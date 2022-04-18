New Mizzou hoopers make things official, sign their papers

Two Tiger commits officially sign with Mizzou
It’s been an incredibly busy offseason for Mizzou Hoops. If you needed a refresher, Sam took care of you in yesterday’s Pourover/Scholarship match roundup.
March 11: Cuonzo Martin is out as Head Coach
March 14: Anton Brookshire enters the transfer portal
March 17: Aidan Shaw request out of his Letter of Intent
March 19: Dennis Gates is reportedly hired
March 22: Trevon Brazile enters the transfer portal
March 22: Javon Pickett enters the transfer portal
March 25: Mohamed Diarra commits to Mizzou
March 26: Deandre Gholston commits to Mizzou
March 28: Jordan Wilmore enters the transfer portal
March 30: DaJuan Gordon enters the transfer portal
April 6: Aidan Shaw recommits to Mizzou
April 7: Charlton Young announced as Associate Head Coach
April 11: Tre Gomillion commits to Mizzou
April 12: Noah Carter commits to Mizzou
April 14: Dickey Nutt named assistant head coach
April 15: Sean East commits to Mizzou
April 16: D’Moi Hodge commits to Mizzou
That’s a lot of action in just over a month of calendar space. It’s been a lot of fun, and Gates is showing no signs of slowing down. And on Sunday, Gates and his new staff got to see some of the fruits of their labor come to bloom as two of their brand new commits officially signed with the university.
First up was Mohamad Diarra, the country’s No. 1 JUCO recruit and immediately one of the highest upside pieces on the roster.
It’s Official ✍ pic.twitter.com/MeFkBFcg66— 93% (@Rvtpi2) April 17, 2022
As a refresher, here’s JUCO Recruiting’s Cody Hopkins on Diarra when he first committed:
The first thing is you see the size, and the skill, and his ability to move. He was very fluid in his movement. That’s something that a lot of big kids are developing as part of their skill set, but their movement may be the last thing to come. He’s smooth side-to-side, up and down the floor. He turned and was able to get down the floor in a hurry. A lot of things that are hard for young bigs to do, he was well-advanced.
Next up was DeAndre (Dree, as he goes by on Twitter) Gholston, the second player to commit to Gates’ roster and the University of Milwaukee’s top offensive threat from this past season.
Since I was A Kid #Mizzou #MizzouMade pic.twitter.com/vDcp7FptC0— Dree Gholston (@TheDreeGholston) April 17, 2022
From our commitment post on Gholston:
Gholston was the leading scorer for the Milwaukee Panthers each of the last two seasons, a team that featured Patrick Baldwin Jr, a potential first round draft pick who was playing for his father Patrick Sr. Gholston is a scorer, he averaged 14.3 points this past year, and 16.3 points the season before. He’s about a 35% career 3FG shooter, but he dipped a bit this past season hitting only 32%. But he has good positional size and rebounds well.
We can expect these signings to start rolling in over the next few weeks, along with more outgoing transfers and maybe even some more incomings. We’ll keep you posted.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam identifies where Mizzou Hoops’ scholarship situation stands and begins to set reasonable expectations for where it’s going
More Links:
- Friend of the site SEC Mike debuted his over/under win totals for the SEC in 2022, and you may want to avert your eyes if you have high hopes for this season...
Debut SEC East Over/Under win totals— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) April 17, 2022
Georgia 1⃣1⃣.5⃣
Tennessee 8⃣.5⃣
Kentucky 8⃣
Florida 7⃣
South Carolina 6⃣
Mizzou 5⃣
Vandy 1⃣.5⃣ (already shifted up to 2⃣)
We spent an hour debating which teams are most likely to go over or under on the show ⤵️https://t.co/oH4oEMjkpu
I have to say, I didn’t expect it to be that much higher. However, it is startling to see Mizzou falling below South Carolina. There’s a lot of offseason to go!
- It was a better weekend for the diamond sports, but still far from perfect. Mizzou Baseball took two of three from Kentucky to run their overall record to 21-12, while Mizzou Softball fell to 25-17 after dropping two of three against Georgia.
- Mizzou Tennis closed out its regular season with a record of 7-19 after dropping its last match to No. 6 Texas A&M by a score of 4-0. Next up: The SEC Tournament in Gainesville.
- Former Tiger Sean Durugordon is still surveying his transfer options, but may be zeroing in on a landing spot or two.
- Easter dinner at the Lupers? My invite must’ve gotten lost in the mail.
Easter dinner w/ a few of my favs! @Zeke_54 brought my guy B_Smith400! Spring MVP @daylancarnell #MIZ @chanceluper pic.twitter.com/lP41ggRDG5— Curtis Luper (@CoachLoop) April 17, 2022
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...