Celebrating International Women’s Day with Mizzou Women’s Sports

BET ON WOMEN.

Tuesday was International Women’s Day, and to celebrate I’m only going to focus on Mizzou women’s sports news up top! I’ll cover everything else below the fold.

I LOVE this video from the athletic department, celebrating both International Women's Day and the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Gymnastics

They’re just getting started. What a group they have this season, and it’s not over. Next up for the Tigers is their final tri-meet of the year, where they’ll face Iowa State, Illinois, and Lindenwood at home. Here’s your chance to see them once last time!

Tennis

This was a nice post, bringing special attention to the international fact, as the Tigers have players on their roster from: Mexico, Spain, Great Britain, Germany, Chile, and New Zealand! Next up for tennis is two ranked road matchups against no. 28 Kentucky on Friday and no. 21 Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Hoops

AB and Lauren Hansen are partnering with TIAA, a company that helps women find equity everywhere, from the court to the boardroom, to retirement, because studies show that when women retire, they have at least 30% less income. [the link goes to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson explaining a bit more]

2022 is the 50th year anniversary of Title IX! .. But we’re not done yet and still have a lot of work to do! I’m joining the movement with @TIAA to make it right, to continue to fight for equality and to also #RetireInequality #TIAA #partner pic.twitter.com/xXPG9yXHcq — Aijha Blackwell (@AijhaAnniece) March 8, 2022

Not Mizzou related per se, but it will be once the Tigers get announced as playing in the NCAA Tournament! It’s about damn time women’s collegiate hoops gets to actually be a part of March Madness!

New logo who dis?

Women are officially

MARCH MADNESS pic.twitter.com/1FylYEi0ei — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) March 8, 2022

Softball

A new week, another rise up in the polls for the 16-4 Tigers. While they didn’t move up in the USA Softball poll — still no. 8 — they did move up a spot in the NFCA poll, one spot in the Softball America poll, and two spots in the D1 Softball poll. WOOOOOOOOOOHOOOOOO

This week in the polls! pic.twitter.com/QwrHxl1nXI — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 8, 2022

Based on their insanely awesome performances over the weekend, the NFCA tabbed Laurin Krings and Kara Daly two of their top performers of the week.

A couple of @NFCAorg top performers for the week! pic.twitter.com/KFytxPJyPJ — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 8, 2022

And not to be outdone, Casidy “The Glove” Chaumont was no. 2 on the NCAA’s plays of the week.

On to the links!

Football

This stood out: D-linemen got defensive when mistakes were picked apart on film in front of the group. So he invited them to private film reviews. "I just unarmed them. ‘Hey, come sit in my office. This is just me and you.' It gave me a different level of focus."



That's coaching — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 9, 2022

Watch: Here's your daily dose of seeing @lutherburden3 on the #Mizzou football practice field. pic.twitter.com/OqOsM9Upsd — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) March 8, 2022

TEEEEEHEEEEEEEEEE. Had to point out this hilarious tweet by our favorite Rock M commenter.

Reports indicate that while construction is expected to be complete by 2022, there are expected to br delays in officially naming it "Touchdown Club" due to what lawyers dub "serious concerns" about false advertising. https://t.co/2jW1Djhr62 — David Mann (@MIZ_DBH) March 8, 2022

Hoops (Mizzou and SEC-related)

The SEC Tourney gets started tonight for Mizzou, and they’re taking on Ole Miss for the third time this season at 5pm, hoping for a series sweep. According to the MUTigers.com preview:

Since moving to the SEC in 2012-13, Mizzou is 5-7 in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers have reached the quarterfinals four times, including last season after defeating Georgia, 73-70, in the second round. In the SEC Tournament, Mizzou is 2-0 in overtime games and 3-3 in games decided by single digits. A win Tuesday would advance Missouri to the quarterfinals for the third-straight tournament (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Brown had a standout season, leading Mizzou in nearly every statistical category. He ranked fifth in the SEC through the regular-season in rebounds per game and top-20 in points per game. The Huntsville, Alabama, native is averaging 12.6 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

This made me laugh, from Mizzou signee Aidan Shaw:

USA Today Network’s Blake Toppmeyer wrote, John Calipari won’t get NCAA Tournament wish list for SEC [for nine teams to make the NCAAT], but might come close.

