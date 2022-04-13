NFL Draft Profile: Allie Green IV

Profile:

Name: Allie Green IV

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 202 lbs

Arm Length: 32 1⁄ 4

Draft Projection: Undrafted Free Agent

Pro Day Measurables:

40-Yard Dash: 4.71

3-Cone Drill:

Vertical Jump: 32 inches

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Player Comparison: Lorenzo Neal (Purdue)

College Statistics:

Games Played: 43

Total Tackles: 146

Passes Defended: 14

Interceptions: 1

College Accolades:

2020 Jim Thorpe Award Semi-finalist

2020 AAC All-Conference Honorable Mention

Overview

Strengths: Immediately what jumps off the page about Green is that he’s got the ideal build you want for a corner. He’s tall and long, and really has the measurables that NFL scouts seek from his position group. Green plays into this too with his physical play against receivers that some other undersized corners can. Likewise, his length makes him a very good tackler for the position. Ideally, a corner shouldn’t have to do a whole lot of tackling, but when it’s required of him, Green does a great job.

Weaknesses: Taking a step up in competition this year, Green was exposed a little more than he was at Tulsa where he found tons of success. Due to his lack of speed, once Green is beaten he struggles to make recoveries, and in the SEC receivers exposed that. He was also slow in his transitions allowing the receivers to get that extra step. In the NFL, all of these weaknesses in quickness and speed will be exposed even more. Outside of speed, sometimes Green can rely a little too much on his physicality to bail himself out and it results in penalties which like his lack of speed will only be amplified more on Sundays.

Outlook: If we were having this conversation last year, Green was probably a surefire Day 3 pick, but in the last 365 days things have changed. Green’s flaws have come to light more in his only SEC season, and he no longer is a guarantee to hear his name called. It’s likely Green will have to find his way onto an NFL roster by way of being an undrafted free agent. Teams will take a chance on him due to his size and measurables, but his path to league is much less clear than it was a year ago. If he can impress in training camp, he may find his way onto a practice squad where he can improve and perhaps eventually earn himself an NFL opportunity.

What scouts and analysts are saying about Green:

Scouts have a field view of Allie Green (@Cb1Allie), CB at @MizzouFootball. Elite sized CB with fluid hips and good athletic ability. Very good ball skills and playmaking ability. @DraftDiamonds are found at the #HulaBowl @draftguyjimmy @scott_nfl #CollegeFootball #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yNo9nxWWdj — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) October 30, 2021