Amari Davis enters the transfer portal

I think this goes under the heading of “eventful offseason” so far. This took a while getting to since the news broke while I was walking our dogs. So let’s hop in.

Since the start of the calendar year, Missouri has seen nine players enter the transfer portal, the latest is Amari Davis, who announced via twitter:

I want to thank Mizzou for everything I learned and was shown I want to thank coach Martin and his staff for bringing me in with open arms. This was an amazing stop in my basketball career with that being said I will be entering the transfer portal. #RespectMyDecision — Amari Davis (@Amari937) April 25, 2022

Davis has been quiet since the season ended and few were able to determine his future by reading any tea leaves... since there were no tea leaves to read. Even as Dennis Gates spoke about recruiting the current players, there was always bound to be a high amount of turnover. Still I’m not sure there were many who expected the turnover to be quite as deep.

All that remains from last season’s roster: Kobe Brown, Kaleb Brown, Ronnie DeGray III

Davis had an up and down season as he struggled to find his footing at the high major level. But it wasn’t without some big moments. Davis’ best game came on the road against Ole Miss where he came off the bench to play 30 minutes, and he didn’t miss a shot attempt in 10 tries, leading all scorers with 23 points. On the season he averaged 9 points on 42.5% shooting from the field. Davis looked to be rounding into shape going into conference play but scored in double digits in just five games after the Ole Miss game, and just once in the last 9 games.

He was known for his mid-range game, but any hopes that his 3-point shooting would round into shape fell flat. Davis made only three 3-pointers in conference play in just 13 attempts.

Davis’ departure leaves Missouri with two open scholarships. So what will happen with them? Good question. The transfer portal is still open for participation next season until May 1st, in the meantime you could click on this to learn of the most recent rumor.

We’ll have more this week as news develops.