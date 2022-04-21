Mizzou Men’s Golf tied for Fifth Place After First Day of SEC Championships

A good showing from the Tigers.

The SEC Men’s Golf Tournament got underway on Wednesday at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

On the first day of the championships, Mizzou produced a pretty successful first round.

As a team, the Tigers currently sit at tied for fifth place at two over par overall (+2).

Individually, the Tigers placed four out of their five participating golfers inside the Top 20. Leading the way was Jack Lundin, who shot one under par — which was good for T13th on the leaderboard. Jack Parker, Yu Ta Tsai, and Tommy Boone all shot one over par — and they’re all tied for 20th on the leaderboard.

Strong start on day ☝️ for the Tigers.

▪️Team in the top-5

▪️4 Tigers in the top-20 — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) April 20, 2022

Setting the tone for the week. #MIZ ⛳️



RESULTS // pic.twitter.com/ceKlQhyW6W — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) April 20, 2022

Stroke play continues with the second round starting today, and the top eight seeds will advance to match play starting with the quarterfinals — so it looks like Mizzou is in a good spot to move on, at least for now.

The second round begins this morning with Charlie Crockett making a tee time at 7:50 a.m. CST. For more information on the tournament all weekend, you can follow along on MUTigers.com and golfstat.com.

That’s all, folks. Onto the links. M-I-Z!

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Rookie of the Year winners from ROARS....Congrats to Amari Celestine and Tony Neubeck!

Out here performing like seasoned pros. This year's Rookie of the Year...



Amari Celestine, @MizzouGym

Tony Neubeck, @MizzouBaseball pic.twitter.com/kPcu046gh1 — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 20, 2022

Mizzou Athletics made a stop in the Kansas City area for the come home tour.

Thank you Kansas City! The #ComeHome Tour stop at @ChickenNPickle was packed with @MizzouAthletics fans sharing great Tigers memories and making new ones. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/opYpBozOda — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) April 21, 2022

An AMAZING crowd tonight in Kansas City! #MIZ



Find an upcoming stop on our Come HOME Tour: https://t.co/1J9xLmz93n pic.twitter.com/8f7lsutvWi — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 21, 2022

The energy in KC was incredible tonight! Thank you @ChickenNPickle for letting @MizzouAthletics plant our flag across enemy lines tonight! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/XpCiBmZDfp — Brad Loos (@BradLoos_MIZ) April 21, 2022

Former Missouri Tiger LaDazhia Williams has officially announced her commitment to LSU, but it was kind of expected for quite some time now. Kim Mulkey....meh.

According to LDW’s instagram, she’s committed to LSU. We thought this was coming, but ugh… that coach over there https://t.co/RpejrYz0rp — Karen S (@karensteger) April 21, 2022

SERIES PREVIEW on MUTigers.com, Mizzou Visits LSU in Clash of SEC Tigers

Nice in-state win for Mizzou over Missouri State on Tuesday night. Now it’s onto Baton Rouge!

How about Torin Montgomery getting some love?

Remember former #BoiseState baseball player Torin Montgomery?



Yeah, dude is killin’ it for @MizzouBaseball this season.



.351 BA* | 10 2B | 3 HR | 30 RBI | .462 OBP



*10th in SEC



(I said it before, but @torinm14 is going to be big time.) pic.twitter.com/nw64yjO6jB — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 20, 2022

This is really tough and unfortunate injury news for the Florida Baseball team. Gators visit Mizzou May 13-15.

INJURY NEWS: @GatorsBB LHP Hunter Barco, one of the nation’s premier pitchers and No. 7 on our top College #MLBDraft prospects list, is shut down indefinitely with elbow discomfort. He will continue to be evaluated by doctors. Just terrible news for Barco and the #Gators. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) April 20, 2022

Despite a 17-2 non-conference record and an RPI of 26, Mizzou isn’t mentioned D1Baseball’s latest regional projections. Nine SEC teams are currently in the projected field. Mizzou’s next opponent (at LSU) is currently a No. 2 seed.