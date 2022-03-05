Game Thread: Missouri vs. Georgia

Missouri 6 | Georgia 18
1st Half | 14:51
First Half Notes
- Javon Pickett walks onto the floor for the final time with mom and dad each donning #4 and arms interlocked. A special moment for a guy who given his all for this program.
- Georgia jumps on Mizzou early, out to a 7-0 early run. Tigers seem a little shellshocked.
- Might be the sloppiest 4 minutes of basketball Missouri has played this season.
- Amari Davis with a tough and-one fadeaway jumper.
Second Half Notes
2:30 p.m.
SEC Network
The Details
Opponent: Georgia (6-24, 1-16)
Time: 2:30 CST
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou -6.0
Where To Watch: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
Five Questions!
- Will the Tigers cover?
- Who will be the leading scorer?
- Who will have more points, Kobe Brown or Javon Pickett?
- Who will lead the team in rebounds?
- What will the final score be?
