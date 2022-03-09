MBB Game Thread: Tigers vs Ole Miss

Mizzou got the best of Ole Miss in the regular season beating them in Columbia and Oxford, but beating a team three times in a season is always hard. Will the Tigers extend their season, or will a disappointing season come to an end?

Second Half Notes

Pickett is back, and that’s much needed.

Kobe Brown is a MAN. What a play on that and-one.

As a team Mizzou is 2-6 from the line. They’re going to need to step it up.

Coming out of half, Mizzou has made sure they’re the aggressor in this one.

DaJuan got UPPP on a putback dunk.

Kobe has been so efficient today. He’s not scoring every possession, but when he does, he’s finishing almost every time and many times through contact.

I don’t know if it’s the delay on the sound on the TV, but I feel like a lot of the whistles in this game have been pretty late.

Mizzou has done a great job this half of making sure Ole Miss doesn’t get too close on a comeback bid. It feels like Ole Miss has never been closer than 9 this half.

Three blocks tonight for Brazile. I can’t wait to see what this kid turns into next year.

First Half Notes

Off the jump this one looks like it’s going to be a good game with both teams trying to extend their game.

Mizzou looks very aggressive attacking the rim, and that’s exactly what you want to see.

Every time Trevon Brazile blocks a ball, it’s cool. He’s never had a boring block in his life, they’re all so violent.

Ronnie DeGray is shooting the lights out with 3 threes already in this one.

Ronnie DeGray has 11 points in 10 minutes!

Matt Murrell just baptized a man.

With two fouls on Kobe, the Tigers just need to make sure they hang around until they can get him back out there.

There’s 4 minutes left in the first half, and Ronnie DeGray has half of Missouri’s points. It’s safe to say no one saw this coming.

It looks like Javon will be ok, but the thought of losing him is scary.

Boogie’s threes never even having a chance to go in is way too common.

Tourney Time.



5 p.m. CT

SEC Network

Sirius XM/Tiger Radio Network pic.twitter.com/5rYdmnSTkm — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 9, 2022

>>>LINK TO THE OLE MISS PREVIEW HERE<<<

The Details

Opponent: Rebels (13-18)

Time: 5:00 p.m. CT

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +4

Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Five Questions!