SOFTBALL RECAP/LINKS: Mizzou’s comeback attempt not enough for No. 13 Georgia

It’s recap time, friends! I didn’t have a free moment to do a regular preview this week so I’m going to do a mini preview here to go along with the recap. I’m also going to try something a little bit different recap-wise to work in Larissa’s quotes. We will start with the not-so-good in what was overall a good game (despite the loss!), and much more “Mizzou-like” than we’ve been seeing.

The Bad

In the first inning, some weird s*** happened. Krings had gotten two quick outs and things were going great. What seemed like a quick third out on only SIX pitches was then reversed after an “illegal pitch” extended the inning and all hell broke loose. Specs lost her rhythm because she didn’t want to get hit with a another illegal pitch. ABs started lasting forever, she walked two consecutive batters on 8 straight balls. Then a single brought home a run to give Georgia the lead. A wild pitch on a strikeout was misplayed was followed by a base hit and left the Tigers in a 2-0 hole after one.

The momentary lapses in concentration. In that SAME inning as all the mess above, there was the weird play where catcher Hatti Moore inexplicably threw the ball to third instead of first after a strike out wild pitch. An error in the third put runners on the corners and eventually led to a run scoring, making it 4-1.

“To me, that [Hatti’s misplay] was just concentration,” Anderson said. “I’m never going to make excuses for anybody or for our team. But when things like that happen, to me you’re thinking about other things rather than what the game is telling you… She wasn’t in the moment. She wasn’t understanding. She wasn’t even thinking that there was two outs. She was thinking there was less than two… That was a very very costly mistake.” “We got to get back to paying attention to what the game is telling us in every single pitch and being able to read the game,” she said. “They’ve got to play [what she calls] ‘Leading Lady Defense’ to get that leadoff batter out at every single inning so they’ve elevated their concentration as a team for that leadoff batter. And then what happens with an athlete is all of a sudden you get two outs and we’re relaxed rather than maintaining that concentration the whole way.”

Another game, another home run for the opposing team. Georgia likes to hit home runs. A lot. Thursday was no exception, as Sydney Kuma, hitting no. 11 on the season, launching a rocket to center with two out to extend the lead to 3-1. Bright side? There was only ONE homer.

Too.many.free.passes. Coach was actually pretty fired up about this postgame, as she mentioned it several times. Too many times a walk or an error allowed a base runner or two, and then the Bulldogs somehow figure out a way to score. that’s what good teams do, and what makes Georgia one of the highest run-scoring teams in the country (they’re no. 3).

“We battled,” Coach said. “But we gave away too many free bases. That’s really what came down to that first inning with two outs. They scored all their runs with two outs and you know, the back-to-back walks obviously really hurt.” “You can walk 8 people if nobody scores,” Coach said. “But you can walk one person and that’s that one opportunity for them to score. So we have to be able to respond after we give up those free bases and not give into it.”

The Tigers left eight runners on themselves, and were not able to capitalize upon all of their chances. SIGH.

Kara Daly, who was moved down to the seven-hole, continues to struggle. When I — yes, me — asked Coach about this, she said:

“You’ve got to simplify it. She sees [now] what it’s like to hit the ball at this level and she’s never experienced playing in the SEC. The coaching is unbelievable. The players are unbelievable and she’s clearly trying to do too much. She can’t do everything… When a hitter tries to hit everything, they’re not going to hit anything, so she’s really go to simplify it and almost tell herself, ‘Hey I’m jumping all over this’ because she takes that good one and then swings at the ball in the dirt… There’s so much going on in her head.”

The Good

Megan Schumacher was AWESOME in her two innings of work (she came in in the sixth). She had everything working for her, it seemed. She allowed only one hit — an infield single — and a walk against the toughest part of the Georgia lineup. She also struck out four. From Coach:

“I’m overly impressed with Schumacher with her coming in and what she was able to to do. She had some nasty stuff and I can’t wait to see the video and exactly what she had going on. It comes down to pitching and making pitches so it was really good.” “When Schumacher was getting game ready in the bulllpen, I went to our bullpen coach Maddie Norman and said, relay to Schumacher that they’re crowding the plate so we’re going to have to bust them inside. So her curveball is going to have to tail into the river and her fastball has to stay inside and right into the black so she can make those adjustments in the pen.”

Well… it worked, because I think this might have been Schu’s best outing.

Laurin Krings’ change was FIRE on Thursday. In her five innings of work, she allowed 7 hits, 4 runs (3 ER), 3 walks, and struck out 7. Aside from the free passes (two of which came in “Hell Inning” and the solo homer, she really had a pretty good game.

Coach said, “Krings’ change up was dynamic, you know, so she’s able to keep people off balance and they’re a very very aggressive team. So when I’m able to throw multiple change ups in a row, which is tough to do, then I know it’s good.”

