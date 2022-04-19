 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Hoops roster picture clarifies slightly, but is there more movement coming?

Mizzou Links for April 19, 2022.

By Josh Matejka

Aaaaaaaand we’re back at the scholarship limit!

It took all of ~48 hours for Mizzou’s scholarship situation to clear up.

After a weekend that saw Sean East and D’Moi Hodge join Dennis Gates’ team in Columbia, Missouri sat one scholarship over the limit. As Sam pointed out on Sunday, Gates and his staff technically don’t need to be back at the limit until August 1. But they didn’t need to wait that long for the situation to resolve. After spending the past nine months committed to the Tigers, East St. Louis point guard Christian Jones announced on Monday that he’d be requesting out of his National Letter of Intent, effectively re-opening his recruitment.

As Sam pointed out in yesterday’s piece, a re-commitment doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

It’s unknown at this time whether Missouri will still be an option for Jones, but it seems unlikely. The 6’5” East St. Louis guard wasn’t heavily pursued since he locked into Missouri pretty quickly into the offseason last year. The 247sports.com rankings planted Jones in the 288th spot. And while players ranked outside the top 200 seldom make an impact in their freshman season, Jones was looked at more as a longer term bet for the previous coaching staff.

So, for the time being, Dennis Gates first roster at Mizzou is set. But is it really? It’s hard to think so. After all, Mizzou still is in touch with more than 10 transfers still on the market (though the number continues to shrink.)

After Matt tweeted this, Darin Green Jr. would announce his commitment to Florida State later in the day. At this point, we know Mizzou is a finalist for Nick Honor and that several players on this list have visited Mizzou at various points. It stands to reason that Gates would take another commitment or two, which would require some more shuffling on the current roster. We’ll see what the man has up his sleeve.

