser on the win, via MUTigers.com.

“We did a good job I thought with our plate discipline and took what the pitcher gave us. That allowed us to score those 12 runs with few hits, but tough conditions, tough night to play. I really liked the way that the team kind of came out and responded.”

Up next for Mizzou is a three-game series at home against South Carolina Friday through Sunday as they get back into SEC play, with all games available to watch on SEC Network Plus.

The Gamecocks are a weird team. Despite a .500 record at 12-12, South Carolina has series wins over nationally ranked Texas and Vanderbilt — but they are currently 0-5 on the road this season. If the Tigers have their eyes set on making a regional, taking two out of three at the very least is a must this weekend.

On D1 Baseball, Mizzou’s RPI is 13th in the country, so the Tigers are sitting pretty in that category. However, getting the right amount of SEC wins in the best conference in the country is going to be quite the challenge.

In other news, a certain player transferred to another school in-conference and a certain softball game actually didn’t happen. Yep.

Well, onto the links. Anyways, M-I-Z!

From Dave Matter, Mizzou loses Trevon Brazile to Arkansas

From Lila Bromberg: DaJuan Gordon is latest Mizzou Tigers men’s basketball player to transfer this offseason

Aidan Shaw told me that he is considering "roughly 7 schools," but #Mizzou is still in the mix.



— Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) March 30, 2022

Mizzou Commit Mohamed Diarra and target Sean East have been named JUCO First Team All-Americans.

Outstanding efforts on the court receive top honors



The 2021-22 #NJCAAmbb Division I All-America Teams have been announced.



Full List ➡️ https://t.co/DGMeIi8S5m

Mizzou Men's Golf is currently tied for 1st in their tournament this week!

Lots of time, effort and discipline went into earning this finish. More work to come.

M-I-Z!

Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois is in Raleigh for Mizzou's Gymnastics Regional

Mizzou AD/colleague and friend @DRFrancois1 in Raleigh for NCAA Regional Gymnastics. State is hosting tourney. Talented AD. Better person. Best wishes to you guys. Go Pack.