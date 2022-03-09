 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MBB Game Thread: Tigers vs Ole Miss

For the third time this year, these two teams will square off in the SEC tournament

By Kortay Vincent
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou got the best of Ole Miss in the regular season beating them in Columbia and Oxford, but beating a team three times in a season is always hard. Will the Tigers extend their season, or will a disappointing season come to an end?

Second Half Notes

  • Pickett is back, and that’s much needed.
  • Kobe Brown is a MAN. What a play on that and-one.
  • As a team Mizzou is 2-6 from the line. They’re going to need to step it up.
  • Coming out of half, Mizzou has made sure they’re the aggressor in this one.
  • DaJuan got UPPP on a putback dunk.
  • Kobe has been so efficient today. He’s not scoring every possession, but when he does, he’s finishing almost every time and many times through contact.
  • I don’t know if it’s the delay on the sound on the TV, but I feel like a lot of the whistles in this game have been pretty late.
  • Mizzou has done a great job this half of making sure Ole Miss doesn’t get too close on a comeback bid. It feels like Ole Miss has never been closer than 9 this half.
  • Three blocks tonight for Brazile. I can’t wait to see what this kid turns into next year.

First Half Notes

  • Off the jump this one looks like it’s going to be a good game with both teams trying to extend their game.
  • Mizzou looks very aggressive attacking the rim, and that’s exactly what you want to see.
  • Every time Trevon Brazile blocks a ball, it’s cool. He’s never had a boring block in his life, they’re all so violent.
  • Ronnie DeGray is shooting the lights out with 3 threes already in this one.
  • Ronnie DeGray has 11 points in 10 minutes!
  • Matt Murrell just baptized a man.
  • With two fouls on Kobe, the Tigers just need to make sure they hang around until they can get him back out there.
  • There’s 4 minutes left in the first half, and Ronnie DeGray has half of Missouri’s points. It’s safe to say no one saw this coming.
  • It looks like Javon will be ok, but the thought of losing him is scary.
  • Boogie’s threes never even having a chance to go in is way too common.

The Details

Opponent: Rebels (13-18)

Time: 5:00 p.m. CT

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +4

Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Five Questions!

  1. Which team will cover?
  2. Over/Under 130.5?
  3. How many points do the Tigers need from Kobe Brown in this one?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

