Men’s Hoops Continues its Participation in Transferportalmania

Sam and resident hoops analyst Matthew J Harris already laid out some info about the Tigers’ newest commit, but let’s see what some of the Mizzou sports media has to say.

From Sam’s post:

There are a lot of things to like about Carter’s film. Like Gomillion, he’s not an explosive athlete, but he’s a skilled fascilitator with the ball, and has the ability to stretch the floor. His three point shooting can improve (he made just 28.1% of his attempts last season), but he still had an eFG% of 53% and a TS% of 57.4%. He was really good around the rim, got to the free throw line a lot, and made nearly 79% of his attempts. All that amounts to a 111.0 ORtg on 28.1% usage. Those are the kind of numbers which can translate to a really efficient and effective secondary scorer at the high major level.

From Matt on the twitters:

Decided to cue up a UNI game to get a look at Noah Carter, who gets a solid number of touches by slipping to the rim. Only five minutes in, but these action seems pretty common -- a late drag screen. pic.twitter.com/xGYc6nXy4k — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) April 1, 2022

From the Columbia Tribune’s Chris Kwiecinski on the news:

Gomillion [Mizzou’s new commit from yesterday] is billed as a defensive player; Carter is a pickup for the offensive end. In Carter, Gates gets a wing player who’s athletic, can rebound and can take some weight off Kobe Brown’s shoulders as a scoring option. Carter’s ability to move away from the ball, which forces the defense to switch and creates mismatches, is a key aspect to his game. That helps him fit well in Gates’ offense, which utilizes that movement to create looks against slower or shorter players.

According to Gabe DeArmond’s PowerMizzou reporting (they spoke with him both after his visit this weekend and right after the commitment), Carter — who averaged 10.4 ppg and 3.8 rpg in three seasons at UNI but had career-bests of 15 ppg and 4.1 rpg last season — said:

“I really put my faith in God and I really think He’s shown me this is the place that I should call home,” Carter told PowerMizzou.com moments after the commitment went public. “I really believe in Coach Gates and everybody in Missouri and believe that this is the place I am going to succeed so I thought it was time to let everybody know.”

The Missourian’s Anthony Kristensen, on the commitment (he also wrote about Gomillion’s commitment in case you missed it):

Carter plays a bruising style, but he can step out and hit a 3, though his 29.9% from deep doesn’t show it. He’s better in and around the paint, finishing with a 48.2% field goal percentage this past season.

Also, if you’re the betting kind, the message boards are also putting PG Sean East as a lock to Mizzou this week, so we may very well have that to look forward to, too.

And… I know that Josh posted about it yesterday, but if you haven’t listened to Aidan Shaw and his mom Ivy on the 810 podcast, you’re really missing out. They were TERRIFIC. It’s highly engaging content, and Aidan sounds like an incredible kid.

SIDE NOTE: I have no idea if they’ll read this, but I’m sending a HUGE thanks to Missourian sportswriters Anthony Kristensen, Chris Blake, and Wilson Moore for helping my office out of a jam with a surprise prospective student visit on Monday. They took him to a free lunch when I begged, and AK even missed breaking the Gomillion commitment news for it. Ya’ll are the best.

Football

PowerMizzou: For subscribers, Mitchell Forde talked with four-star linebacker Melvin Laster about his recruitment.

Tuesday was head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s birthday. Happy birthday, Coach! Let’s all take this in, in celebration:

In honor of Eli Drinkwitz's birthday, let's remember this iconic moment pic.twitter.com/HjA5kik6jC — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) April 12, 2022

The final episode of Hanging with Mookie Cooper was released on PowerMizzou and all podcast platforms yesterday. It’s been a great series to get to know Mookie a bit more, and the finale features his mom, who’s a great twitter follow.

In case you need something to listen to/watch this evening, check out our final episode of Hangin’ With Mookie Cooper with @mcgetbusy1 and @danitapeda https://t.co/isGWWra1Md — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) April 12, 2022

The Missourian’s Kyle Pinnell wrote about the team “feeling the burn” [literally] in a new off-season activity. What are they doing, exactly? Hot yoga. According to the story, which interviews the owners of Lotus Hot Yoga, Brandy and Chris Turner, among other things:

“They’ve all mentioned low-back pain and hip pain,” Turner said. “They’re huge guys and yoga with the heat really helps them lengthen and stretch into poses a bit further. The idea of sitting down and meditating is not appealing, but a hot yoga session still feels very athletic.” Most of Lotus’ classes focus on the hip and lower back, which helps alleviate some of the more common physical ailments football players experience . Classes have been especially popular among Missouri linemen, who spend entire practices bending over in straining positions. Turner said she consistently sees graduate student Connor Wood while other regulars include seniors Trajan Jeffcoat, Cannon York and Isaiah McGuire.

