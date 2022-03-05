Missouri vs Georgia College Hoops Senior GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

After 30 games, we’re at the end of the regular season. Missouri has lost 20 of those games. 12 of those games they lost by more than 10 points. 7 games by 20 points or more, and 4 by 25 or more. Now according to KenPom Missouri’s strength of schedule rates 5th, and according to ESPN’s BPI rankings their SOS ranks 6th. Any way you cut it, the schedule has been a tough one. Losses with a schedule that difficult, are to be expected, but the volume and the point differential are what’s sent the season spiraling.

Once Missouri reached conference play, and the cupcakes of the schedule, they were favored to win by KenPom in exactly one game in the remainder of the season... this one.

You can read the Georgia preview from Josh here. But as bad as Missouri has been this year, Georgia has been worse. They’re 6-24, but they do have 2 top 35 wins over Memphis and Alabama. Their next best win was over 168th rated Jacksonville. Every win they’ve had this year has been at home, and they’re 0-9 on the road. They’re very poor defensively, but pretty good on offense.

This is a game Mizzou should win. And they should do it for Javon Pickett. The consummate program guy, Pickett was the first commitment for Cuonzo Martin in the 2018 recruiting class (after he reclassified from the 2017 class following a release from his Letter of Intent at Illinois).

Do it for Javon.

Missouri-Georgia Basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 2:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, Mach 5, 2022

LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO

Missouri-Georgia Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

FACEBOOK: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Missouri-Georgia Basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 7-point favorite over Georgia, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 133.5.

KenPom predicts...

Missouri 76, Georgia 70 | There’s no sugar-coating this game, so I suppose we should be as honest as possible. It’s likely this regular season finale is a match up of two programs destined for change, led by (in all likelihood) two lame duck coaches. There’s not much long-term analysis we can ascertain. If you’re a loyalist, I hope you enjoy watching your Tigers fight until the end. Hopefully, they’ll send this underwhelming regular season out on a high note.

