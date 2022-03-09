 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Celebrating International Women’s Day with Mizzou Women’s Sports

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, March 9

By Karen Steger

BET ON WOMEN.

Tuesday was International Women’s Day, and to celebrate I’m only going to focus on Mizzou women’s sports news up top! I’ll cover everything else below the fold.

I LOVE this video from the athletic department, celebrating both International Women's Day and the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Gymnastics

They’re just getting started. What a group they have this season, and it’s not over. Next up for the Tigers is their final tri-meet of the year, where they’ll face Iowa State, Illinois, and Lindenwood at home. Here’s your chance to see them once last time!

Tennis

This was a nice post, bringing special attention to the international fact, as the Tigers have players on their roster from: Mexico, Spain, Great Britain, Germany, Chile, and New Zealand! Next up for tennis is two ranked road matchups against no. 28 Kentucky on Friday and no. 21 Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Hoops

AB and Lauren Hansen are partnering with TIAA, a company that helps women find equity everywhere, from the court to the boardroom, to retirement, because studies show that when women retire, they have at least 30% less income. [the link goes to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson explaining a bit more]

Not Mizzou related per se, but it will be once the Tigers get announced as playing in the NCAA Tournament! It’s about damn time women’s collegiate hoops gets to actually be a part of March Madness!

Softball

A new week, another rise up in the polls for the 16-4 Tigers. While they didn’t move up in the USA Softball poll — still no. 8 — they did move up a spot in the NFCA poll, one spot in the Softball America poll, and two spots in the D1 Softball poll. WOOOOOOOOOOHOOOOOO

Based on their insanely awesome performances over the weekend, the NFCA tabbed Laurin Krings and Kara Daly two of their top performers of the week.

And not to be outdone, Casidy “The Glove” Chaumont was no. 2 on the NCAA’s plays of the week.

On to the links!

Jillian Goehler / @JAG.ink on instagram

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • TEEEEEHEEEEEEEEEE. Had to point out this hilarious tweet by our favorite Rock M commenter.

Hoops (Mizzou and SEC-related)

  • The SEC Tourney gets started tonight for Mizzou, and they’re taking on Ole Miss for the third time this season at 5pm, hoping for a series sweep. According to the MUTigers.com preview:

Since moving to the SEC in 2012-13, Mizzou is 5-7 in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers have reached the quarterfinals four times, including last season after defeating Georgia, 73-70, in the second round.

In the SEC Tournament, Mizzou is 2-0 in overtime games and 3-3 in games decided by single digits.

A win Tuesday would advance Missouri to the quarterfinals for the third-straight tournament (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Brown had a standout season, leading Mizzou in nearly every statistical category. He ranked fifth in the SEC through the regular-season in rebounds per game and top-20 in points per game. The Huntsville, Alabama, native is averaging 12.6 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

  • This made me laugh, from Mizzou signee Aidan Shaw:
@marchmadness

Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on the court last year, got his first action and start of the season on Senior Day (via @floridagators)

♬ Night Trouble By Petit Biscuit - Tyler

Wrestling

  • Congrats, Noah! And Josh! [apologies if I missed anyone]
  • Picture time!
  • TigerStyle picked up the commitment of an in-state state champion in Tommy Hagan, who was a 2022 Missouri Class 4 State Champion at 220 pounds. According to MUTigers.com, he joins a deeeeep recruiting class of state champions: Owen Uhls (Missouri), Zeke Seltzer (Indiana), J Conway (Indiana), Ryan Boersma (Illinois), Kade Moore (Texas) and Clayton Whiting (Wisconsin.), as well as 2019 Missouri State Champion Easton Hilton.

From Head Coach Brian Smith, on the signing:

“Tommy was an outstanding two-sport athlete at Lafayette and when he expressed that he wanted to wrestle in college, we knew we had to get him to be part of tiger style,” Smith said. “Tommy comes from a Mizzou family and we’re looking forward to adding another home-grown talent. I’m excited to see wat he can do when he can focus on wrestling.”

Baseball

This weekend’s cold ass weather, as of 7pm Tuesday.
  • This is an important cause and this shirt is SOOOO COOL.

Other Mizzou Sports

Mizzou in the Pros

  • Presented without comment.
  • Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, likes the trade for Seattle:
  • Only want the best for Tyler Badie, and can’t wait to see him in an NFL uniform. We believe in you, Tyler!
  • Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Thunder on Sunday and won, 116-103. Jordan Clarkson played 27 minutes off the bench, and had 20 points on 8-21 shooting (3-9 from three), with 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 TO, and 5 PF. He was -11 on the night. NEXT UP: Utah vs. Portland, tonight at 9pm on ESPN.

Monday’s L over the Mavs, 111-103: 30 min (bench), 19 pts on 7-14 shooting (1-3 from three), 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 TO, 4 PF, +3

  • TILLY and the Lakeland Magic took on the Blue Coats on Tuesday and lost, 118-128. Jeremiah played 13 minutes off the bench, and had 6 points on 2-5 shooting, with 2 REB, 3 AST, and 3 PF. He was -4 on the night. NEXT UP: Magic vs. Blue Coats, Thursday at 6pm on ESPN+

Sunday’s W over the Gold, 119-109: 11 min (bench), 0 pts, 2 AST, 6 PF, -2 [yikes]

Friday’s W over the Mad Ants, 137-130: 24 min (bench), 20 pts on 5-8 shooting, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 2 PF, +4

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

