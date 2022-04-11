Mizzou won two National Championships on Sunday (no, really!)

Disc Golf School?

Did someone throw a parade yesterday? I heard rumor of a parade somewhere out west, but I couldn’t bother to check the details. I was too busy celebrating a national championship.

: MIZ-ZOU!



Your 2022 College Disc Golf Men’s Division I National Champions, Missouri!



That’s a 2022 sweep for the Tigers!#discgolf #collegediscgolf pic.twitter.com/yKCWrfR0Iq — PDGA (@PDGA) April 9, 2022

And this one won’t even be vacated!

It’s a true redemption arc for the Mizzou Disc Golf team, which fell short of last year’s title after an equally promising lead up to the tournament.

“It feels like redemption,” Drew Cantrell said. “Last year, we were ranked second coming into nationals and my team felt so bad. Being ranked first coming in and then finishing first feels amazing. “I’ll bring up what Paul Ulibarri said (earlier this week), it was 100 percent commitment. We started off slow and the entire time it was ‘just keep pushing.’ Birdie the next one, hit the next shot.”

And in case you missed it, the men’s title was part of a double! While the men required a final round to play out the string, the women dominated their portion of the tournament.

What a shot on 18 from the Missouri women to close out the @CollegeDiscGolf National Championship! #discgolf pic.twitter.com/WzmxNGDcJB — PDGA (@PDGA) April 9, 2022

These courses are no joke either. As someone who lives within an hour of where this tournament was played... these cities take their disc golf seriously. Congrats to both the men and women’s teams! When are the parades again?

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

ABC 17 spoke to Mizzou Gymnastics’ Shannon Welker ahead of the coming NCAA Tournament semifinals.

Tonight: I sat down with #Mizzou gymnastics' (@MizzouGym) Shannon Welker ahead of the NCAA Championships.



"We were mid-40s in the country..." and now the team is in the top eight. It's been a rewarding road for MU. Don't miss it tonight ⤵️



: Fox 22 9:30

: ABC17 10:30 pic.twitter.com/qwajXeHpuX — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) April 10, 2022

The whole interview should be available on their website.

No official news on the hoops ‘crootin trail as of yet, but Mizzou did send out a big 2024 offer on the first weekend of Young’s job.

Allen is currently a top 20 national recruit by Rivals and top 35 by 247. Seems like Young and Gates won’t be shying away from the big boys in Columbia.

After dropping two in a row against Mississippi State, Mizzou Softball rescued the weekend with an extra innings win thanks to Gabi Deters’ and Jenna Laird’s late-game heroics.

.@_jennalaird is very fast.



The Tigers’ first inside-the-park home run in just over a year. pic.twitter.com/TCgEEM53xQ — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 11, 2022

Baseball, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky. After coming close to toppling No. 1 Tennessee on Friday and dropping a second consecutive game on Saturday, Steve Bieser’s team came within 90 feet of tying (and potentially) winning Sunday’s final game before eventually falling 4-3. The Tigers are now 18-11 on the season after the sweep.

Mizzou Tennis secured a big win over No. 63 Mississippi State on Sunday, winning the overall match 4-3. It’s the first time they’ve won two regular season matches in SEC play since 2016-2017.

Truman is officially our big bronze boy.

A big shout out to our very own Truman the Tiger for his 3rd place finish at the National Mascot competition! @MizzouAthletics @Mizzou @TrumanTiger_MU @NCAupdates pic.twitter.com/HmZrbIrlL5 — Mizzou Cheerleading (@MizzouCheer_) April 10, 2022

He is actually to be called Big Bronze Boy from now on — weird how that’s the stipulation for this competition.

Congrats to Michael Sam, who is working his way into the football coaching world!

‍ @MichaelSam52 is our new DL Assistant Coach!



He has an outstanding career in football. Former player of the @RamsNFL and @dallascowboys in the NFL and the @MizzouFootball, in the NCAA Division I, in college.



Welcome, Michael!#MichaelSamDragon #FeelTheFire pic.twitter.com/4h000FccMl — Barcelona Dragons (@Dragons_BCN) April 10, 2022