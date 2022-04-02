Final Four TV schedule: How to watch the National Semifinals of the 2022 NCAA tournament

The end of the College Basketball season is nigh. For Mizzou, it’s been long over. They’ve fired and hired a coach and he’s already landed two commitments for next years roster already. Meanwhile nearly 1,000 players have entered the transfer portal.

But there are still teams playing! Four to be exact. For all the upsets and wildness of the first few rounds, College Basketball found a way to have the bluest of the blue bloods land in the Final Four with Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, and Villanova. Since 2000, these four teams have won 9 NCAA Championships. Duke has 3, North Carolina has 3, Villanova has 2, and KU has one. These four schools are all within the top 8 schools for most championship (the others being UCLA, Kentucky, Indiana, and Connecticut).

If you’re an SBNation Reacts member you might’ve gotten the email asking about predicting this final four. And here are the votes:

Nice.

Blech.

So most people think Duke beats UNC, kU beats ‘Nova, and then the Coach K era at Duke ends with a Championship. That’d be something. We’ll have more

NCAA Final Four Basketball: Time, Location

TIME: Coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. CT, Game 1 at 5:09 p.m. CT, Game 2 at 7:49 (ish) p.m.

DATE: Saturday, April 2, 2022

LOCATION: SuperDome; New Orleans, LA

NCAA Final Four Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: TBS

STREAM: MMLive app / NCAA.com

RADIO: Westwood1 Radio

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

NCAA Final Four Basketball Basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, kansas is a 4-point favorite over Villanova, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 133. Duke is a 4-point favorite over North Carolina, the total points Over-Under is 151.

KenPom predicts...

Villanova 69, kU 70

Duke 79, North Carolina 75