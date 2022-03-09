MBB Game Thread: Tigers vs Ole Miss

Mizzou got the best of Ole Miss in the regular season beating them in Columbia and Oxford, but beating a team three times in a season is always hard. Will the Tigers extend their season, or will a disappointing season come to an end?
Second Half Notes
- Pickett is back, and that’s much needed.
- Kobe Brown is a MAN. What a play on that and-one.
- As a team Mizzou is 2-6 from the line. They’re going to need to step it up.
- Coming out of half, Mizzou has made sure they’re the aggressor in this one.
- DaJuan got UPPP on a putback dunk.
- Kobe has been so efficient today. He’s not scoring every possession, but when he does, he’s finishing almost every time and many times through contact.
- I don’t know if it’s the delay on the sound on the TV, but I feel like a lot of the whistles in this game have been pretty late.
- Mizzou has done a great job this half of making sure Ole Miss doesn’t get too close on a comeback bid. It feels like Ole Miss has never been closer than 9 this half.
- Three blocks tonight for Brazile. I can’t wait to see what this kid turns into next year.
First Half Notes
- Off the jump this one looks like it’s going to be a good game with both teams trying to extend their game.
- Mizzou looks very aggressive attacking the rim, and that’s exactly what you want to see.
- Every time Trevon Brazile blocks a ball, it’s cool. He’s never had a boring block in his life, they’re all so violent.
- Ronnie DeGray is shooting the lights out with 3 threes already in this one.
- Ronnie DeGray has 11 points in 10 minutes!
- Matt Murrell just baptized a man.
- With two fouls on Kobe, the Tigers just need to make sure they hang around until they can get him back out there.
- There’s 4 minutes left in the first half, and Ronnie DeGray has half of Missouri’s points. It’s safe to say no one saw this coming.
- It looks like Javon will be ok, but the thought of losing him is scary.
- Boogie’s threes never even having a chance to go in is way too common.
5 p.m. CT
SEC Network
The Details
Opponent: Rebels (13-18)
Time: 5:00 p.m. CT
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +4
Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