I love, love, LOVE this from the Florida Gators on Keyontae Johnson’s senior day.

@marchmadness Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on the court last year, got his first action and start of the season on Senior Day (via @floridagators) ♬ Night Trouble By Petit Biscuit - Tyler

Wrestling

Congrats, Noah! And Josh! [apologies if I missed anyone]

Noah Surtin is ‼️



Surtin gets an at-large bid to qualify for the NCAA Championships back-to-back years!#TigerStyle x #NCAAWR pic.twitter.com/hNMsKXipwe — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 8, 2022

JOSH EDMOND IS ‼️@joshedmond_ gets an at-large bid and will wrestle in his home town next week!#TigerStyle x #NCAAWR pic.twitter.com/91kLHkh6gz — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 8, 2022

Picture time!

Behind the trip, brought to you by Peyton Mocco, Sean Harman and Trey Crawford — Big XII Champions edition #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/MSG9l0cLgh — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 8, 2022

TigerStyle picked up the commitment of an in-state state champion in Tommy Hagan, who was a 2022 Missouri Class 4 State Champion at 220 pounds. According to MUTigers.com, he joins a deeeeep recruiting class of state champions: Owen Uhls (Missouri), Zeke Seltzer (Indiana), J Conway (Indiana), Ryan Boersma (Illinois), Kade Moore (Texas) and Clayton Whiting (Wisconsin.), as well as 2019 Missouri State Champion Easton Hilton.

From Head Coach Brian Smith, on the signing:

“Tommy was an outstanding two-sport athlete at Lafayette and when he expressed that he wanted to wrestle in college, we knew we had to get him to be part of tiger style,” Smith said. “Tommy comes from a Mizzou family and we’re looking forward to adding another home-grown talent. I’m excited to see wat he can do when he can focus on wrestling.”

Baseball

This is an important cause and this shirt is SOOOO COOL.

Celebrate World Autism Day with Mizzou Baseball! The April 2 game will feature patients and supporters of the Thompson Center during the first pitch, National Anthem, and more! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/g0lDcfpqHL pic.twitter.com/AkeM05lHKz — Thompson Center (@mutcautism) March 8, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Carlo & Takuto both advance to the 1-Meter finals‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/v1rfWZ5uib — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 8, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

Presented without comment.

Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, likes the trade for Seattle:

Drew Lock being part of the Russ deal was an easy call. 25 years old with tons of physical talent. People talk about circumstance/fit being a main determinant of how young QBs develop and Denver wasn’t it for Lock. Makes sense that John Schneider is giving him a second chance. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 8, 2022

Only want the best for Tyler Badie, and can’t wait to see him in an NFL uniform. We believe in you, Tyler!

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Thunder on Sunday and won, 116-103. Jordan Clarkson played 27 minutes off the bench, and had 20 points on 8-21 shooting (3-9 from three), with 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 TO, and 5 PF. He was -11 on the night. NEXT UP: Utah vs. Portland, tonight at 9pm on ESPN.

Monday’s L over the Mavs, 111-103: 30 min (bench), 19 pts on 7-14 shooting (1-3 from three), 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 TO, 4 PF, +3

TILLY and the Lakeland Magic took on the Blue Coats on Tuesday and lost, 118-128. Jeremiah played 13 minutes off the bench, and had 6 points on 2-5 shooting, with 2 REB, 3 AST, and 3 PF. He was -4 on the night. NEXT UP: Magic vs. Blue Coats, Thursday at 6pm on ESPN+

Sunday’s W over the Gold, 119-109: 11 min (bench), 0 pts, 2 AST, 6 PF, -2 [yikes] Friday’s W over the Mad Ants, 137-130: 24 min (bench), 20 pts on 5-8 shooting, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 2 PF, +4

