Mizzou Men’s Golf tied for Fifth Place After First Day of SEC Championships

Mizzou Links for Thursday, April 21

By Sammy Stava

A good showing from the Tigers.

The SEC Men’s Golf Tournament got underway on Wednesday at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

On the first day of the championships, Mizzou produced a pretty successful first round.

As a team, the Tigers currently sit at tied for fifth place at two over par overall (+2).

Individually, the Tigers placed four out of their five participating golfers inside the Top 20. Leading the way was Jack Lundin, who shot one under par — which was good for T13th on the leaderboard. Jack Parker, Yu Ta Tsai, and Tommy Boone all shot one over par — and they’re all tied for 20th on the leaderboard.

Stroke play continues with the second round starting today, and the top eight seeds will advance to match play starting with the quarterfinals — so it looks like Mizzou is in a good spot to move on, at least for now.

The second round begins this morning with Charlie Crockett making a tee time at 7:50 a.m. CST. For more information on the tournament all weekend, you can follow along on MUTigers.com and golfstat.com.

That’s all, folks. Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Rookie of the Year winners from ROARS....Congrats to Amari Celestine and Tony Neubeck!
  • Mizzou Athletics made a stop in the Kansas City area for the come home tour.

  • Former Missouri Tiger LaDazhia Williams has officially announced her commitment to LSU, but it was kind of expected for quite some time now. Kim Mulkey....meh.
  • How about Torin Montgomery getting some love?
  • This is really tough and unfortunate injury news for the Florida Baseball team. Gators visit Mizzou May 13-15.
  • Despite a 17-2 non-conference record and an RPI of 26, Mizzou isn’t mentioned D1Baseball’s latest regional projections. Nine SEC teams are currently in the projected field. Mizzou’s next opponent (at LSU) is currently a No. 2 seed.

