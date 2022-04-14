NFL Draft Profile: Case Cook

Profile:

Name: Case Cook

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 294 lbs

Arm Length: 32 3/8

Draft Projection: Undrafted Free Agent

Pro Day Measurables:

40-Yard Dash: 5.26

3-Cone Drill: 7.91

Vertical Jump: 24 inches

Broad Jump: (N/A)

Player Comparison: Austin Corbett (Rams)

College Statistics:

Games Played: 37

Games Started: 25

College Accolades:

In 2020, ProFootballFocus.com graded him at 84.2 in pass-blocking, the second-best mark among SEC guards and the 17th-best grade nationally

SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after helping Mizzou rush for 238 yards vs. UK (10/24/20).

Overview

Strengths: Plays with good pad level. Has a nice first step, and is extremely mobile. Bends at knees, and not waist. Extremely intelligent, and was a multi year starter in the SEC. Brings his feet with him when run blocking, and does a good job of moving to the next level in the zone scheme. Solid pass blocker due to his ability to move his feet and stay balanced.

Weaknesses: Slight frame, and slight base. May struggle against bigger defensive tackles due to a lack of strength. Occasionally over sets himself in pass protection. Scheme dependent due to size.

Outlook: Case Cook was a three year starter at Missouri, and became a point of stability for the offensive lines at Missouri over the past few years. He was dependable, tough, and generally very good. He started getting serious time as a redshirt freshman, and later became a full time starter as a redshirt sophomore. Cook rotated along the offensive line spending almost all of his time at left and right guard. His 2020 season really was a nice showing as he had blossomed into an excellent player both against the run and the pass, all against a 10 game SEC schedule. It was very impressive, and he checked a lot of boxes.

In 2021, Cook started the first five games until a shoulder injury kept him out for the remainder of the year. The Missouri offensive line struggled without him for a while as the play became inconsistent.

At the next level, Cook looks to be pegged as an UDFA. That isn’t really about his skillset, but more so about his functional size. He’s going to be in the interior and is pretty small for it too. He’ll have to bulk up and find more strength to be effective. Going against 320-340 pound defensive lineman isn’t for the faint of heart. I am a fan of Case Cook the leader, and his overall skillset. If he’s going to stick though, he’s going to have to add some more weight and strength while maintaining the mobility that will make him attractive to teams who run zone schemes.