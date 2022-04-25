 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Softball nabs series win over Kentucky in dramatic fashion

Mizzou Links for April 25, 2022.

By Josh Matejka

Mizzou Softball... back on track?!

Anyone who pays attention doesn’t need me to tell you that this year’s Mizzou Softball squad has disappointed relative to preseason expectations. After coming one game from the College World Series and returning nearly the entire team, everyone expected Larissa Anderson’s team to barrel through the regular season before making another deep postseason run.

That postseason fate is still on the table. But it’s looking like things will be more difficult than the Tigers had anticipated. After a hot start to the year, Missouri has faltered in conference play, going 6-9 and only nabbing one series win over South Carolina. This weekend represented yet another sharp challenge, with Mizzou heading to Lexington for a road series against Kentucky. Depending on which site you’re looking at, the Wildcats rank anywhere from 9th to 17th in the country.

Anderson’s Tigers have proven they’re up to the fight and may be figuring things out just in time. After putting a beatdown on the Wildcats on Saturday, Missouri entered Sunday’s game looking for a series win. Thanks to some early heroics from Kara Daly and Kim Wert, it looked pretty likely.

Missouri would eventually take a two-run lead into the fifth inning, only to see Kentucky go up 7-6. However, the Tigers had a little left in the tank.

After going up 8-7 in the 7th, the Tigers finally came out on top, taking the series with an opportunity to sweep on Monday.

Missouri is now 27-17 with seven games left on the schedule. It seems unlikely they’d miss the NCAA Tournament given their relatively strong RPI, but they’d do well to boost their overall resume in the final weeks of the season. As usual, Karen will have more throughout the week.

Talk about good timing, too! After hitting the home run that broke open Sunday’s scoring, Kara Daly had a profile story run on ABC 17 in the evening sports show!