The fight! The Tigers kept fighting against one of the highest scoring teams in the entire country. After the aforementioned mess of the first inning, two consecutive singles in the bottom of the first by Jenna Laird and Brooke Wilmes brought in a run and closed the gap to 2-1. In the third, after Wilmes was able to get on base after a routine popup mistake by the Bulldogs, she advanced to third on two consecutive wild pitches. Wert’s follow up RBI single up the middle scored Wilmes, making it 4-2. And Chaumont’s homer in the fifth made it 4-3, and she’s looking more like herself every day. There were a few other innings where the Tigers threatened to get things going, but just couldn’t get them home.

“We changed the momentum [of the game] when Kendyll Bailey called timeout and brought everyone in to elevate their game. I felt like after that we got better as the game went on, but we just had too many costly mistakes that cost us the game,” Coach said.

The Best/Top Performers

Casidy Chaumont extended her XBH streak to five with her solo shot.

Kendyll Bailey extended her on-base streak to 16 games with her single in the third.

Megan Schumacher’s four strikeouts matches a season high.

Jenna Laird went 2-for-4 with two singles and a run scored. She now has 14 multi-hit games this season.

Brooke Wilmes hit her 262nd career hit, and now moves into a tie for third in program histor.

What’s Next?

WHEN: Friday, April 15 @ 12pm, Saturday, April 16 @ 5pm

WHERE: Mizzou Softball Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

TV/STREAMING: SEC Network- Friday / ESPN2- Saturday

STATS: StatBroadcast (scroll to down to game and click on Live Stats)

About the Opponent

Top Season Performers/Who to Keep an Eye on This Weekend (there’s sooo many):

Jr Sara Mosley: .395 BA / 33 R / 45 H / 10 2B / 10 HR / 37 RBI / .746 SLG% / 13 BB / 8 K / .454 OB%

Sr Lacey Fincher: . 389 BA / 33 R / 37 H / 5 2B / 1 3B / 13 HR / 41 RBI / .874 SLG% / 23 BB / 15 K / .524 OB%

Jr Sydney Kuma: .385 BA / 40 R / 40 H / 9 2B / 1 3B / 10 HR / 32 RBI / .779 SLG% / 18 BB / 20 K / .488 OB%

Fr Lyndi Davis: . 381 BA / 11 R / 24 H / 7 2B / 1 HR / 20 RBI / .540 SLG% / 12 BB / .487 OB%

Jr 1B Jaiden Fields**: .374 BA / 32 R / 34 H / 4 2B / 2 3B / 8 HR / 27 RBI / .725 SLG% / 17 BB / 21 K / .486 OB%

So CF Jayda Kearney: .363 BA / 29 R / 37 H / 5 2B / 1 3B / 9 HR / 37 RBI / .696 SLG% / 16 BB / 13 K / .443 OB%

So Madison Kerpics (SP): 2.28 ERA / 1.23 WHIP / 14-3 / 8 CG / 101.1 IP / 69 H / 33 ER / 54 BB / 113 K / .190 Opp BA (SHE PITCHED GAME ONE)

Fr Kylie Mack (SP): 4.57 ERA / 1.22 WHIP / 8-2 / 49 IP / 45 H / 32 ER / 15 BB / 71 K / 18 XBH / 14 HR / .234 Opp BA

So Britton Rogers (SP): 4.84 ERA / 1.65 WHIP / 8-1 / 3 CG / 1 SHO / 68 IP / 47 ER / 44 BB / 66 K / 19 XBH / 6 HR / .253 Opp BA

5th Lauren Mathis (RP): 4.16 ERA / 1.66 WHIP / 3-2 / 32 IP / 34 H / 19 ER / 19 BB / 29 K / 16 XBH / 5 HR / .264 Opp BA

**In case you’re wondering about THAT name, why YES, dear readers, Jaiden Fields IS the sister of former OSU QB Justin Fields.

Comparisons

ON TO THE LINKS!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Mizzou’s first football game of the new season has moved to Thursday, September 1, AND it’s a Tiger Stripe game! And it will now air nationally on ESPNU at 7pm! From the local media: Gabe DeArmond (PowerMizzou). Chris Kwiecinski (Columbia Tribune). Blair Kerkhoff (KC Star). Dave Matter (St. Louis Post-Dispatch). Jack Soble (Missourian).

From the MUTigers.com release:

“Opening up 2022 in front of a primetime national television audience on ESPNU is a tremendous way to kick off the football season,” Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. “Fans can visit Columbia on Thursday night and join us in creating yet another memorable experience for our student-athletes before enjoying the extended Labor Day weekend. We want to give our Tigers every chance to be successful and will take advantage of having an earlier report date and additional practice days leading into our road opener at Kansas State on Sept. 10.”

