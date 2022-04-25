Mizzou Softball nabs series win over Kentucky in dramatic fashion

Mizzou Softball... back on track?!

Anyone who pays attention doesn’t need me to tell you that this year’s Mizzou Softball squad has disappointed relative to preseason expectations. After coming one game from the College World Series and returning nearly the entire team, everyone expected Larissa Anderson’s team to barrel through the regular season before making another deep postseason run.

That postseason fate is still on the table. But it’s looking like things will be more difficult than the Tigers had anticipated. After a hot start to the year, Missouri has faltered in conference play, going 6-9 and only nabbing one series win over South Carolina. This weekend represented yet another sharp challenge, with Mizzou heading to Lexington for a road series against Kentucky. Depending on which site you’re looking at, the Wildcats rank anywhere from 9th to 17th in the country.

Anderson’s Tigers have proven they’re up to the fight and may be figuring things out just in time. After putting a beatdown on the Wildcats on Saturday, Missouri entered Sunday’s game looking for a series win. Thanks to some early heroics from Kara Daly and Kim Wert, it looked pretty likely.

Three homers in two games for @kimberly_wert! pic.twitter.com/9SlMJSSoPP — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 24, 2022

Missouri would eventually take a two-run lead into the fifth inning, only to see Kentucky go up 7-6. However, the Tigers had a little left in the tank.

.@WilmesBrooke ties it with her 12th homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/6gtkNmEY3r — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 25, 2022

After going up 8-7 in the 7th, the Tigers finally came out on top, taking the series with an opportunity to sweep on Monday.

Missouri is now 27-17 with seven games left on the schedule. It seems unlikely they’d miss the NCAA Tournament given their relatively strong RPI, but they’d do well to boost their overall resume in the final weeks of the season. As usual, Karen will have more throughout the week.

Talk about good timing, too! After hitting the home run that broke open Sunday’s scoring, Kara Daly had a profile story run on ABC 17 in the evening sports show!

After a #Mizzou softball (@MizzouSoftball) win what sounds better than a story about...Mizzou softball?



Freshman Kara Daly had herself a game down in Lexington tonight. I sat down with her a few weeks back to learn more about her journey ⤵️



: 9:30 Fox22

: 10:30 ABC17 pic.twitter.com/v7M1IW62mY — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) April 25, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Mizzou Track & Field logged one event win during this weekend’s Crimson Tide Invitational, with Claudina Diaz taking the women’s high jump.

More coverage coming for the National Champion Mizzou Men’s Disc Golf team (but c’mon KRCG, you can’t get the women on too?)

It’s been a great couple of weeks for the #Mizzou Men’s and Women’s Disc Golf teams after their national championship wins. Tonight on @KRCG13 hear from the four members of the men’s team as they reflect on the two teams title winning, undefeated seasons.@PDGA @Mizzou pic.twitter.com/0QLaEeMXWI — Kevin Ryans KRCG 13 (@OfficialKevRy) April 24, 2022