Gymnastics extends postseason after dominating performance in NCAA Regional group

Our No. 11 Mizzou Gymnastics Team is currently in Raleigh, NC for the 2022 NCAA Raleigh Regional Second Round, and y’all… they killed it. And because of this, they will advance to Saturday’s regional final [the Sweet 16], which starts at 4pm on ESPN+. If they finish in the top two there, they’ll move onto to the national championships. This is the first time Missouri has taken the no. 1 spot in a regional since 2010, and this was their second highest regional score in program history.

To get into the regional final, Mizzou had to knock out no. 6 LSU, Iowa, and NC State. Along with Iowa, other teams Missouri will be competing against on Saturday are no. 14 UCLA and no. 3 Michigan.

OVERALL RESULTS:

Missouri: 197.150 Iowa: 196.800 LSU: 195.575 NC State: 195.700

As for theatrics, there were plenty. LSU was leading going into the final rotation with a score of 147.795, with Mizzou in second (147.775) and Iowa in third (147.765), but the purple & gold Tigers had an unfortunate fall on beam, thus ending the purple & gold Tigers season for their five super-seniors and making it mathematically impossible to catch the Hawkeyes.

As a team, Missouri scored above 49.000 in each of its four routines. The Tigers’ performance on the beam set them apart from the rest of the pack, which included Schreiber’s score as well as Helen Hu’s score of 9.950.

INDIVIDUAL APPARATUS RESULTS

Rotation One: VAULT

Sydney Schaffer: 9.750

Hannah McCrary: 9.750

Sienna Schreiber: 9.950

Grace Anne Davis: 9.825

Amari Celestine: 9.825

Jocelyn Moore: 9.900

TOTAL: 49.150 / RUNNING: 49.150, second place

Rotation Two: BARS

Amaya Marshall: 9.875

Amari Celestine: 9.800

Hollyn Patrick: 9.85

Sienna Schreiber: 9.800

Alisa Sheremeta: 9.800

Helen Hu 9.850

TOTAL: 49.175 / RUNNING: 98.325

Rotation Three: BEAM

Amaya Marshall: 9.85

Hannah McCrary: 9.875

Sydney Schaffer: 9.85

Alisa Sheremeta: 9.250

Helen Hu: 9.95

Sienna Schreiber: 9.975

TOTAL: 49.450 (new regional program high) / RUNNING: 147.775, second place (.20 behind LSU, .10 ahead of Iowa) .

Rotation Four: FLOOR

Sienna Schreiber: 9.85

Sydney Schaffer: 9.85

Alisa Sheremeta:. 9.875

Hannah McCrary: 9.90

Jocelyn Moore: 9.90

Amari Celestine: not sure?

Our tumbling Tigers have had a great, great season thus far, and recorded its highest-ever SEC Championships score and finish with a 196.875 to place fourth at the 2022 Championships on March 19. The team’s previous highest finish was sixth, and their previous highest point title was 196.875. Additionally, both Sienna Schreiber and Jocelyn Moore were awarded WCGA All-American honors. Moore claimed first team honors on vault, while Schreiber claimed second team honors on beam and in the all-around. (MUTigers.com)

On to the links!

Black and Gold will be representing on Saturday!! https://t.co/rr0MuEiSTU — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 31, 2022

Football

During his Spring Break, Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook (@qbcook12 ) spoke to his local St. Patrick elementary school and youth football program back in Wentzville.



He surprised his cousins at their football practice, signed autographs for the kids and guest coached. pic.twitter.com/oBRiCl7Q1U — Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) March 31, 2022

This is a cool opportunity for Luther Burden.

excited to be apart of the May Day Parade this year!! pic.twitter.com/yb49z9M98e — luther (@lutherburden3) April 1, 2022

Hoops

No matter who returns from this past season’s team, the Tigers have obvious needs on the perimeter. Mizzou shot just 28.1% from 3-point range, the worst in team history and 354th out of 358 Division I teams. Otherwise, Gates will knock on all doors from one coast to another and beyond to collect talent. He’s already landed two transfers in Garden City Community College forward Mohamed Diarra and Milwaukee transfer guard DeAndre Gholston. At Cleveland State, Gates relied heavily on junior college recruiting. This past year’s CSU team featured eight players who arrived via junior colleges, from Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and one by way of South Sudan.

Matter’s new chat at STLToday had a lot of hoops questions. [subscribers only]

Hey, Coach! Also, big Leonard Hamilton fan here.

Congrats to former @FSUHoops assistant coach, Dennis Gates, being named the new Head Coach at Missouri. pic.twitter.com/Pj2SDstk51 — Leonard Hamilton (@FSUCoachHam) March 31, 2022

Nice stat from one of the Matts:

Dennis Gates coached his final game with Cleveland State at Xavier. A 72-68 Musketeers victory in the opening round of the NIT.



Xavier went on to beat Florida, Vandy and aTm en route to the NIT title. — Mizzou Basketball Analysis (@DataMizzou) April 1, 2022

I spy one Mizzou commit, Ashton Judd, on this list:

Tune in to the @PassThaBallLive WHO’s NXT? All American Game tomorrow at 12pm for a sneak peek of the future! https://t.co/FkYoUHK2Ey — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 31, 2022

Crootin’ Time

Couldn’t help but laugh at this….. I LOVE Frank Martin. Nomination for best quote ever

“Watching him play has hurt my eyes,” said Martin. “So you can say the injury is my eyesight.”https://t.co/MszaK1DKZb https://t.co/FjS7ewly0K — Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) March 31, 2022

Texas/Webster Groves star/one-time Mizzou target Courtney Ramey has also entered the portal.

So, if #Mizzou going to platoon 10 dudes, having a PG like Ramey, who is comfortable defensively and malleable on offense, would make a ton of sense. Question is whether he’d want to endure the start of a rebuild or try to start drawing professional checks. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) March 31, 2022

Akron’s Ali Ali

Akron transfer Ali Ali told @Stockrisers earlier this evening that he’s heard from Arkansas, Mizzou, USC, Northwestern, Loyola, Virginia, and SMU, since entering the portal.



46% FG/40% Three. https://t.co/KIZGMJOHeI — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 31, 2022

UPDATE: Anthony Kristensen’s transferportalmania graphic is live.

Good morning. We now have two screenshots.



Here’s a list of players in the transfer portal I’ve seen linked with #Mizzou on this bird app. If I’m missing anyone or missed a commitment, please let me know. I counted 23 players but I’m tired so that could be wrong. pic.twitter.com/4fopyEAUg1 — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) April 1, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Mizzou Baseball AND Softball host South Carolina in three game sets this weekend. You can read the softball preview at MUTigers.com and the baseball preview here.

This is the 28th time Mizzou and South Carolina baseball are meeting. The Gamecocks lead the series 16-11. The Tigers have an 8-4 record at home against South Carolina, including a three-game sweep in their last trip to CoMo in 2019. The Tigers have won five straight home match ups against the Other Columbia team.

I've been a part of the #Mizzou Baseball broadcast crew since the 2017 season, and this is *by far* the most competitive #SEC I've seen from top to bottom — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) April 1, 2022

Thanks to Rock M’s own Matthew Smith for sharing this… super cool

#TigerStyle represented in 9 out of 10 weight classes and top 5 as a tournament team! https://t.co/kIqNUfEEHR — Matthew Smith (@Matthew_Smith10) March 31, 2022

Mizzou in the NBA

Skipping this one right now... too busy, y’all

