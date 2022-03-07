Diamond sports cap dominant weekend with a set of sweeps

Seven up, seven down
It was a dominant weekend for Mizzou sports, and no, I’m not talking about the wrestling program winning another conference title.
#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/BEfea8HBxq— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 7, 2022
Mizzou Softball and Baseball completed a combined heavenly sweep over the weekend, with Steve Bieser’s squad taking three games over Tarleton State and Larissa Anderson’s team smacking around St. Thomas and Bradley.
Of course, I’m burying the lede with the softball program here. The real story is that Laurin Krings capped the perfect weekend with a perfect game, the twelfth in the program’s history.
Watch: #Mizzou pitcher @LaurinKrings made MU history on Sunday after throwing a perfect game against Bradley.— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) March 6, 2022
"It's just amazing." pic.twitter.com/UerlLz019Z
It was literally a perfect end to the weekend, one in which the Tigers outscored St. Thomas and Bradley by a total of 42 runs scored to 3 against. The dominant pitching notwithstanding, the offense more than did its part, with the Tigers’ stars showing out.
Brooke Wilmes recorded walkoff hits in each win over Bradley at the Mizzou Tournament.
Casidy Chaumont recorded two four-RBI games on the weekend, matching her previous career-high twice. She finished the weekend batting .700 (7-for-10) with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI.
Kara Daly homered in all four games at the Mizzou Tournament after making her Mizzou Softball Stadium debut on Friday. She finished the weekend with a double, four homers and nine RBI.
Mizzou is now 16-4 and maybe headed upward in the softball rankings!
As for baseball, things weren’t quite as dominant, at least on Sunday. The Tigers eked out a 11-6 win over the Texans thanks to three bases loaded walks and a wild pitch. In fact, only two of the Tigers’ 10 hits went for extra bases. But the Tigers got enough from their pitching staff to bring home the sweep after 6-5 and 9-1 wins on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
All of the Tigers’ 11 runs came in the first three innings on Sunday, with the Tigers starting fast during the very first round of at-bats.
After Tarleton scored in the top of the first, Mizzou responded with a three-run bottom half. Josh Day walked to open the game at the plate before De Sedas roped a double into the left field corner. Day appeared to score on the play, but the ball was lodged under the fence and forced the Tigers to stop at second and third. It mattered little as Mann lifted a sac fly to tie the game and Montgomery followed with an RBI single to put the Tigers on top.
Mizzou has five more non-conference games — they’re hosting Gonzaga this weekend and have St. Louis coming to town next week — before they head to Nashville to open SEC play against Vanderbilt.
