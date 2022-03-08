 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mizzou Wrestling wins the Big 12, and their Twitter account has a field day

New, 17 comments

Mizzou Links for March 8, 2022.

By Josh Matejka

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Always. Keep. Receipts.

Before the 2021-2022 wrestling season kicked off, Mizzou was at once going back in time whilst moving forward. Recently reinstated to the Big 12, #TigerStyle was facing a steep rise in competition for their 11th straight conference title, including programs like Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

InterMat, however, thought Mizzou was good enough to make it happen. They thought so much of Brian Smith’s program that they declared Mizzou the preseason champs. Wanting to celebrate the fact, the Tiger communications team decided to celebrate.

Now, as it is bound to happen on Twitter, there were some detractors from this fairly benign tweet. They felt like Mizzou was prematurely celebrating, and they might have been right... in an alternate universe where Mizzou didn’t ultimately win the Big 12 with relative ease.

In response to said title win, the admin over at #TigerStyle decided to unearth some receipts and, sweet lord almighty, they are tasty.

Someone tried to invoke another Big 12 defector, and admin wasn’t having it.

And sometimes all you need is an emoji to punk on a fan account from a rival school.

You may have come to this section for wrestling analysis. If you want that, check out James’ lovely piece, which is very detailed. If you wanted Twitter drama recap... well, you got what you came for, didn’t you?

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Think Mizzou Softball needed more talent on its already stacked roster? Kara Daly is here to answer the call.

Daly is sporting a 1.042 OPS on the season with five home runs. Young slugger, much?

  • Mizzou Baseball’s Spencer Miles showed off his mitt in this little video extra from the athletic department.

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...