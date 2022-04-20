Mizzou Arena’s revolving door keeps spinning rapidly

The Portal Giveth & The Portal Taketh Away

At this point, if you were playing a weird little party game where you’re blindfolded and asked to randomly point at the 2021-22 team poster, it’s all but a certainty that the player (or coach) you’d land on is no longer with Mizzou Hoops.

Tuesday we poured one out for oft-injured freshman post player Yaya Keita, who announced his intention to transfer to @VerbalCommits. Matthew J Harris was a fan.

Hate that injury luck undercut Keita. Loved his motor and defensive work ethic. https://t.co/HdEwiUb1Dj — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) April 19, 2022

From Sam’s post on this here website:

Keita was never a player who looked like a star at the next level, but he was a mobile and athletic body with good size and soft hands who was still working on the finer points of being a basketball player. He provided consistent defense, and looked to be rounding back into basketball shape when he landed awkwardly and injuried his non-repaired knee in the road game against Vanderbilt. After that he didn’t play the rest of the season.

It really was a tough break for the kid, and I’m sad to see him go. I hope he heals up nicely and finds a new home. Could he join Javon at SLU, maybe? Close to home? Why not?!?

However, before we move on from Yaya, I’d love to redirect your attention to Joel Lorenzi’s absolutely wonderful story on Keita he published on PowerMizzou in August 2021. I’ve read it several times. It’s a truly great (and heartbreaking at times) story by a supremely talented writer who is going to do great things at the Omaha World-Herald, where he just took a job.

Before the Yaya news came down, we were left wondering who would be the next to go, as Dennis Gates posted his patented bat signal. Would it finally be rumored but yet-to-be-named JUCO HC Kyle Smithpeters? Would it be Connor Turnbull, who just visited this weekend? The Citadel’s Adam Roche? Bellermine’s Dylan Penn? LSU/MU’s Xavier Pinson? (I kid) We all held in our collective breath as WFMHBCDG made us wait for many hours - almost six - before we would learn that it was, in fact, another Tiger (a Clemson Tiger, to be exact), in PG Nick Honor, who’d visited CoMo in the last couple weeks.

Sam wrote up a nice post about him for the site, of course, but I liked this (from Dickie V), his recent All-ACC Academic honors (for the second time), and THIS ⬇️

Welcome, Nick!

For those keeping track:

Dennis Gates has landed the following players since taking the #Mizzou job:



DeAndre Gholston: Milwaukee

Noah Carter: UNI

D’Moi Hodge: Clev. St

Tre Gomillion: Clev. St

Sean East: JUCO

Nick Honor: Clemson

Aidan Shaw: 4 star recruit



Safe to say the Tigers will be back soon. — T.J. Minsky (@CBBcontent) April 19, 2022

Might as well stick with the basketball news up top, huh? Especially since the softball game was postponed as Mother Nature has other plans for the midweek game.

Mizzou Softball's Weds matchup with Saint Louis U has been postponed. I guess the press box weatherman @Chris_Blake14 was right. Looks like it'll be Weds, 4/27 at... some time of night. pic.twitter.com/y4Fv3lTfhf — Karen S (@karensteger) April 19, 2022

Contract details were revealed today for Mizzou’s new assistants (it’s not on MUTigers.com yet).

Charles “CY” Young will be making a cool $300K base salary, with another $300K guaranteed for the next three years as non-salary compensation (wowsers), while David “Dickie” Nutt will earn $160K on a one-year deal.

Young’s deal, according to PowerMizzou, also includes a “possibility of incentives for athletic and academic achievements subject to the approval of the athletic director.” Should he leave Mizzou for another job before his contract is up, he’d owe the school “the pro-rated portion of the remaining base salary on the contract. However, if he leaves for a head coaching job, that payment is nullified.”

For those keeping track of the numbers, this means there is approximately $160K for the remaining yet-to-be-named coach… unless some other funds suddenly appear.

And I’d be remiss to not mention this cute as hell moment at the St. Louis Come Home Tour at the STL Music Park. Eliah Drinkwitz, Dennis Gates, Robin Pingeton and Desiree Reed-Francois were listed as attendees.

.@coachdgates asking some young Mizzou fans for their autographs while he gives them his. pic.twitter.com/8bzOEnJIac — Gregg Palermo (@GreggPalermo) April 19, 2022

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

There’s a flash sale! According to MUTigers.com:

For the next week, Mizzou fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the primetime home opener matchup starting at $20. Tickets included in the offer are on the east side of the stadium – lower bowl seating in sections 102-106 for $40 and upper bowl seating in sections 305-311 for $20. The sale runs from 8pmTuesday until 11:59pm Monday.

This is an excellent thread from @NCAAFootballNation247 on the Tigers’ Spring Game. It’s long, so click on it and scroll through for some observations and video. We love to see it.

The Missouri WR Corps is really good, excellent group. — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) April 18, 2022

Congrats to Cannon York for winning this amazing honor at the ROARS:

Extremely grateful for this award and the opportunity to continue Heather’s legacy #MIZ — Cannon York (@cannonjyork) April 19, 2022

Is this real? If so, HILARIOUS.

Better quote was “I was going to congratulate kU on their national championship but they’ll have to vacate that.” @CoachDrinkwitz https://t.co/y10F5dgjSP — Tom Weso (@MUfan17) April 20, 2022

Biggest congrats to GP, who will be officially inducted into the College Football HOF on Dec. 6 in Vegas.

Gary Pinkel will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 6 at the Bellagio.



