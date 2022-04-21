Mizzou Men’s Golf tied for Fifth Place After First Day of SEC Championships

A good showing from the Tigers.
The SEC Men’s Golf Tournament got underway on Wednesday at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
On the first day of the championships, Mizzou produced a pretty successful first round.
As a team, the Tigers currently sit at tied for fifth place at two over par overall (+2).
Individually, the Tigers placed four out of their five participating golfers inside the Top 20. Leading the way was Jack Lundin, who shot one under par — which was good for T13th on the leaderboard. Jack Parker, Yu Ta Tsai, and Tommy Boone all shot one over par — and they’re all tied for 20th on the leaderboard.
Strong start on day ☝️ for the Tigers.— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) April 20, 2022
▪️Team in the top-5
▪️4 Tigers in the top-20
Setting the tone for the week. #MIZ ⛳️— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) April 20, 2022
RESULTS // pic.twitter.com/ceKlQhyW6W
Stroke play continues with the second round starting today, and the top eight seeds will advance to match play starting with the quarterfinals — so it looks like Mizzou is in a good spot to move on, at least for now.
The second round begins this morning with Charlie Crockett making a tee time at 7:50 a.m. CST. For more information on the tournament all weekend, you can follow along on MUTigers.com and golfstat.com.
That’s all, folks. Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
More Links:
(STLToday)
- Drinkwitz: Thursday night kickoff ‘an awesome thing for Mizzou, writes Dave Matter
- From Dave Matter: Three months after his death, Brian DeLunas’ legacy lives on at Mizzou
(KCStar)
- From Blair Kerkhoff: Missouri Tigers land another point guard, this one through the transfer portal
- Missouri Tigers recruit Aidan Shaw reminds new coach Dennis Gates of Florida State talent, writes Blair Kerkhoff
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Matt Brolley: Can MU men’s basketball’s new roster solve last season’s glaring issues?
- MU swimmer Dahlgren will use his fifth year of eligibility, writes Nick Noll
- MU tennis drops its first game of the SEC Tournament, writes Alec Alaiwat
- From Chad Silvey: Missouri starts strong at SEC Championships
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Sean East ready to become Mizzou’s ‘ultimate point guard’
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Rookie of the Year winners from ROARS....Congrats to Amari Celestine and Tony Neubeck!
Out here performing like seasoned pros. This year's Rookie of the Year...— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 20, 2022
Amari Celestine, @MizzouGym
Tony Neubeck, @MizzouBaseball pic.twitter.com/kPcu046gh1
- Mizzou Athletics made a stop in the Kansas City area for the come home tour.
Thank you Kansas City! The #ComeHome Tour stop at @ChickenNPickle was packed with @MizzouAthletics fans sharing great Tigers memories and making new ones. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/opYpBozOda— DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) April 21, 2022
An AMAZING crowd tonight in Kansas City! #MIZ— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 21, 2022
Find an upcoming stop on our Come HOME Tour: https://t.co/1J9xLmz93n pic.twitter.com/8f7lsutvWi
The energy in KC was incredible tonight! Thank you @ChickenNPickle for letting @MizzouAthletics plant our flag across enemy lines tonight! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/XpCiBmZDfp— Brad Loos (@BradLoos_MIZ) April 21, 2022
- Former Missouri Tiger LaDazhia Williams has officially announced her commitment to LSU, but it was kind of expected for quite some time now. Kim Mulkey....meh.
According to LDW’s instagram, she’s committed to LSU. We thought this was coming, but ugh… that coach over there https://t.co/RpejrYz0rp— Karen S (@karensteger) April 21, 2022
- SERIES PREVIEW on MUTigers.com, Mizzou Visits LSU in Clash of SEC Tigers
- Nice in-state win for Mizzou over Missouri State on Tuesday night. Now it’s onto Baton Rouge!
Kept it rollin' last night #MIZ | #C2E ⚾ pic.twitter.com/ivhGh00OVx— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 20, 2022
- How about Torin Montgomery getting some love?
Remember former #BoiseState baseball player Torin Montgomery?— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 20, 2022
Yeah, dude is killin’ it for @MizzouBaseball this season.
.351 BA* | 10 2B | 3 HR | 30 RBI | .462 OBP
*10th in SEC
(I said it before, but @torinm14 is going to be big time.) pic.twitter.com/nw64yjO6jB
- This is really tough and unfortunate injury news for the Florida Baseball team. Gators visit Mizzou May 13-15.
INJURY NEWS: @GatorsBB LHP Hunter Barco, one of the nation’s premier pitchers and No. 7 on our top College #MLBDraft prospects list, is shut down indefinitely with elbow discomfort. He will continue to be evaluated by doctors. Just terrible news for Barco and the #Gators.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) April 20, 2022
- Despite a 17-2 non-conference record and an RPI of 26, Mizzou isn’t mentioned D1Baseball’s latest regional projections. Nine SEC teams are currently in the projected field. Mizzou’s next opponent (at LSU) is currently a No. 2 seed.
FIELD OF 64 NUGGETS— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) April 20, 2022
* #ACC leads with 10 bids — #SEC 9, #Big12 6, #Pac12 5, #SunBelt 3
* @GSAthletics_BSB @StanfordBSB @GTBaseball @TCU_Baseball @HokiesBaseball enter as Top 16s
* LAST FOUR IN: Oklahoma, Kennesaw State, Georgia State, Louisiana Techhttps://t.co/qryamKlzKB
- On MUTigers.com, Tigers Fall Short in Round 1 of SEC Tournament
- On MUTigers.com, Jack Dahlgren to Return for Fifth Year
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...