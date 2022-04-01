 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gymnastics extends postseason after dominating performance in NCAA Regional group

Mizzou Links for Friday, April 1

By Karen Steger

Gymnastics School.

@MizzouGym on twitter

Our No. 11 Mizzou Gymnastics Team is currently in Raleigh, NC for the 2022 NCAA Raleigh Regional Second Round, and y’all… they killed it. And because of this, they will advance to Saturday’s regional final [the Sweet 16], which starts at 4pm on ESPN+. If they finish in the top two there, they’ll move onto to the national championships. This is the first time Missouri has taken the no. 1 spot in a regional since 2010, and this was their second highest regional score in program history.

To get into the regional final, Mizzou had to knock out no. 6 LSU, Iowa, and NC State. Along with Iowa, other teams Missouri will be competing against on Saturday are no. 14 UCLA and no. 3 Michigan.

OVERALL RESULTS:

  1. Missouri: 197.150
  2. Iowa: 196.800
  3. LSU: 195.575
  4. NC State: 195.700

As for theatrics, there were plenty. LSU was leading going into the final rotation with a score of 147.795, with Mizzou in second (147.775) and Iowa in third (147.765), but the purple & gold Tigers had an unfortunate fall on beam, thus ending the purple & gold Tigers season for their five super-seniors and making it mathematically impossible to catch the Hawkeyes.

As a team, Missouri scored above 49.000 in each of its four routines. The Tigers’ performance on the beam set them apart from the rest of the pack, which included Schreiber’s score as well as Helen Hu’s score of 9.950.

INDIVIDUAL APPARATUS RESULTS

Rotation One: VAULT

  • Sydney Schaffer: 9.750
  • Hannah McCrary: 9.750
  • Sienna Schreiber: 9.950
  • Grace Anne Davis: 9.825
  • Amari Celestine: 9.825
  • Jocelyn Moore: 9.900

TOTAL: 49.150 / RUNNING: 49.150, second place

Rotation Two: BARS

  • Amaya Marshall: 9.875
  • Amari Celestine: 9.800
  • Hollyn Patrick: 9.85
  • Sienna Schreiber: 9.800
  • Alisa Sheremeta: 9.800
  • Helen Hu 9.850

TOTAL: 49.175 / RUNNING: 98.325

Rotation Three: BEAM

  • Amaya Marshall: 9.85
  • Hannah McCrary: 9.875
  • Sydney Schaffer: 9.85
  • Alisa Sheremeta: 9.250
  • Helen Hu: 9.95
  • Sienna Schreiber: 9.975

TOTAL: 49.450 (new regional program high) / RUNNING: 147.775, second place (.20 behind LSU, .10 ahead of Iowa) .

Rotation Four: FLOOR

  • Sienna Schreiber: 9.85
  • Sydney Schaffer: 9.85
  • Alisa Sheremeta:. 9.875
  • Hannah McCrary: 9.90
  • Jocelyn Moore: 9.90
  • Amari Celestine: not sure?

Our tumbling Tigers have had a great, great season thus far, and recorded its highest-ever SEC Championships score and finish with a 196.875 to place fourth at the 2022 Championships on March 19. The team’s previous highest finish was sixth, and their previous highest point title was 196.875. Additionally, both Sienna Schreiber and Jocelyn Moore were awarded WCGA All-American honors. Moore claimed first team honors on vault, while Schreiber claimed second team honors on beam and in the all-around. (MUTigers.com)

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  This is a cool opportunity for Luther Burden.

Hoops

No matter who returns from this past season’s team, the Tigers have obvious needs on the perimeter. Mizzou shot just 28.1% from 3-point range, the worst in team history and 354th out of 358 Division I teams.

Otherwise, Gates will knock on all doors from one coast to another and beyond to collect talent. He’s already landed two transfers in Garden City Community College forward Mohamed Diarra and Milwaukee transfer guard DeAndre Gholston. At Cleveland State, Gates relied heavily on junior college recruiting. This past year’s CSU team featured eight players who arrived via junior colleges, from Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and one by way of South Sudan.

Crootin' Time

Other Mizzou Sports

This is the 28th time Mizzou and South Carolina baseball are meeting. The Gamecocks lead the series 16-11. The Tigers have an 8-4 record at home against South Carolina, including a three-game sweep in their last trip to CoMo in 2019. The Tigers have won five straight home match ups against the Other Columbia team.

Mizzou in the NBA