Luther Burden is feeling the love from national writers, as CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodds wrote: Feeling the love, Luther Burden III aims to change fortunes of Missouri, St. Louis athletes and his family

Hoops

Now @coachdgates taught me this...so let me give it a try.....this is the first time I’ve tried this since accepting my new position as Associate Head Coach at MIZZOU......M-I-Z !!!!!!! — Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) April 14, 2022

From the Missourian’s Matt Brolley: Coleman’s dreams with MU men’s basketball remain undeterred through program changes

From The Trib’s Chris K: Why transfer guard Tre Gomillion followed Dennis Gates to Missouri

Former Tiger (she’s still here presently, but not for much longer) Aijha Blackwell has narrowed her schools down to three, and they are good ones.

#BREAKING



One of the best transfers if not thee best transfer still available, Aijha Blackwell has narrowed her decision to South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Baylor!!



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/6hhvHaddAq — World Exposure Report WBB (@WorldExposureWB) April 14, 2022

Gymnastics: ARE WE A GYMNASTICS SCHOOL YET?!?

Mizzou Gymnastics’ truly storybook season came to an end on Friday evening as the Tigers finished third (197.200- season high score) in their semifinal rotation behind no. 2 Florida (197.975) and no. 7 Auburn (197.8375- season high score), who move on to the equivalent of the Final Four against no. 1 Oklahoma and no. 4 Utah. Missouri was in 4th in their semifinal for the first three rotations until they overtook no. 3 Michigan with a 49.4125 floor routine. The Tigers finished FIFTH overall after, which is just unbelievably amazing considering this:

Mizzou gymnastics just placed fifth in the NCAA Championships. They came into Fort Worth ranked last, but finished ahead of three top eight teams. They will return everybody next season. https://t.co/7QQ3MM5pnR — Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) April 15, 2022

Their scores, when combined with Thursday’s semifinal, were better than no. 5 Alabama (197.100), no. 3 Michigan (196.2875, in Missouri’s semi), and no. 8 Minnesota (197.1125).

Individually, freshman Amari Celestine was EXCELLENT, as she got a 9.95 on vault (Mizzou’s final rotation) and a 9.925 on floor (which clinched Mizzou’s slot into the national semifinal). Sienna Schreiber scored a 9.95 on beam, while Helen Hu was right behind her with a 9.9375. Hu also led the Tigers on the bars with a 9.8875. Schreiber scored a 39.500 in the all-around.

Other Mizzou Sports

The biggest takeaway from tonight's contest against Georgia should certainly be that coach Anderson's walk-up song of choice would be the Imperial March. Do what you will with this information. Great work by the investigative crew.

--@Chris_Blake14 @BrandonHaynes_ @KarenSteger — Cole Lee (@ColeLeeMU) April 15, 2022

Big congrats to former Tolton golfer Jack Parker, who was the SEC’s Golfer of the Week! Read more on his selection here.

Coming off his individual championship at the MU Tiger Invitational, #Mizzou grad student and Tolton product Jack Parker has been named the #SECGolf Golfer of the week. @CoMoSports https://t.co/11bCYLtCib — Chad Silvey (@ChadSilvey3) April 14, 2022

Women’s Golf, on the other hand, has a LOT of work to do, as they sit in last place currently after Day 2 of the SEC Championships. They are 39-over and sit 17 shots off Georgia, who is in 13th. YIKES . According to the Missourian’s Chad Silvey:

Sophia Yoemans has been a bright spot for the Tigers through the first two rounds of the event. She has a share of 15th after shooting a second-round 73. She shot 1 under over her final nine holes to get back into the top 20.

DRF said some stuff…. Love to hear it.

#Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois tells room of Tiger supporters here in STL tonight that, “We’re going to work really hard to make you proud, because you deserve a championship athletic department. Why not Mizzou? We keep score, so if we keep score, we might as well win.” — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) April 15, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros (AKA: Utah Jazz Corner)

In my best announcer voice: JOR-DANNNNNN CLARK-SONNNNNN!

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz (49-33, first in NW division, 5th in West) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (52-30, second in the SW division, 4th in the West) in Game One of the West 1st Round on Saturday at noon. You can watch the action on ESPN.

Last Games of the regular season:

April 6 W over OKC, 137-101: 29 mins (bench), 18 pts on 7-11 shooting (4-6 from 3) / 1 REB / 10 AST / 3 TO / 1 PF / +25 (third highest) April 5 W over Memphis, 121-115 OT: 31 mins (bench), 22 pts on 7-13 shooting (3-8 from 3) / 5-6 FT / 5 REB / 5 AST / 1 STL / 1 TO / 0 PF / +17 (tied for team-high) April 2 L to Golden State, 111-107: 28 mins (bench), 14 pts on 5-13 shooting (2-8 from 3) / 2-2 FT / 3 REB / 2 AST / 2 TO / 3 PF / +0

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)