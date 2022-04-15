Mizzou Wrestling Keeps The Commit Train Rolling!

Head Coach Brian Smith is at it again, landing some big time commitments to his Tiger Style wrestling program. The move back into the Big XII has made a huge impact, putting Mizzou Wrestling on the map once again.

The 2022 class currently holds three top 100 recruits, among others falling just outside. Here are the current recruits coming to Columbia, MO to step on the mat for the Tigers. (TrackWrestling, FloWrestling)

Zeke Seltzer: Cathedral, IN - FloRank: 4th (132lbs), 17th Overall

Projected Weight Class: 133lbs

2022 ISWA State Championship 132lbs (1st)

2021 IHSAA State Championship 126lbs (1st) 35-0

2021 ISWA Triple Crown Winner (Folk, Free, Greco State Champion)

2020 IHSAA State Championship 120lbs. (1st) 37-0

2019 IHSAA State Championship 113lbs. (2nd) 45-2

Clayton Whiting: Oconto Falls, WI - FloRank: 2nd (182lbs), 38th Overall

Projected Weight Class: 184lbs

Attended Askren Wrestling Academy

2022 WIAA State Championship 182lbs (1st) 53-1

2021 WIAA State Championship 182lbs (1st) 20-0

2020 WIAA State Championship 170lbs (1st) 52-1

2019 WIAA State Championship 152lbs (1st) 51-3

2x Bi-State Classic Champ (2021, 2019)

This late takedown gives #1 Clayton Whiting the come from behind win over #5 Jack Wehmeyer. pic.twitter.com/xRnshb8T7h — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 26, 2022

Ryan Boersma: Mt. Carmel, IL - FloRank: 8th (285lbs), 65th Overall

Projected Weight Class: 285lbs

2022 IHSA State Championship 285lbs (1st) 44-2

2021 IWCOA Boys Open State Champ

2021 33rd Al Dvorak Invitational Champ

2020 IHSA State Championship (5th) 49-7

2019 IHSA State Championship (8th) 46-9

Cameron Steed: Collinsville, OK

Projected Weight Class: 149lbs

2022 5A OSSAA Championship 152lbs (1st) 51-2

2021 5A OSSAA Championship 132lbs (1st) 29-0

2020 5A OSSAA Championship 113lbs (1st) 44-2

2019 5A OSSAA Championship 106lbs (1st) 40-4

@MizzouWrestling commitment from Cameron Steed, a 4x state champ out of Oklahoma and #107 on @MatScoutWillie Big Board. pic.twitter.com/fA40aN1NUz — James Hackney (@FFJames94) April 11, 2022

J Conway: Charlestown, IN

Projected Weight Class: 165lbs

2022 IHSAA State Championship 160lbs (1st)

2021 IHSAA State Championship 152lbs (1st)

2020 IHSAA State Championship 138lbs (6th)

2x 3A Wrestler of the Year (IN)

Peyton Moore: Nixa, Mo

Projected Weight Class: 159lbs

2022 Class 4 MSHSAA State Championship 126lbs (3rd)

2021 Class 4 MSHSAA State Championship 120lbs (3rd)

2020 Class 4 MSHSAA State Championship 113lbs (6th)

2019 Class 4 MSHSAA State Championship 106lbs (2nd)

Owen Uhls: Fulton, MO

Projected Weight Class: 141lbs

2022 Class 2 MSHSAA State Championship 138lbs (1st)

2021 Class 2 MSHSAA State Championship 138lbs (3rd)

2020 Class 2 MSHSAA State Championship 113lbs (1st)

2019 Class 2 MSHSAA State Championship 106lbs (1st)

5⃣ signed Tigers took home state titles this weekend! Congratulations to our state placers as well!





Owen Uhls: Missouri

Zeke Seltzer and J Conway: Indiana

Ryan Boersma: Illinois

Kade Moore (not pictured): Texas#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/AoW0fFQG48 — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 20, 2022

Easton Hilton: Liberty, MO

Projected Weight Class: 141lbs

2022 Class 4 MSHSAA Boys State Championships 138lbs (3rd)

2021 Class 4 MSHSAA Boys State Championships 126lbs (3rd)

2020 Class 4 MSHSAA Boys State Championships 113lbs (4th)

2019 Class 4 MSHSAA Boys State Championships 106lbs (1st)

Kade Moore: Allen, TX

Projected Weight Class: 133lbs

2022 Texas State Championship 138lbs (1st)

2021 Texas State Championship 126lbs (1st)

2021 Southern Plains Regional Champion

Tommy Hagan: Lafayette, MO

Projected Weight Class: 285lbs

2022 Class 4 MSHSAA Boys State Championships 220lbs (1st)

2021 Class 4 MSHSAA Boys State Championships 182lbs (2nd)

2020 Class 4 MSHSAA Boys State Championships 170lbs (3rd)

2019 Class 4 MSHSAA Boys State Championships 160lbs (Qualifier)

All wrestling commits have excelled beyond their state tournament and have impressive resumes. The Tiger class has moved itself up with some of the tops in the nation and it doesn’t seem to be done quite yet. Look for more news in the coming future on potential commits!