It’s black tie, if you’re interested in going. pic.twitter.com/4X1ldI1cyW — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) April 19, 2022

Hoops

Where did all the Transfers Go? [ to be sung to the tune of this song ]

Oh hey, DaJuan! Congrats on your move to New Mexico State!

New Mexico State's Greg Heiar on #Mizzou's DaJuan Gordon:



"His athleticism along with his ability to score the ball will prove to be invaluable to our program. I personally love that he takes as much pride on the defensive end of the floor as he does when his team has the ball." https://t.co/5NNTdJujLO — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) April 19, 2022

Sean Durugordon is visiting BYU, according to this report.

One of the top 25 scorers in college hoops history, Antoine Davis, is visiting BYU. His highlights are bananas.



I’ve confirmed 3 transfers planning to visit BYU.

- Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy)

- Rudi Williams (C Carolina)

- Sean Durugordon (Mizzou) https://t.co/BCko0uFwdV — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) April 18, 2022

Diamond Sports

Baseball was back on Tuesday night, facing off against Missouri State, and they won, 6-5. Far too close for my liking, as the Bears actually out-hit the Tigers nine hits to five, weirdly enough. Mizzou was up 5-0 after three (they exploded that inning), but almost gave the damned thing away in the ninth. They stranded a whopping TEN runners on base.

According to the Missourian’s Tanner Ludwig, much of the Tigers’ offense came from Luke Mann, who went 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs; he’s been awesome in SEC play. Tiger relievers had some BIG trouble, as both Kyle Potthoff, Kyle Brown, and Rock Bridge alum Spencer Nivens had some issues. Ian Lohse came in to (literally) save the game and get out of the jam, striking out the Bears’ most dangerous hitter to save the day.

But a win is a win? Sure….

Miss the new Tiger Talk with Coach Anderson? You can check it out here!

Softball appears to have cleaned up at the annual ROARS on Monday night. For those not familiar, it’s the year-end red carpet (or gold carpet) awards ceremony that’s “Part ESPYS, Part Oscars, All Mizzou” that celebrates the accomplishments of Mizzou student athletes over the past year.

Congrats to our Roars award winners!@kendyll_leighhh - Director of Athletics Leadership Award@kendalcook01 - Dr. Judy Wells Academic Achievement Award@CoachLarissaA - Coach’s Academic Enhancement Award pic.twitter.com/CPDwOBYDg0 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 19, 2022

In Chris Blake’s weekly SEC recap, FOUR conference teams pulled off sweeps, unbelievably. It wasn’t Mizzou, guys! They won one!

Other Mizzou Sports

Swim & Dive also cleaned up at the ROARS, earning six awards on the night. Congrats to the entire team for receiving the Tiger Cup Trophy, as well as Sarah Thompson (Mizzou Made Award- female), Jack DuBois (Letterwinner Club- male & Community Service Award- male), Amy Fedderson (Community Service Award- female), and Alex Moore (For the Love of the Game- male). Read more from the Missourian’s Nick Noll.

According to MUTigers.com, the Tiger Cup “awards points based on academic achievement, community service, career services and workshops, athletic success, athletes supporting athletes, and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) events.”

The Missourian’s Chad Silvey said MU Men’s Golf is carrying its most successful stretch of season into the SEC Championships where they’ll face 11 top-50 opponents. Play starts today at Sea Island’s golf Club in St. Simons Island.

Over a three-week span from the end of March through the middle of April, the Missouri men’s golf team picked up back-to-back wins at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in South Carolina and the MU Tiger Invitational in Columbia. The 45th-ranked Tigers climbed to their highest ranking of the season while also picking up multiple individual honors.

Per Kenny Van Doren (Missourian), Tiger Cross Country announced the signing of fifth year Wash U transfer Jacob Ridderhoff on Monday. Jacob is a three-time NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field All-American and an Outdoor Track & Field National Qualifier in 2019.

Other ROARS winners, according to MUTigers.com: wrestling’s NCAA Champion Keegan O’Toole was recognized as the Norris Stevenson Male Athlete of the Year, while track and field’s Arianna Fisher earned the Debbie Walker Female Athlete of the Year award. Wrestling Head Coach Brian Smith won Coach of the Year (no surprises there).

Congrats to Martin Prodanov, who broke a Bulgarian record in the 1500M this past weekend. Way to go, Martin!

Martin Prodanov now holds the BULGARIAN RECORD IN THE 1500M @Martin79318850 sets the record with a time of 3:39.34 at the Bryan Clay Invitational #Compete4Missouri pic.twitter.com/aIRxUjefQI — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) April 16, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros (AKA Utah Jazz Corner)

In Game One of the Western Conference first round on Saturday, Quin Snider’s Jazz squad beat Dallas, 99-93. JC only played 20 minutes (that is way less than normal), and scored 10 points on 4-7 shooting (0-2 from three, 2-2 FT) with 1 REB, 3 TO & 3 PF. He was +0 on the night.

In Game Two, the Jazz were… not victorious, losing to the Mavs 104-110 on Monday night. JC played 23 mins in this one (again, kinda low), and scored 21 points on 8-11 shooting (3-4 from three, 2-2 FT) with 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 TO, & 5 PF. He was +1 on the night.

Next up: The Jazz play Game Three Thursday at 8pm on NBA TV. They’re favored by 6, I think.

“[I want to teach] Coach Kuligowski’s techniques and fundamentals. It’s the little things, and it counts and it works. Just watch my tape, I’m not really doing anything special. Everything I’m doing is what I did in practice. So, it carries on from practice to the field, and it works.”

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

