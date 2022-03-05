 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Missouri vs. Georgia

Two of the bottom teams in the conference go head-to-head looking to jockey for SEC Tournament position.

By Parker Gillam
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 6 | Georgia 18

1st Half | 14:51

First Half Notes

  • Javon Pickett walks onto the floor for the final time with mom and dad each donning #4 and arms interlocked. A special moment for a guy who given his all for this program.
  • Georgia jumps on Mizzou early, out to a 7-0 early run. Tigers seem a little shellshocked.
  • Might be the sloppiest 4 minutes of basketball Missouri has played this season.
  • Amari Davis with a tough and-one fadeaway jumper.

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: Georgia (6-24, 1-16)

Time: 2:30 CST

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou -6.0

Where To Watch: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer?
  3. Who will have more points, Kobe Brown or Javon Pickett?
  4. Who will lead the team in rebounds?
  5. What will the final score be?

