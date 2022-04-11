 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou won two National Championships on Sunday (no, really!)

Mizzou Links for April 11, 2022.

Disc Golf School?

Did someone throw a parade yesterday? I heard rumor of a parade somewhere out west, but I couldn’t bother to check the details. I was too busy celebrating a national championship.

And this one won’t even be vacated!

It’s a true redemption arc for the Mizzou Disc Golf team, which fell short of last year’s title after an equally promising lead up to the tournament.

“It feels like redemption,” Drew Cantrell said. “Last year, we were ranked second coming into nationals and my team felt so bad. Being ranked first coming in and then finishing first feels amazing.

“I’ll bring up what Paul Ulibarri said (earlier this week), it was 100 percent commitment. We started off slow and the entire time it was ‘just keep pushing.’ Birdie the next one, hit the next shot.”

And in case you missed it, the men’s title was part of a double! While the men required a final round to play out the string, the women dominated their portion of the tournament.

These courses are no joke either. As someone who lives within an hour of where this tournament was played... these cities take their disc golf seriously. Congrats to both the men and women’s teams! When are the parades again?

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • ABC 17 spoke to Mizzou Gymnastics’ Shannon Welker ahead of the coming NCAA Tournament semifinals.

The whole interview should be available on their website.

  • No official news on the hoops ‘crootin trail as of yet, but Mizzou did send out a big 2024 offer on the first weekend of Young’s job.

Allen is currently a top 20 national recruit by Rivals and top 35 by 247. Seems like Young and Gates won’t be shying away from the big boys in Columbia.

He is actually to be called Big Bronze Boy from now on — weird how that’s the stipulation for this competition.

  • Congrats to Michael Sam, who is working his way into the football coaching world!
