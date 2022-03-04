Women’s Hoops waits with bated breath for NCAA tourney fate, Mizzou diamond sports are HOME!

SIGH.

Y’all... I’m nervous. After today’s loss (more on that in a sec), there are no games left for the committee to evaluate, and I’m worried they aren’t going to do the right intelligent thing and put the Tigers in the field. Charlie Creme’s latest projections (updated Monday, 3/1) still have Missouri as a 10-seed and one of the last four in (the top one, if that matters), despite beating then-top 15 ranked Florida on Sunday. I’d like to believe the committee will value that win more than Creme did. Please?!?

#Mizzou WBB coach Robin Pingeton on her team's NCAA Tournament chances ⤵️ she says it's tough to just have to sit and wait: "Resume's been written." pic.twitter.com/JdsVgvHdzs — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 3, 2022

Anyway, so back to the game today, which is the reason reason why I’m anxious.

The Tigers giveth and the Tigers taketh away. What was a highly entertaining fourth quarter turned into ... well, not so much entertainment, as the Arkansas Razorbacks were able to dominate overtime and finish off the Tigers, 61-52 in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Neither team shot it well, and that is even an understatement. Mizzou was 29.9% from the field and 26.3% from three (they made 5-19) and Arkansas was 27.3 % from the field and 36.4% from three (they made 8-22). That’s... not great.

Maybe the Tigers were playing on borrowed time to begin with. On the broadcast, they mentioned the Tigers experiencing some travel delays, causing them to actually miss their assigned practice time at Bridgestone Arena. Meaning, their first time on the court in 24 hours was during pre-game. And, if we are to go by what Coach P said in the postgame, this also accounted for why Aijha Blackwell didn’t play much. From Lila Bromberg:

Here is the full answer #Mizzou head coach Robin Pingeton gave when I asked about not playing Aijha Blackwell in overtime: pic.twitter.com/hgy39h2J2W — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) March 3, 2022

Lauren will, of course, get into the nitty-gritty in their takeaways, but from what I saw/heard as I was working (the second half, plus OT), Haley Troup had a helluva game, scoring 21 points (3 threes) and LaDazhia Williams (hopefully not playing her last game in a Tiger uniform), who had 14 points on 6-11 shooting to go with 13 rebounds. The Tigers needed it, as they got limited offensive production from the Splash Sisters, Hayley Frank (5 points on 2-8 shooting and 1-3 from three) and Lauren Hansen (5 points on 1-8 shooting and 1-3 from three), as well as Aijha Blackwell, (ALSO 5 points on 2-5 shooting and 0-2 from three) in her limited minutes.

Now.... to something happier!

THEY’RE HOME! And, if you’re able to leave work at a reasonable-ish/early hours, THE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL DIAMONDS WILL BE ROCKING.

At 4pm tomorrow — coincidentally when I get off work at my wonderful new job— softball takes on the University of St. Thomas at Mizzou Softball Stadium. And don’t forget to read my preview this morning.

And at 6pm, baseball takes the field against Tarleton State over at Taylor Stadium.

ON TO THE LINKS! GO TIGERS!

We’ve got Men’s Hoops, Wrestling, Softball, Baseball, and Gymnastics all on tap this weekend!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Defensive back Dreyden Norwood also has a number, No. 19. Transfer from Texas A&M. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 3, 2022

Here’s RS-Fr Tommy Lock, Drew’s cousin, looking good at football practice.

Check it out: Drew Lock's (@DrewLock23) cousin Tommy Lock is on the #Mizzou football team, as well. The redshirt-freshman had some nice passes in practice ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KifSftpXY8 — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 3, 2022

Hoops

Missouri fans should probably be rooting for Vanderbilt in this game against Florida. A win could move the ‘Dores into the top 75 of the NET which could make #mizzouwbb win @ Vanderbilt in the first quadrant. — Nate Marcus (@natemarcus1) March 3, 2022

Diamond Sports

Other Mizzou Sports

Two Missouri track and field competitors — seniors Olivia Evans and Anna Sullentrup — were named to the Mizzou ‘39 on Wednesday, according to Kenny Van Doren and Nick Noll from the Missourian.

Also congrats to swimmer Sarah Thompson, also selected to the Mizzou ‘39!

, , ‘



The Mizzou '39 award honors 39 outstanding seniors for their academic achievement, leadership and service to Mizzou.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/oTf17bXBB1 — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 3, 2022

The No. 11 gymnastics team is in Athens, Georgia this evening for their final regular season competition. Things get kicked off at 5pm on the SEC Network+. Mizzou split the series with UGA in 2021, losing the first meet, and winning the second by a 6/10th of a point.

Mizzou in the Pros

Quin Snyder and Jordan Clarkson ’s beat the Rockets in OT on Wednesday, 132-127. In JC’s 25 minutes off the bench, he had 14 points on 5-10 shooting (2-7 from three) with 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3 TO, and 1 PF. He was +8 on the night. NEXT UP: The Jazz takes on the Pelicans tonight at 7pm.

’s beat the Rockets in OT on Wednesday, 132-127. In JC’s 25 minutes off the bench, he had 14 points on 5-10 shooting (2-7 from three) with 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3 TO, and 1 PF. He was +8 on the night. NEXT UP: The Jazz takes on the Pelicans tonight at 7pm. Hey Quin, congrats!!! Western Conference Coach of the Month!

, !



Coach Snyder has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month. We went 8-1 in February #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Z1fyKgq9eY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 3, 2022

Tilly and the Magic took on the Grand Rapids Gold on Wednesday and lost, 124-119. In his 26 minutes off the bench, JT had 8 points on 4-8 shooting, with 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TO, and 3PF. He was -7 on the night.

The latest SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)