Hoops

Swimming

Big congrats to MU Swim & Dive’s Sarah Thompson on being named a finalist for the WIN (Womens Intersport Network) Collegiate Sportswoman of the Year. This is a super cool event, and I got the pleasure of attending [and winning an award] after my Rock Bridge girls swimmers won a state title in 2012. According to the Missourian’s Connor Langs, Katie Sowers, the first openly gay and woman to coach in a Super Bowl — she’s an offensive assistant/wide receivers coach — was the keynote speaker in this one. I got Jackie Joyner-Kersee in mine… what an awesome event.

Congrats to @sthomp_sonn on being named a finalist for WIN’s collegiate sportswoman of the year #MIZ pic.twitter.com/mEZS83VJlh — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) April 12, 2022

According to a story in the Columbia Missourian by Nick Noll, MU sophomore Mikolaj Malec will compete for Poland in the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games this summer. According to the story:

Malec qualified to swim in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 59.01 seconds. The event has been a strength of Malec’s through his swimming career, finishing 3rd in the 200 back at the 2019 Polish National Championships and placing 19th at the 2020 SEC Championships.

The Maneater’s Paige Gerling wrapped up Mizzou’s 25th place finishes in both the men’s and women’s teams in the NCAA Championships. While the finishes are a bit lower than what the Tigers have previously done — they finished 16th and 18th last season, respectively — several athletes set all-time school records, and the relay teams were especially dominant. From the article:

Dahlgren recorded his first individual NCAA podium finish with a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke finals, and the Tigers had a strong showing in the short distance events across both teams. With the loss of notable seniors Dahlgren, Kovac, Dubois, Thompson and Keil among others, the Tigers will lose some core talent next season, but stand-out Patton and the relatively young men’s roster will have the opportunity to perform. Similarly, many departing swimmers on the women’s team will allow younger athletes to shine. Next year will bring difficulties, but also many opportunities for head coach Andrew Grevers to train a new roster and capitalize on the talent of new athletes.

Golf

In men’s golf news, Tolton alum Jack Parker held a one-shot advantage over three golfers in the final round of the MU Tigers Invitational on Tuesday in CoMo, and according to the Missourian’s Chad Silvey, 18 holes later Parker became the individual champion of the event for the second win of his collegiate career [see graphic below]. The individual and team victory caps off Mizzou’s fourth team victory of the year and concludes their regular season. They return to action in a week for the SEC Championship down in Sea Island, GA. (More info at MUTigers.com)

Women’s Golf begins postseason play this week with the SEC Championships April 13-17 at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham. Live scoring will be available via GolfStat.com.

The Lineup: Mizzou’s travel roster consists of Noelle Beijer, Brianne Bolden, Keagan Dunn, Hallie Kuhns, Emily Staples and Sophia Yoemans. The coaching staff will determine the five stroke play competitors after Tuesday’s practice round. (more at MUTigers.com)

CoMo Birmingham ➡️ SEC Championship pic.twitter.com/oavocK9bLq — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) April 12, 2022

Diamond Sports

In case you missed Larissa Anderson on a new softball Tiger Talk, you can listen here!

(AUDIO) Catch the replay of the first @MizzouSoftball version of Tiger Talk with @CoachLarissaA here: https://t.co/0smTZbGQ3C — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) April 12, 2022

Baseball CLEANED UP against Western Illinois on Tuesday. They ended up winning 9-1 on 14 hits. You really LOVE to see it, right? They held Western Illinois to only five hits on the night. (more at MUTigers.com)

Here’s some stats, courtesy of Mizzou statbroadcast:

To the socials:

Some great shots from Mizzou Athletics:

ABC17’s Nathalie Jones, who was named the station’s new Sports Director on Tuesday, shared this:

Final: #Mizzou baseball (@MizzouBaseball) takes down Western Illinois 9-1 in a WINDY one at Taylor Stadium.



Helias (@BaseballHelias) alum Trevor Austin (@a38055156) went yard second time this season. I'll have highlights tonight on ABC17 Sports! pic.twitter.com/z1nsWsNCCG — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) April 13, 2022

Gymnastics/Cheer

They’re HERE! And by here, I mean the gymnastics team is officially in San Antonio for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The competition kicks off the 14th.

The Missourian’s Caleb Logue wrote about Helen Hu, the former All-SEC who’s had a long journey back after an ACL tear three weeks before the season derailed her last year. It’s a phenomenal story about all of her struggles, including a back injury that kept her out of competing on the bars for the first couple months of the season. According to his post, which is a must-read:

Though it took a good chunk of the season for Hu to get reintroduced into the bars lineup and return to her freshman form, she ended the past four meets of the season with three beam scores of 9.95, pushing Missouri to an upset of LSU as well as its program-record score.

Well, this is awesome for Mizzou Cheer… and Truman.

Congratulations to our All Girl and Coed cheer squads on their fantastic performances at Nationals this year! #MIZ https://t.co/UWosY7m91B — Tiger Scholarship Fund (@MizzouTSF) April 13, 2022

I’m honored to receive 3rd place for my performance as The Truman of Oz in this year’s @NCAupdates National Collegiate Mascot Competition! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/NxyaYz6OFc — Truman the Tiger (@TrumanTiger_MU) April 13, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

