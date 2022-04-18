New Mizzou hoopers make things official, sign their papers

Two Tiger commits officially sign with Mizzou

It’s been an incredibly busy offseason for Mizzou Hoops. If you needed a refresher, Sam took care of you in yesterday’s Pourover/Scholarship match roundup.

That’s a lot of action in just over a month of calendar space. It’s been a lot of fun, and Gates is showing no signs of slowing down. And on Sunday, Gates and his new staff got to see some of the fruits of their labor come to bloom as two of their brand new commits officially signed with the university.

First up was Mohamad Diarra, the country’s No. 1 JUCO recruit and immediately one of the highest upside pieces on the roster.

As a refresher, here’s JUCO Recruiting’s Cody Hopkins on Diarra when he first committed:

The first thing is you see the size, and the skill, and his ability to move. He was very fluid in his movement. That’s something that a lot of big kids are developing as part of their skill set, but their movement may be the last thing to come. He’s smooth side-to-side, up and down the floor. He turned and was able to get down the floor in a hurry. A lot of things that are hard for young bigs to do, he was well-advanced.

Next up was DeAndre (Dree, as he goes by on Twitter) Gholston, the second player to commit to Gates’ roster and the University of Milwaukee’s top offensive threat from this past season.

From our commitment post on Gholston:

Gholston was the leading scorer for the Milwaukee Panthers each of the last two seasons, a team that featured Patrick Baldwin Jr, a potential first round draft pick who was playing for his father Patrick Sr. Gholston is a scorer, he averaged 14.3 points this past year, and 16.3 points the season before. He’s about a 35% career 3FG shooter, but he dipped a bit this past season hitting only 32%. But he has good positional size and rebounds well.

We can expect these signings to start rolling in over the next few weeks, along with more outgoing transfers and maybe even some more incomings. We’ll keep you posted.

Friend of the site SEC Mike debuted his over/under win totals for the SEC in 2022, and you may want to avert your eyes if you have high hopes for this season...

Debut SEC East Over/Under win totals



Georgia 1⃣1⃣.5⃣

Tennessee 8⃣.5⃣

Kentucky 8⃣

Florida 7⃣

South Carolina 6⃣

Mizzou 5⃣

Vandy 1⃣.5⃣ (already shifted up to 2⃣)



We spent an hour debating which teams are most likely to go over or under on the show ⤵️https://t.co/oH4oEMjkpu — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) April 17, 2022

I have to say, I didn’t expect it to be that much higher. However, it is startling to see Mizzou falling below South Carolina. There’s a lot of offseason to go!