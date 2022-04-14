Mizzou Football makes Top 12 cut for Miles McVay, Hoops still in the mix for Jason Roche

Crootin’ news and notes

There’s plenty of recruiting tidbits to cover, so let’s get to it.

Starting with football, East St. Louis offensive tackle Miles McVay has announced a Top 12, and as expected, Mizzou has made the cut for the highly touted recruit.

Top 12 pic.twitter.com/PcsEzgP3AJ — Miles FaMous McVay #58 (@McVayMiles) April 13, 2022

No surprise, but the competition will be tough for McVay, who is rated as a four-star on Rivals and 247Sports and is ranked as the top player in the state of Illinois in the 2023 recruiting class. With the positive momentum of the East St. Louis pipeline, I think it’s fair to say that Mizzou has pretty good shot to land McVay.

On the not so good news of the Mizzou Football recruiting trail, JT Daniels has made his transfer decision…..and it’s not Missouri.

Former Georgia QB JT Daniels tells ESPN he's transferring to West Virginia. More here: https://t.co/NIjzveagZK pic.twitter.com/nkFnC2PRqK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 13, 2022

After losing out on Daniels to West Virginia, does it mean it’s officially Brady Cook season, or will Mizzou find another grad transfer quarterback out there? We’ll just have to wait and see.

In men’s hoops, Evan Miyakawa’s site ranks Missouri as the 11th best incoming transfer class in the country.

Here are the top incoming transfer classes as of today, at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ:



1. Arkansas

2. LSU

3. UAB

4. West Virginia

5. Bryant

6. Wyoming

7. Arizona St

8. Georgetown

9. Chattanooga

10. Georgia St

11. Mizzou

12. Cal Baptist

13. Northwestern St

14. Florida

15. Charleston — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) April 13, 2022

That’s not bad at all. And of course, the Tigers aren’t done yet.

The Citadel transfer Jason Roche is nearing a decision, and Missouri remains in the mix, competing with Rice, Pittsburgh, St. Bonaventure, and Kansas State.

The Citadel's Jason Roche, a 6-foot-5, 40% 3-point shooter, is nearing a decision.



He told @ThePortalReport that the following programs are still involved in his recruitment:



Rice

Missouri

Pittsburgh

St. Bonaventure

Kansas St.



Top 3 coming soon.https://t.co/n9ca1eEONW pic.twitter.com/MTh8oI4Mxu — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 13, 2022

Fun, not so fun fact: As a freshman, Roche made 110 three pointers last season for The Citadel. Mizzou’s entire roster made 171 three pointers combined last season. Yes, please.

And in women’s hoops, the program has officially announced the signing of West Plains High School’s Ashton Judd. Judd, the Class Five Player of the Year in the state of Missouri joins Averi Kroenke in Missouri’s 2022 recruiting class.

From Robin Pingeton, via MUTigers.com.

“We are so excited that Ashton is officially joining our family,” says Pingeton. “She is a phenomenal player and impacts the game in so many ways. Not only can she score on all-three levels, she is also active, has a high motor, rebounds out of area, and has an overall great feel for the game. But what we love most—she is a fierce competitor. Her numbers, successes, and accomplishments speak to her drive and her desire to compete. Ashton is truly committed to excellence on and off the court. She’s a dedicated student and she embodies so many of the things we value within our culture: gratitude, service, embracing the process, and loving others well along the way. I have always been so impressed with her high character, her willingness to stay grounded in her values, and her determination in the pursuit of her goals. I have no doubt that she will be a natural fit into our program and into our locker room, and we are counting down the days until we can get her on campus!

And from Judd herself:

“I chose Mizzou for multiple reasons,” says Judd. “I wanted to stay close to home and play in my home state, play at the highest level, and I loved the girls on the team. But most of all, I chose Mizzou because of the coaching staff. Throughout the recruiting process, they didn’t just express how much they wanted me as a basketball player, but they treated me like family. One thing throughout the recruiting process that was a “non-negotiable” for me was culture, and it was clear that culture is the priority at Mizzou. Coach P puts her players first and wants the best for them and I knew that she was who I wanted to play for.”

Good luck to the Mizzou Gymnastics squad tonight in Forth Worth at the National Champions! TUNE IN at 5:00 on ESPN2!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

